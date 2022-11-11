ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ormond Beach, FL

Officials: 3 teenage girls allegedly cause over $350K in damage at Florida foam, insulation business

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ffb8x_0j7bULia00

3 teenage girls cause over $350K in damage to business, police say An employee went into the warehouse and reportedly overheard the girls spray-painting before seeing them run from the building. The girls were caught down the s (NCD)

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — Three teenage girls allegedly caused over $350,000 in damage at a Florida foam and insulation business on Thursday, officials say.

According to a news release from Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, teenage girls ages 12 to 13 on Thursday caused over $350,000 worth of damage at Imperial Foam & Insulation in Ormond Beach, Florida.

VCSO said according to WFTV, that the girls allegedly slashed bags of raw polystyrene material; moved forklifts and crashed them into other products; and smashed property and graffiti. Deputies reported that two of the girls allegedly spray-painted their names on foam blocks.

According to VCSO, an employee went into the warehouse and reportedly overheard the girls spray-painting before seeing them run from the building. The girls were caught down the street from the building.

VCSO said, according to WFTV, that the girls had allegedly trespassed on the property. Each girl have been charged with burglary of a business and criminal mischief. Due to the state of emergency from Tropical Storm Nicole, both of these crimes were “enhanced felonies.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 5

RedRose
3d ago

And their parents should be made to pay back every penny for their juvenile delinquents.. Their this bad at 12 and 13 wait till their 16 and 17..

Reply
5
E Mon
3d ago

Idiots! Poor businesses are just trying to stay open. Hope the parents have to pay up...

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Teenager drowns in Casselberry, police say

CASSELBERRY, Fla. — A teenager has died following a drowning incident Saturday, Casselberry police said. Police said the incident occurred around 4:15 p.m. at Crystal Bowl Circle. Casselberry police were assisted by the Seminole County Fire Department and Seminole County Sheriff’s Office. This is still an active investigation.
CASSELBERRY, FL
WESH

Teenager drowns in Seminole County, police say

CASSELBERRY, Fla. — The Casselberry Police Department said a person drowned Saturday afternoon. Police went to the 1000 block of Crystal Bowl Circle around 4:15 p.m. Saturday. They were assisted by the Seminole County Fire Department and the sheriff's office at the scene. Police said three SCFD members went...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Florida mom fights for life after crushed under truck and tree during Hurricane Nicole: 'A freak accident'

ORANGE CITY, Fla. - A Florida woman is fighting for her life in the hospital after she was pinned under a tree and truck during Hurricane Nicole. As Hurricane Nicole brought strong winds to Volusia County last Thursday, an Orange City woman, Julie Tindel, ran out to her car to get medication when a tree was knocked down, and she got crushed under the truck and tree.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Volusia County extends curfew as officials assess Nicole damage

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A curfew remains in effect Thursday in Volusia County for areas east of the Intracoastal Waterway following Tropical Storm Nicole. The county said the curfew began 11:22 a.m. Thursday and will go through 7 a.m. Friday. There was an original curfew in place from 7 p.m. Wednesday through 7 a.m. Thursday.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

‘Unsafe’: Residents, guests forced out of nearly 2 dozen condos and hotels in Daytona Beach Shores

Video: Residents, guests forced out of nearly 2 dozen condos and hotels in Daytona Beach Shores On Friday, state inspectors are expected to continue assessing buildings in Volusia County that could be compromised following Tropical Storm Nicole. (James Tutten, WFTV.com/WFTV) DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — On Friday, state inspectors are...
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, FL
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
109K+
Followers
142K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy