Phoenix, AZ

Suns Re-Engage on Jae Crowder Trade Talks, per Report

By Remy Mastey
Inside The Suns
 4 days ago

The Phoenix Suns will continue to shop forward Jae Crowder after quiet few weeks.

The Phoenix Suns have re-engaged trade talks involving forward Jae Crowder after a bumpy offseason between the two parties.

It was reported by Arizona Sports’ John Gambadoro last month that Crowder was unhappy with the Suns due to the fact they were unwilling to give him the extension of his pleasing and would not play with the teams’ starting or closing group.

As a result, the feeling was mutual. It was time for the Suns and Crowder to split up. Despite any sort of traction on a trade for weeks it's been reported the Suns have picked up the phone again and are now continuing to shop Crowder.

"In the last few days, from what I understand, the Suns have picked up their Jae Crowder conversations," said ESPN's Brian Windhorst . "And tried to re-engage on some old talks, so I am told.”

Without Crowder, the Suns have fared just fine with a record of 8-3 sitting as the third seed in the Western Conference. However, with power forward Cam Johnson recently tearing his meniscus, is it time for the Suns to try and repair their relationship with Crowder?

"The last time I checked in on it, I was basically told 'there is no change.' There's no effort by the Suns to bring Crowder in," said Windhorst.

Crowder last season averaged 9.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists. He is a useful 3 and D player who brings a lot of energy to the court each day and could pay dividends for a contending team that is looking for a defensive minded player.

As for the Suns, in return for Crowder, they can use an extra power forward or small forward because without Johnson for the next one-to-two months, the team is lacking in depth at those positions.

These trade talks have definitely taken longer than expected but, Crowder and the Sun's relationship will be over soon enough.

Comments / 0

 

