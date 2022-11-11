MASON CITY, Iowa – A plea deal is reached over a stolen truck in Cerro Gordo County. The owner of the truck told law enforcement he saw the vehicle drive away from his home in the 1600 block of Opal Drive in Mason City on September 28 and the truck was seen a short time later in the area of Highway 65 and B-20. Law enforcement says Logan Glenn Conway, 24 of Mason City, loaded his bike into the back of the truck and drove away.

