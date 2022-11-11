Read full article on original website
Yankees, Anthony Rizzo agree to multi-year deal in MLB free agency, per report
The New York Yankees and free agent first baseman Anthony Rizzo have agreed to a multi-year deal in free agency, reports Ken Rosenthal. Rizzo spent nearly 10 years with the Cubs -- after a quick stint in San Diego -- before being traded to the Yankees at the 2021 trade deadline. He then went back to the Yankees on a one-year deal before 2022 and hit .224/.338/.480 (131 OPS+) with 21 doubles, 32 homers, 75 RBI, 77 runs and 2.3 WAR. The 32 home runs tied a career high and he flashed his customary leather at first base.
Tyler Anderson agrees to three-year deal with Angels after rejecting Dodgers qualifying offer, per reports
The Los Angeles Angels have agreed to terms on a contract with free agent left-handed starting pitcher Tyler Anderson, according to multiple reports. The deal is for three years and $39 million, according to Jeff Passan. Anderson, 32, was an All-Star for the Dodgers last season. He went 15-5 with...
MLB free agency tracker: Yankees re-sign Anthony Rizzo; Joc Pederson accepts Giants' qualifying offer
Major League Baseball's free agency period opened earlier this month, allowing teams and players alike to begin the process of reaching agreements ahead of the 2023 season. There was a brief flurry of free agent action on Tuesday, as players had until 4 p.m. ET to accept or decline the one-year qualifying offer. Twelve of the 14 players who received a qualifying offer rejected it (most of those choices for the likes of Aaron Judge and Trea Turner were unsurprising). But two players -- Joc Pederson of the Giants and Martín Pérez of the Rangers -- accepted the one-year, $19.65M deal.
Astros' Martin Maldonado: Undergoes hernia surgery
Maldonado underwent surgery Tuesday to repair a sports hernia, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Maldonado played through the injury late in the year, though you wouldn't necessarily be able to tell based on his numbers. His 85 wRC+ in the second half wasn't a strong mark, though it was much better than his 61 wRC+ in the first half. Whether or not the defense-first catcher's spring preparation will be affected by his recovery remains to be seen.
Royals' Ryan O'Hearn: Avoids arbitration with Royals
O'Hearn agreed to a one-year, $1.4 million contract with the Royals on Tuesday, avoiding arbitration. O'Hearn, 29, has been a below replacement level player in the majors in each of the last four seasons, so it's a little surprising that he's sticking around on a big-league pact. Last year he saw time at first base, designated hitter and right field. O'Hearn is a career .219/.293/.390 hitter in 342 games and has been worth -1.4 fWAR over that time.
Royals' Brent Rooker: Designated for assignment
Rooker was designated for assignment by the Royals on Tuesday. A 28-year-old with plus right-handed power and limited defensive utility, Rooker has played for three teams in the past two seasons. It's possible he could try to land with another organization this offseason, otherwise he will likely return to Triple-A Omaha.
Giants' Henry Mondeaux: Gets contract from Big Blue
The Giants signed Mondeaux to their active roster Monday, Art Stapleton of The Record Sports reports. New York used up all of Mondeaux's practice squad elevations, so the Giants had to choose between signing him and letting him go. Mondeaux should continue to provide depth along the defensive line as a member of the 53-man roster.
Braves' Michael Harris: Earns NL Rookie of the Year
Harris was named the Jackie Robinson National League Rookie of the Year on Monday, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. Harris received 22 first-place votes and eight second-place votes, as his only real competition was teammate Spencer Strider, who ended up with eight first-place votes. There's no doubt as to why Harris won this year's award, as he slashed .297/.339/.514 with 19 home runs, 64 RBI, 20 stolen bases (in 22 attempts) and 75 runs scored over 114 contests.
MLB free agency tracker: Clayton Kershaw stays with Dodgers; key relievers sign big deals
Major League Baseball's free agency period opened earlier this month, allowing teams and players alike to begin the process of reaching agreements ahead of the 2023 season. The action is likely to pick up even more in the coming weeks, with the winter meetings set to begin on Dec. 4.
Braves' William Woods: Designated for assignment
Woods was designated for assignment by Atlanta on Tuesday. The 23-year-old reliever has been limited by injuries these past two seasons after not pitching during 2020. Woods had a 5.19 ERA in 17.1 innings over 18 appearances at Triple-A.
Texans' Jalen Pitre: Losing snaps
Pitre logged six tackles over 56 snaps in Sunday's 24-16 loss to the Giants in Week 10. Pitre had a big missed tackle in the third quarter, when Darius Slayton angled past the rookie for a 54-yard touchdown. He was benched for a few plays following the incident. Pitre leads the Texans with with 12 missed tackles, per Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle. After playing 100 percent of the defensive snaps over the first five weeks, making an early push for Defensive Rookie of the Year, Pitre has hovered at 84 percent in the four games since. Missed tackles appear to be costing him playing time.
Giants' Lawrence Cager: Lands back on practice squad
Cager reverted to the Giants' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log. The fourth-year tight end was elevated for the second straight week during Sunday's win over Houston, playing 45 of the Giants' 69 offensive snaps ahead of Chris Myarick (16) and Tanner Hudson (11). With Daniel Bellinger still out due to an eye injury, Cager has quickly risen up the Giants' tight-end depth chart since joining the team's practice squad Oct. 18, as he caught both targets for nine yards and a touchdown against the Texans. Cager figures to continue suiting up so long as Bellinger remains sidelined, though he'll only be eligible for one more practice-squad elevation before requiring a full roster spot moving forward.
