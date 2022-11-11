Read full article on original website
KIMT
Woman pleads guilty to stealing from Mason City liquor store
MASON CITY, Iowa – A former employee has pleaded guilty to stealing from a Mason City liquor store. Christina Michael Barnish, 44 of Mason City, entered a guilty plea to second-degree theft and is now scheduled to be sentenced on January 11, 2023. Barnish was accused of taking the...
KIMT
Mason City man sentenced for stolen truck
MASON CITY, Iowa – A plea deal is reached over a stolen truck in Cerro Gordo County. The owner of the truck told law enforcement he saw the vehicle drive away from his home in the 1600 block of Opal Drive in Mason City on September 28 and the truck was seen a short time later in the area of Highway 65 and B-20. Law enforcement says Logan Glenn Conway, 24 of Mason City, loaded his bike into the back of the truck and drove away.
KIMT
Mason City man gets jail time for meth
MASON CITY, Iowa – Methamphetamine has meant more jail time for a North Iowa man. George Leslie Wescott, 67 of Mason City, was sentenced Monday to seven days in jail, one year of supervised probation, and given an $855 fine. Wescott pleaded guilty to possession of meth-second offense. He...
KIMT
Prison for Mason City man after chase leaves him hiding under a deck
MASON CITY, Iowa –Getting caught with drugs after a police chase is sending a Mason City man to prison. Harold Victory Stinnett Jr., 32, has been sentenced to up to five years in prison and fined $430. Stinnett pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine-third offense, eluding, and interference with official acts resulting in bodily injury.
KIMT
Minnesota men sentenced for North Iowa truck theft
OSAGE, Iowa – Two Minnesota men have been sentenced for stealing a pickup truck in Mitchell County. Jesse James Devlaeminck, 43 of Rochester, and Nathaniel Mark Thompson, 37 of Mankato, were accused of stealing a 2015 Chevy Silverado from a property in Stacyville on October 28, 2021. The stolen vehicle was later recovered by the Howard County Sheriff’s Office.
KIMT
Guilty plea from Owatonna man arrested with stolen truck and ATV
MANTORVILLE, Minn. – A guilty plea is entered over a slew of stolen items found in Dodge County. Falconer Roman Bellefy, 27 of Owatonna, was arrested in August 2021 and charged with felony theft, removing the serial number from a firearm, fifth-degree drug possession, possession of a firearm as a drug-user, possession of drug paraphernalia, and careless distribution of drugs.
KIMT
Guilty plea in multiple Mower County armed robberies
AUSTIN, Minn. – A man accused of three armed robberies in Mower County is pleading guilty. Adrick Deonte Mims, 26 of Austin, was arrested in June after a car chase with law enforcement. He was charged with three counts of robbery while possessing a dangerous weapon, four counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, and fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.
kchanews.com
Missing New Hampton Man’s Car Located, but Not Him
North Iowa authorities have located the vehicle of a New Hampton man missing since last month, but his whereabouts remain unknown. The New Hampton Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 30-year-old Jonathan Henry Esparza. He was last seen leaving his residence in New Hampton to visit a friend’s house in Elma on the evening of October 20th.
KIMT
Mason City man pleads not guilty to violent burglary
MASON CITY, Iowa – A man accused of a violent burglary is pleading not guilty. Ryan Daniel Snyder, 28 of Mason City, is now scheduled to stand trial beginning January 4, 2023, for first-degree burglary. Investigators say Snyder illegally entered a home in the 600 block of 3rd Place...
KAAL-TV
Austin family offers reward for information regarding August burglary
(ABC 6 News) – An Austin couple is offering a reward for information that will lead to a conviction in the burglary of their home. The Pedersen’s home was ransacked back in August while they were working at their stand at the mower county fair. Valuables, documents, and...
KIMT
Austin man sentenced for cross-border chase
AUSTIN, Minn. – Leading police on a cross-border chase results in probation for a Mower County man. Weston William Zuehl, 39 of Austin, has been sentenced to three years of supervised probation and ordered to pay $3,318.12 in restitution. He was arrested on April 20, 2020, and charged with...
Deer hit by car is launched into oncoming vehicle, killing passenger
A deer was struck by a vehicle and launched through the windshield of an oncoming car, fatally striking a passenger in southern Minnesota. According to the Mower County Sheriff's Office, the crash was reported at about 5:10 p.m. Thursday on 555th Ave. near 235th St. in rural Austin. Deputies arrived at the crash scene to find a Ford Escape that had a damaged windshield and roof, with a 58-year-old Austin woman injured in the passenger seat.
KIMT
Man, 63, dead after 2-vehicle crash in southeastern Minnesota
FILLMORE COUNTY, Minn. - A Harmony man has died as the result of a two-vehicle crash Tuesday in Fillmore County. The Minnesota State Patrol said the crash happened at 8:59 a.m. at Highway 52 and County Rd. 30. The driver of an F-350, Mark Hanson, of New Richland, was not...
KIMT
Final sentence issued for Halloween assault in Charles City
CHARLES CITY, Iowa – The final defendant in a Floyd County Halloween beating has been sentenced. Michelle Lea Keagle, 32 of Charles City, has been given three years of supervised probation, fined $430, and ordered to pay restitution after pleading guilty to felony willful injury causing bodily injury and serious misdemeanor assault causing bodily injury.
myalbertlea.com
Law Enforcement Log
Yesterday at 9:51 a.m. 34-Year old Ashley Stewart cited for failure to change Driver’s License address. 10:28 a.m. A juvenile at Albert Lea High School cited for possession of an E-Cig 12:52 p.m. 49-Year old Lance Baker cited for No Minnesota Driver’s License. 1:17 p.m. 43-Year old Donicio...
KIMT
Rose Creek woman sentenced for selling meth
AUSTIN, Minn. – Selling methamphetamine means probation for a Mower County woman. Shawn Marie Stellmach, 47 of Rose Creek, was sentenced Thursday to five years of supervised probation, fined $1,000, and must perform 100 hours of community service. Stellmach pleaded guilty in March to second-degree sale of drugs. She...
kchanews.com
Meals On Wheels in Charles City to End Service in December
The Meals on Wheels program in Charles City is coming to an end in about a month. In a statement, Board Chair Dennis Niezwaag says several factors are playing a role in discontinuing the service. He cites that program partner, Apple Valley Assisted Living, could not continue providing meals for the program for various reasons including rising costs.
KIMT
Mower Co. crash turns fatal after deer goes through windshield
MOWER COUNTY, Minn. - A 58-year-old Austin woman has died after a two-vehicle crash involving a deer on Thursday night. The Mower Co. Sheriff’s Office said it happened at 5:09 p.m. at 555th Ave. just south of 235th St. in rural Austin. A southbound vehicle struck a deer and...
951thebull.com
Dozen People Arrested in Northeast Iowa Drug Raids
A dozen people, including six women and six men, have been arrested on felony drug charges following a series of northeast Iowa drug raids. The Fayette County Sheriff’s office says drug search warrants were executed at six different houses Friday night, November 4th; four in Oelwein, one near Sumner and one in Maynard. Authorities found and seized 1.25 pounds of marijuana, roughly 70 grams of meth, multiple prescription pills, packaged pills and drug paraphernalia. Also seized were long guns, a pistol and roughly $4,000 in cash.
KGLO News
Cerro Gordo Supervisors District 3 final unofficial result narrows after recount
MASON CITY — The lead for the unofficial winner of one of the Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors races narrowed on Monday afternoon after provisional ballots were counted by a special board. Republican Don O’Connor received two more votes in the District 3 race after the count of...
