Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Unsolved Bowling Alley Mass ShootingStill UnsolvedLas Cruces, NM
AlamogordoConservativeDaily.org Tiger Band Places 2nd ClS A 7th Overall at Tournament of BandsAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
AlamogordoConservativeDaily.org AlamogordoTownNews.com Recent Border Events El Paso SectorAlamogordo Conservative DailyEl Paso, TX
4 Great Pizza Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
Related
cbs4local.com
UTEP Rifle team records a season high aggregate
EL PASO, TEXAS — The UTEP Rifle team excelled the 4600 barrier by recording a season-high aggregate of 4604 behind TCU (4723) on Sunday at the TCU Rifle Range. The team members recorded new season-highs in both disciplines, 2280 in smallbore and 2324 in air rifle. Morgahn Warner led...
cbs4local.com
Streets around Montwood High School blocked off due to investigation
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Some streets surrounding Montwood High School are blocked off to traffic. Saul Kleinfeld, Firehouse and Bob Mitchell drives are blocked off Tuesday afternoon. Authorities are investigating a situation at the high school, which caused staff and students to evacuate the campus. Sign up to...
cbs4local.com
UPDATE: KFOX14 back on air
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — KFOX14 the El Paso Fox affiliate was temporarily off air while crews worked on the tower Sunday morning. KFOX14 was off the air over all platforms. This included over the air or antennae, dish and cable. Engineers and workers were currently working on the...
cbs4local.com
Fallen tree blocks lanes on Gateway West in south central
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A tree fell blocking the right two lanes on Gateway West at Raynolds, Monday morning. According to the Texas Department of Transportation, the call came in before 7 a.m. TxDOT cameras showed damages to a rock wall. We do not know what caused the...
cbs4local.com
2-vehicle crash reported on Dyer, McCombs Monday night
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A crash was reported on Dyer Street and McCombs Street in northeast El Paso Monday night. The crash involved two vehicles. The crash was reported around 7:45 p.m. It's unknown if there are any injuries. We have a crew heading to the scene. This...
cbs4local.com
Girls Scouts of the Desert Southwest hosts silent auction at 'Christmas at the Winery'
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A holiday event organized by local Girl Scouts aims at raising money. Decorated Christmas trees that are donated will be auctioned. The Christmas at the Winery event promises food, local wine, music and dancing for attendees who will be able to bid on auction items.
cbs4local.com
English Honor Society at UTEP hosts a banned books event
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The University of Texas at El Paso's Sigma Tau Delta chapter hosted what organizers call a "hybrid academic conference" as a direct result from Texas House Bill 3979 that excludes certain stories to be told about ethnicity, gender, race and a host of other topics that have been affected by recent Texas legislation.
cbs4local.com
Road closures happening the week of Nov. 13th through Nov. 19th
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Guardrail Repair Project. US-54 southbound between Montana and Ramp K left lane closed. I-10 westbound between Porfirio Diaz and Schuster right lane closed. Wednesday, November 16. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Gateway South at Pershing on-ramp complete closure. I-10 eastbound between Raynolds and Paisano...
cbs4local.com
El Paso woman arrested for allegedly stabbing man
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Christina Saenz of East El Paso was arrested Sunday morning after allegedly stabbing a 29-year-old man from Socorro. Saenz and the victim were been seen fighting outside a bar and the argument continued and intensified on their ride home, police stated. When they arrived,...
cbs4local.com
Las Cruces boys collect coats for kids in their community
Temperatures are dipping across the Borderland. With the cooler weather moving in two Las Cruces boys continue to collect donations for their annual coat drive. 13-year-old Alexzander Trujillo and 10-year-old Jackson Hayes are on a mission ahead of the holiday season to keep the youngest in their community warm during the chilly months.
cbs4local.com
Businesses say visitors to apartment complex in Las Cruces brings crime to the area
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Businesses and some residents around an affordable housing apartment complex in Las Cruces said they have seen an increase in crime. CBS4 on Your Side spoke with Crystal Morales, the director of the Children's playhouse daycare who said their windows were damaged, their fences facing the apartments were cut down, and their daycare vans' batteries were stolen.
cbs4local.com
El Paso County moves forward with proposed funding for 'infrastructure, investment needs'
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso County commissioners voted on two items Monday that could bring improvements to county facilities that would address "infrastructure and quality of life needs." On Monday, El Paso County commissioners court unanimously approved to adopt its first major capital plan that addresses a...
cbs4local.com
Colder weather welcomed by some El Pasoans; others miss warmer temps
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The chill in the air was welcomed by some El Pasoans, while others are missing the warmer temperatures. CBS4 made our way out to the dog park at the Don Haskins Recreational Center Monday. Despite the cold weather, there was still quite a few...
cbs4local.com
Police search for shooter who fired on family in West El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department are looking for a man who opened fire on a family in West El Paso. The shooting happened at Mesa and Crossroads Saturday, November 5th around 7 p.m. According to police the family were driving on Mesa when their...
cbs4local.com
Vietnam vet's truck stolen the night before he drives in Veteran's Parade in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, N.M (KFOX14/CBS4) — Richard "Mugo" Murillo who served two years in the Vietnam War had his '77 classic Chevy truck stolen the night before he was going to drive it in the Veteran's Day Parade in Las Cruces Saturday morning. Murillo, who had spent two years rebuilding...
cbs4local.com
Law enforcement responds to incident along I-10 in Fabens
FABENS, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Texas Department of Public Safety and El Paso County sheriff's deputies are responding to an incident along Interstate 10 East and Fabens. Sheriff's deputies were called out after Texas DPS conducted a welfare check on a vehicle that was pulled over on the side of the road, according to a sheriff's official.
cbs4local.com
Murder case involving 2 shooting victims in northeast El Paso remains unsolved
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The murder case where a 52-year-old man was found dead inside a home in northeast El Paso remains unsolved. The victim, who remains unidentified, was found dead inside a home at 8601 Robert Drive on Thursday. Police said police officers responded to a call...
cbs4local.com
Motivational speaker stops by El Paso to talk about making the most of the end of the year
With only seven weeks left in 2022 therapist, speaker and writer Michael McGill Jr. stopped by the CBS4 studios to talk about making the most of the rest of the year. "It is so critical to assess and create a vision," said McGill. He said it is important to go...
cbs4local.com
Police stop stolen vehicle along Foster Street in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces police stopped an alleged suspect from getting away in a reported stolen vehicle Tuesday. Police conducted a felony stop in front of the Good News Thrift Store along Foster Street near Solano Drive. A police official stated they had a person in...
cbs4local.com
El Paso Electric makes improvements to its electrical infrastructure causes road closures
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Electric will be making improvements to its electrical infrastructure by replacing transmission and distribution power lines and installing steel poles in East El Paso. Crews will begin the construction work on Monday through Jan. 23. El Paso Electric officials said the improvements...
Comments / 0