Man facing charges in New Hampshire shooting that left 2 people critically injured

NASHUA, N.H. — A man is facing criminal charges in connection with a double shooting in New Hampshire on Thursday night that left two people critically injured.

Wilfredo Diaz, 27, of Nashua, was arrested on charges including first-degree assault, according to the Nashua Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting in the area of Pine and Kinsley streets in Nashua around 9 p.m. found two male victims suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.

The victims, whose names were not released, were transported to a Boston hospital. They are said to be in stable but critical condition.

In a statement, police said, “Detectives learned that an altercation took place in the area of Pine Street at Lemoine Street that preceded the shooting.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Nashua Police Department at 603-594-3500.

The shooting remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

