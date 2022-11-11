Bruce Willis & Wife Emma Heming Send Warm Wishes To Demi Moore On 60th Birthday: 'We Love You Inside & Out'

MEGA; @emmahemingwillis

Demi Moore is 60 and more flawless than ever!

Bruce Willis and wife Emma Heming shared a sweet birthday tribute for the Ghost actress in an Instagram Story on Friday, November 11.

@emmahemingwillis

“Happy Birthday @demimoore. We love you inside and out,” the celebrity couple expressed in a joint message as they both held up copies of Moore's memoir, Inside Out, while smiling from ear-to-ear.

RUMER & SCOUT WILLIS SHARE SEDUCTIVE THROWBACK SNAP OF THEIR DIVORCED PARENTS: 'THEY MADE ME'

Despite their history, the three stars have managed to maintain a healthy relationship for years and seem to set the perfect example of what a blended family should look like.

MEGA

Willis, 67, was married to the General Hospital actress from 1987-2000. They share daughters Rumer , 34, Scout , 31, and Tallulah , 28. The action star later tied the knot with Heming in 2009 and they later welcomed Mabel , 10, and Evelyn , 8.

DEMI MOORE & BOYFRIEND DANIEL HUMM HAVE 'FIZZLED OUT,' ACTRESS FEELS CHEF WAS 'LEECHING OFF HER CAREER & FAME'

Scout also shared a loving post for her mom's big day, stating, “hbd to our Queen” in an Instagram Story, while Tallulah wrote “literally screeching. Happy early [b-day] to this goddess ,” alongside a video of Demi showing off her new “little gift to [herself], Darren the Baby Donkey.”

Rumer has yet to post for Moore, however, all three ladies share an unbreakable bond with both the award-winning actress and their stepmom.

The stunning celebrities have all especially stood by each other's sides, especially ever since Willis was diagnosed with aphasia and forced to retire from his famed career of acting.

MEGA

“Demi has always had a great rapport with all of them,” an insider exclusively explained to OK! just a few weeks after Heming released a statement about Willis' disease on Wednesday, March 30. “And Emma couldn’t be more grateful for the way she’s stuck by Bruce’s side. Demi and Emma have shared discreet conversations over the years about how to protect Bruce and keep his spirits up."

"Demi wanted everyone to see very clearly that they’re all in this together as a family and that they love Bruce with all their hearts," the source concluded in April. "Demi’s bond with Bruce is unbreakable, and he’s lucky to have her in his corner.”