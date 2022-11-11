Read full article on original website
Cowboys' Mike McCarthy defends decision not to attempt field goal in OT vs. Packers, and his kicker agrees
Despite holding a 14-point lead entering the fourth quarter, the Dallas Cowboys were defeated by the Green Bay Packers in overtime on Sunday, 31-28. One of the polarizing decisions made by Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy in Week 10 had to do with passing on a 53-yard field goal attempt in overtime; instead, Dak Prescott failed to complete a pass to Tony Pollard on fourth-and-3. The Packers then went on to kick a game-winning field goal.
Colts' Shaquille Leonard: Getting season-ending surgery
Leonard (neck) underwent back surgery Tuesday and will miss the rest of the season, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. The standout linebacker previously had surgery in June to repair two discs in his back, but the procedure didn't yield the results that Leonard and the Colts had counted on. Leonard missed the Colts' first three games while recovering from surgery, then suffered a concussion and fractured nose in his return to the field Week 4. He missed three more games before returning to action Week 8, only to succumb to further neck and back problems a week later before he sat out this past Sunday's win over the Raiders. The Colts had already placed Leonard on injured reserve last weekend, and the 27-year-old's decision to get another back surgery officially closes the door on him staging a late-season return. Leonard is hopeful that his latest procedure will resolve his back problems once and for all and have him back to full health well in advance of the 2023 season.
LOOK: Ron Rivera gets emotional, fights tears after Commanders beat Eagles: 'My mother would've been proud'
The Commanders didn't just beat the rival Eagles on Monday night, handing the NFL's last unbeaten team their first loss of the year. They also gave coach Ron Rivera a reason to get choked up. Roughly three weeks after he was excused from the team to visit his mother, Delores, who died soon after, Rivera addressed Washington after Monday's 32-21 upset while fighting back tears: "My mother would've been proud," he told the players, before star receiver Terry McLaurin took over.
Jaguars surprise Chiefs with bold move on opening kickoff that no NFL team has pulled off in five years
If the Jaguars are going to have any chance of upsetting the Chiefs on Sunday, they're likely going to have to throw a few surprises at Kansas City. Jacksonville coach Doug Pederson seems well aware of that because he opened up the game with one. On the opening kickoff, Pederson...
Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick: Could play this week
Head coach Mike Tomlin is "optimistic" about Fitzpatrick's (appendix) chances of playing Sunday against the Bengals, Chris Halicke of DKPittsburghSports.com reports. Fitzpatrick underwent emergency surgery to remove his appendix Saturday, but he appears to be recovering quickly from the procedure. Tomlin also noted that he felt "positive" about the safety's inclusion this week, which bodes well for his Week 11 availability. However, his status in practice will be worth monitoring throughout the week, even if he could arguably play Sunday without practicing at all this week.
NFL Power Rankings, Week 11: Jaguars Take a Step Back After Loss to Chiefs
The Jaguars fall a few spots after yet another loss on Sunday, this time to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Browns' Nick Chubb: Long TD in loss
Chubb rushed 11 times for 63 yards and a touchdown and secured three of four targets for 18 yards in the Browns' 39-17 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday. He also lost a fumble. Chubb's rushing touches were clearly limited by a game script that saw the Browns already down 10 at the half and 20 going into the fourth quarter. However, the seemingly matchup-proof running back was able to deliver for fantasy managers with an efficient performance boosted by a 33-yard touchdown run down the left side of the field early in the fourth quarter. Chubb's reception total also matched a season high, and he's now recorded four touchdown runs in the last three games going into a tough Week 11 road encounter against the Bills.
Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Out indefinitely due to shoulder
Goedert is expected to miss extended time after suffering a shoulder injury in Monday's 32-21 loss to the Commanders, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports. The exact nature of Goedert's injury isn't yet known, nor has a timeline for a return been established or a decision been made on whether or not he'll go on injured reserve, but the Eagles don't believe the tight end will be lost for the season. In Monday's game, Goedert recorded three receptions for 23 yards and a touchdown on three targets, but he had a key lost fumble in the fourth quarter. On that lost fumble, Goedert appeared to be grabbed in the facemask by a Washington defender, but the penalty wasn't called and Goedert appeared to suffer the injury on the play in question. The Eagles are likely to offer further details on Goedert's injury in the days to come, but expect the team to turn to a combination of Jack Stoll and rookie Grant Calcaterra to fill in for him at tight end for the next few weeks.
Giants' Tae Crowder: Benched for Week 10
Crowder will operate as a backup during Sunday's matchup against Houston, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports. Micah McFadden is expected to replace Crowder as the starter for Week 10, but it remains to be seen if it's a permanent move. Crowder recorded 37 tackles and a sack across the first seven games of the season, but he played a season-low 21 defensive snaps in Week 8 and appears to have been supplanted during the Giants' Week 9 bye.
Chiefs' Andrew Wylie: Steps out with injury
Wylie (elbow) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Jaguars. Wyle sustained an elbow injury at some point during the first half, though the nature and severity of this issue are still unclear. His absence will leave the Chiefs' offensive line very short-handed with right tackles Darian Kinnard (coach's decision) and Lucas Niang (kneecap) both sidelined Sunday.
Chargers' Christian Covington: Hurts pectoral on SNF
Covington suffered a pectoral injury in Sunday's 22-16 loss to the 49ers. Covington was deemed questionable to return after getting hurt but never made his way back into the game. With fellow interior defensive lineman Otito Ogbonnia (knee) exiting earlier, the Chargers were thin inside down the stretch, which made it that much more difficult to slow down San Francisco's potent running game.
2023 NFL Draft order, team needs: Texans in sole possession of No. 1; Unbeaten Eagles hold No. 4 pick
The NFL regular season has reached the midway point. The NFL Draft picture is coming into focus as some teams, for all intents and purposes, are out of the playoff hunt and others hold strong position. Whether your favorite team falls into the former or the latter category, CBSSports.com breaks down positioning in the draft order, team needs and notable free agents:
Texans' Jalen Pitre: Losing snaps
Pitre logged six tackles over 56 snaps in Sunday's 24-16 loss to the Giants in Week 10. Pitre had a big missed tackle in the third quarter, when Darius Slayton angled past the rookie for a 54-yard touchdown. He was benched for a few plays following the incident. Pitre leads the Texans with with 12 missed tackles, per Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle. After playing 100 percent of the defensive snaps over the first five weeks, making an early push for Defensive Rookie of the Year, Pitre has hovered at 84 percent in the four games since. Missed tackles appear to be costing him playing time.
49ers' Ray-Ray McCloud: Converts big play in win
McCloud caught his lone target for 33 yards in Sunday's 22-16 win over the Chargers. Jimmy Garoppolo caught the Chargers in cover zero and dialed up McCloud on a streak for a big gain. It was the return specialist's only target on seven offensive snaps (10 percent). The 26-year-old has big-play ability, but he is too low on the depth chart to rely upon in fantasy. McCloud will continue serving as the team's No. 4 wideout and return man against the Cardinals next Monday.
Colts' Kwity Paye: Forced out Sunday
Paye (ankle) was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Raiders, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis reports. Paye did not practice Friday and was considered questionable with an ankle injury heading into Sunday's game, though it's unclear if he aggravated this existing issue during the contest. The second-year defensive end did not log a defensive statistic before exiting, and his absence should leave Dayo Odeyingbo and Ifeadi Odenigbo to see increased usage in the second half. Paye's next chance to play will come against the Eagles on Sunday, Nov. 20.
Giants' Henry Mondeaux: Bumped up from practice squad
Mondeaux (leg) was elevated to the active roster Saturday. Mondeaux hasn't played since Week 4, when he was carted off the field due to a leg injury. He has since recovered after reverting to the practice squad, but he'll now get another chance with the active roster. He'll provide depth for the defensive line in Sunday's game with the Texans.
Bills' Tremaine Edmunds: To be evaluated in practice
Coach Sean McDermott said Monday that Edmunds (groin) suffered a tweak during Sunday's loss to the Vikings and will be evaluated in practice this week, Harry Scull Jr. of BuffaloNews.com reports. Edmunds suited up for Sunday's loss despite entering the game with a "questionable" designation due to groin and heel...
Giants' Lawrence Cager: Lands back on practice squad
Cager reverted to the Giants' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log. The fourth-year tight end was elevated for the second straight week during Sunday's win over Houston, playing 45 of the Giants' 69 offensive snaps ahead of Chris Myarick (16) and Tanner Hudson (11). With Daniel Bellinger still out due to an eye injury, Cager has quickly risen up the Giants' tight-end depth chart since joining the team's practice squad Oct. 18, as he caught both targets for nine yards and a touchdown against the Texans. Cager figures to continue suiting up so long as Bellinger remains sidelined, though he'll only be eligible for one more practice-squad elevation before requiring a full roster spot moving forward.
Packers' Amari Rodgers: Loses work in Week 10
Rodgers played six snaps on offense in Sunday's 31-28 overtime victory over the Cowboys but was not targeted. He also returned two punts for 13 yards and lost a fumble. Rodgers averaged 20.3 snaps over Weeks 6-9, but he was fazed out Week 10 with four of his fellow receivers soaking up nearly all the snaps played by Packers wideouts. Rodgers also lost snaps on special teams, as he was pulled in favor of Keisean Nixon after losing a fumble for the second time this season. Rodgers was selected in the third round of the 2021 Draft, and the Packers have given him chances to contribute. However, he hasn't capitalized and could be running out of opportunities to do so.
Saints' Taysom Hill: Disappears in loss
Hill compiled three rushes for one yard and zero targets during Sunday's 20-10 loss against the Steelers. He also failed to complete his lone passing attempt. Hill was a nonfactor for the second week in a row as New Orleans' offense continued to sputter against the Steelers. After logging a season-high 10 rushes and two targets in Week 9, the 32-year-old has accumulated seven yards on four touches over the past two games. The Saints also totaled just 29 team rushing yards with three of five starting offensive lineman injured either before or during Sunday's game. While it's hard to separate Hill's lack of production from these broader offensive struggles, this stretch of sparse usage is a discouraging sign for his value heading into next Sunday's game against the Rams.
