Read full article on original website
Related
Ariana Grande Just Went an Unexpected Shade of Blonde
When the autumn and winter months hit, most people tend to change their hair color in line with the seasonal mood. The weather gets colder and darker, and Halloween rolls around, prompting us—consciously or not—to switch from lighter shades to those darker, more vampy choices. In other words, it’s not the obvious time to go blonde.
AOL Corp
Beyoncé Shared a Rare Look at Blue Ivy Carter, Dressed Impeccably in a Blue Suit at the Wearable Art Gala
Beyoncé's Grammy-winning daughter Blue Ivy Carter went viral for bidding $80,000 on a pair of diamond earrings at the Wearable Art Gala this past weekend, and now, Bey has given the internet a good reason to talk about Blue again. The singer shared more photos from the night on Instagram, including a photo of her posing with Blue, who's nearly as tall as her now. The photo offered the first full look at Blue's, well, perfectly royal blue suit, complete with patent black gloves, a silver bag, dangle earrings, and black platform shoes. So, everyone, how does it feel to be out-dressed by a 10-year-old?
Lindsay Lohan Pops in Red Versace Dress for ‘Jimmy Fallon’ While Promoting ‘Falling for Christmas’
Lindsay Lohan appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Nov. 10, looking holiday-ready in red. For her television appearance to promote her Netflix film “Falling for Christmas,” the actress wore a red leather sleeveless Versace dress. She coordinated the dress with a pair of pointy-toe white heels from Le Silla. She accessorized with several rings adorning her fingers and statement hoop earrings.More from WWDRock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsLACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsCelebrity Halloween Costumes of 2022: The Standout Looks Lohan recently began working with celebrity stylist Law Roach, who has dressed...
Blue Ivy, 10, Looks All Grown Up In Blue Suit & Matching Eye Makeup At Gala With Mom Beyoncé
Blue Ivy Carter was a shade of her unique elegance when attending WACO Theater Center’s 5th Annual Wearable Art Gala on Oct. 22. Blue Ivy, 10, accompanied her parents, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, while wearing a suit the same color as her name. Bey, 41, shared a few pics of her eldest child to her Instagram on Oct. 27, including one of her beside Blue. The photo showed not just Blue’s matching eye makeup but the amount of bling she wore to the event. Blue sported sparkly earrings, a silvery chain, and what appeared to be a jeweled handbag. Blue was a vision of modern elegance with her black gloves and chunky heeled boots.
Paris Hilton Says Guests Told Her That Her Three-Day Wedding Was the 'Best They've Ever Attended'
You can always count on Paris Hilton to host an extravagant affair. The This Is Paris podcast host, 41, is opening up to PEOPLE about her three-day wedding celebrations, which took place in November 2021, and how guests in attendance told her that her nuptials to Carter Reum went above and beyond their sky-high expectations.
Mariah Carey Can't Sell Her Atlanta Mansion & The New Price Is Almost What She Paid (PHOTOS)
Mariah Carey's lavish mansion in Atlanta, Georgia can't seem to sell and she's dropped the price by more than half a million dollars in hopes for buyers to be interested. The singer decreased the listing so much, it's on the market for almost as much as she purchased it for.
Jessica Biel’s look for Justin Timberlake vow renewal nods to her wedding dress
When it came time to choose an outfit for her vow renewal with husband Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel went back to the designer of her wedding dress. The “Sinner” star, 40, marked her 10-year anniversary with the “SexyBack” singer, 41, on Instagram Wednesday, sharing a selection of photos of the couple from over the years — including one of the pair posing together in formalwear.
Jessica Simpson Responds to Backlash Over Her Appearance
Jessica Simpson is sharing her thoughts amid concerns for her well-being. It all started when Pottery Barn Kids released a campaign on Instagram featuring Simpson, who was showing off the decor and styling behind her three-year-old daughter Birdie's room. Shortly after the clip was published, fans began to express their concern over her appearance and speech.
purewow.com
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Are Truly at ‘Home’ with Daughter Malti in New Photo on Instagram
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are happy as can be with their baby girl, Malti Marie, in a new family photo on Instagram. On Thursday, the Quantico actress treated her followers to a new Jonas family pic. In the photo, Chopra is holding their daughter (her face fully concealed) in her arms, while Jonas smiles and watches. Chopra kept the caption short and sweet, simply writing, “Home,” with a bunch of emojis.
Mariah Carey Reveals the Advice She Would Give Her 12-Year-Old Self: 'Don't Shave Your Eyebrows'
With a new children's book titled The Christmas Princess, which stars a girl named Little Mariah, the icon revisits her past for inspiration — and brings along a little beauty advice too Mariah Cary was 12 years old when she learned some tough, but valuable — and eventually profitable — life lessons, some of which are laid out in her new children's book, The Christmas Princess. "That's when I learned I was definitely 'other,' " the singer, 52, tells PEOPLE exclusively, referring to how she lived in a small town on...
Goldie Hawn Proved Age is Just a Number While Wearing Skintight Black Spandex & Jumping On a Trampoline
It’s the start of the week, and we’re in desperate need of some inspiration. Luckily, we don’t have to look any further than Goldie Hawn’s Instagram account. The beloved Oscar-winning actress is getting us energized for the week ahead with her latest video on the social media platform, in which she shares her exercise routine with fans while sporting a fitted spandex number.
MTV’s Chanel West Coast Reveals Name and Photos of Her Baby Girl
Watch: The MOST Unique Celebrity Baby Names: Apple, Blue Ivy & More. Chanel West Coast is sharing her baby girl's ridiculously cute name. The Ridiculousness star gave more details about her newborn daughter, who she shares with boyfriend Dom Fenison. Six days after giving birth on Nov. 2, Chanel revealed on social media that she named her bundle of joy Bowie Breeze Fenison.
Hilaria Baldwin shows ‘6-week postpartum bump’ after daughter’s birth: photo
Hilaria Baldwin’s isn’t hiding her postpartum belly nearly two months after giving birth. The fitness guru snapped a mirror selfie on Sunday, showing her “6-week postpartum bump” in a tight, black dress via Instagram Stories. Baldwin welcomed daughter Ilaria in September and began documenting her pelvic floor exercises one week later. “The most natural thing for my body is to keep flowing, circulating,” the former yoga instructor captioned a workout video at the time. “Within reason and always listening to and honoring her.” The following month, Baldwin told her followers that she is “slowly working on [her] core.” The Yoga Vida cocreator and her husband,...
Hypebae
Lindsay Lohan Teams up With Law Roach on a Buzzy Fashion Moment
Lindsay Lohan seems to be changing up her style. The star, who recently dropped a cover of “Jingle Bell Rock,” debuted her new look courtesy of Law Roach, the celebrity stylist known for his viral red carpet moments with Zendaya. The actor stepped out in New York City...
Hypebae
Sydney Sweeney’s Tightly Slicked Back Bun Is Balletcore at Its Highest Form
Celebrities invaded Los Angeles to take to the red carpet for the LACMA Art and Film Gala — and Sydney Sweeney appeared in full ballerina glamour from her hair down to her makeup and ensemble choices. Balletcore is having a real moment in fashion right now and it’s trickling...
Hilary Swank Shows Off Baby Bump After Announcing She’s Expecting Twins With Husband Philip Schneider
She’s glowing! After her surprise pregnancy announcement, Hilary Swank looked thrilled while showing off her growing baby bump. The actress revealed that she is expecting twins during an interview with Good Morning America on October 5. “This is something that I’ve been wanting for a long time, and my next thing is I’m gonna be a mom,” the Million Dollar Baby star, who is married to Philip Schneider, said. “And not just of one, but of two. I can’t believe it.”
Hypebae
BLACKPINK Wins 'Best Metaverse Performance' at the 2022 MTV EMAs
BLACKPINK just won the first-ever award for Best Metaverse Performance at the 2022 MTV EMAs, making both K-pop and virtual music history. This year’s MTV European Music Awards took place on November 13 in Dusseldorf, with a number of exciting performances and celebrity appearances. For 2022, MTV introduced not one, but two new award categories including Best Longform Video and Best Metaverse Performance, the latter of which saw the likes of BTS, Charli XCX, Harry Styles, Justin Bieber and Twenty One Pilots nominated.
Harper's Bazaar
Keke Palmer On her New Style Philosophy: “It's Giving Steve Jobs, Girl”
One of my favorite things to quote, ever, is Keke Palmer’s most meme-fied moment from 2019: “I hate to say it, I hope I don’t sound ridiculous, but I don’t know who this man is. I mean he could be walking down the street and I wouldn’t know a thing. Sorry to this man.” She was talking about former U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney, and after catching up with her over the phone nearly three years later, I think I finally understand why.
Lindsay Lohan’s Milk-Bath Nails Give a Subtle Shout-Out to Her Husband
Lindsay Lohan is back on our screens, so you know what that means: more beauty inspiration from the 2000s queen. On Nov. 9, the actor attended the premiere of her new movie "Falling for Christmas," wearing a stunning Valentino dress and a milk-bath manicure with a heartwarming detail to complete the look.
Comments / 0