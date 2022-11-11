ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

UTEP Rifle team records a season high aggregate

EL PASO, TEXAS — The UTEP Rifle team excelled the 4600 barrier by recording a season-high aggregate of 4604 behind TCU (4723) on Sunday at the TCU Rifle Range. The team members recorded new season-highs in both disciplines, 2280 in smallbore and 2324 in air rifle. Morgahn Warner led...
EL PASO, TX
Streets around Montwood High School blocked off due to investigation

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Some streets surrounding Montwood High School are blocked off to traffic. Saul Kleinfeld, Firehouse and Bob Mitchell drives are blocked off Tuesday afternoon. Authorities are investigating a situation at the high school, which caused staff and students to evacuate the campus. Sign up to...
EL PASO, TX
UPDATE: KFOX14 back on air

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — KFOX14 the El Paso Fox affiliate was temporarily off air while crews worked on the tower Sunday morning. KFOX14 was off the air over all platforms. This included over the air or antennae, dish and cable. Engineers and workers were currently working on the...
EL PASO, TX
Fallen tree blocks lanes on Gateway West in south central

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A tree fell blocking the right two lanes on Gateway West at Raynolds, Monday morning. According to the Texas Department of Transportation, the call came in before 7 a.m. TxDOT cameras showed damages to a rock wall. We do not know what caused the...
EL PASO, TX
2-vehicle crash reported on Dyer, McCombs Monday night

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A crash was reported on Dyer Street and McCombs Street in northeast El Paso Monday night. The crash involved two vehicles. The crash was reported around 7:45 p.m. It's unknown if there are any injuries. We have a crew heading to the scene. This...
EL PASO, TX
English Honor Society at UTEP hosts a banned books event

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The University of Texas at El Paso's Sigma Tau Delta chapter hosted what organizers call a "hybrid academic conference" as a direct result from Texas House Bill 3979 that excludes certain stories to be told about ethnicity, gender, race and a host of other topics that have been affected by recent Texas legislation.
EL PASO, TX
Road closures happening the week of Nov. 13th through Nov. 19th

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Guardrail Repair Project. US-54 southbound between Montana and Ramp K left lane closed. I-10 westbound between Porfirio Diaz and Schuster right lane closed. Wednesday, November 16. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Gateway South at Pershing on-ramp complete closure. I-10 eastbound between Raynolds and Paisano...
EL PASO, TX
El Paso woman arrested for allegedly stabbing man

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Christina Saenz of East El Paso was arrested Sunday morning after allegedly stabbing a 29-year-old man from Socorro. Saenz and the victim were been seen fighting outside a bar and the argument continued and intensified on their ride home, police stated. When they arrived,...
EL PASO, TX
Las Cruces boys collect coats for kids in their community

Temperatures are dipping across the Borderland. With the cooler weather moving in two Las Cruces boys continue to collect donations for their annual coat drive. 13-year-old Alexzander Trujillo and 10-year-old Jackson Hayes are on a mission ahead of the holiday season to keep the youngest in their community warm during the chilly months.
LAS CRUCES, NM
Businesses say visitors to apartment complex in Las Cruces brings crime to the area

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Businesses and some residents around an affordable housing apartment complex in Las Cruces said they have seen an increase in crime. CBS4 on Your Side spoke with Crystal Morales, the director of the Children's playhouse daycare who said their windows were damaged, their fences facing the apartments were cut down, and their daycare vans' batteries were stolen.
LAS CRUCES, NM
Police search for shooter who fired on family in West El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department are looking for a man who opened fire on a family in West El Paso. The shooting happened at Mesa and Crossroads Saturday, November 5th around 7 p.m. According to police the family were driving on Mesa when their...
EL PASO, TX
Law enforcement responds to incident along I-10 in Fabens

FABENS, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Texas Department of Public Safety and El Paso County sheriff's deputies are responding to an incident along Interstate 10 East and Fabens. Sheriff's deputies were called out after Texas DPS conducted a welfare check on a vehicle that was pulled over on the side of the road, according to a sheriff's official.
FABENS, TX
Police stop stolen vehicle along Foster Street in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces police stopped an alleged suspect from getting away in a reported stolen vehicle Tuesday. Police conducted a felony stop in front of the Good News Thrift Store along Foster Street near Solano Drive. A police official stated they had a person in...
LAS CRUCES, NM

