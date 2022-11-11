'I Don’t Care’: Seahawks LB Jordyn Brooks Not Overlooking Bucs Struggling Run Game

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Jordyn Brooks kept things blunt when assessing the team's preparation for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been surprising teams this season for different reasons.

Seattle (6-3) finds itself at the top of the NFC West while the Bucs (4-5) are clinging to first place in an NFC South division that they were expected to run away with.

The two teams will now clash for the first-ever NFL game in Germany on Sunday. But not all surprises - including one of a struggling Tampa Bay rushing attack that has gotten worse after poor production last season - are taking Seahawks linebacker Jordyn Brooks off guard. With the second-most tackles in the NFL this season (90), it's hard to imagine that anything would.

“You have to respect every opponent,” Brooks said. “This is the NFL, whether they are last or first, it doesn’t matter. They still have guys that can make plays, so we prepare for it just like any other week.”



Seattle’s leader on defense couldn’t care less about what Tampa has or hasn’t done through nine games this season. Still, the numbers don’t lie when it comes to how brutally poor the Bucs’ backfield has been.



Tampa Bay is last in both total rush yards (546) and rush yards per game this season (60.7). But Brooks isn’t taking anything lightly in this international matchup. To keep it blunt, he doesn’t really care.



“I don’t really care where they are as far as the rankings,” he said. “They can be last now, and go have a great game, and be first. We have to respect every opponent, and make sure we hone in on the details on what we need to do, so that we can go out there and stop them.”



The Seahawks will need to focus on stopping starting running back Leonard Fournette, who has proven to be one of the NFL’s best when he’s at the top of his game. However, he’s been severely limited as a rusher this season and has found more of an impact as a pass-catcher. He’s third amongst running backs with 42 catches while adding three touchdowns through the air.



But right behind him is running back Rachaad White, a promising rookie who has slowly seen his role increase this season as the Bucs look for any answers.

Brooks and a revitalized Seahawks defense will need to be wary of both guys out of the backfield once Tampa Bay and Seattle kickoff at 6:30 a.m. PT from Allianz Arena in Munich.

