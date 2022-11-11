Pitre logged six tackles over 56 snaps in Sunday's 24-16 loss to the Giants in Week 10. Pitre had a big missed tackle in the third quarter, when Darius Slayton angled past the rookie for a 54-yard touchdown. He was benched for a few plays following the incident. Pitre leads the Texans with with 12 missed tackles, per Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle. After playing 100 percent of the defensive snaps over the first five weeks, making an early push for Defensive Rookie of the Year, Pitre has hovered at 84 percent in the four games since. Missed tackles appear to be costing him playing time.

1 DAY AGO