Former West Michigan house of worship is now a home listed for nearly $3 million
GRAND HAVEN, Mich — If you are in the market for a new home, experts say now is the time to buy with interest rates rising. If you are looking for a cute starter home, a small bungalow or a ranch, then perhaps this isn’t the place. Welcome...
Grand Rapids night club closes, citing ‘persistent safety issues’
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A nightclub in downtown Grand Rapids has closed less than a year after opening because of what its owners described as “persistent safety issues” caused by large crowds loitering outside some weekend nights. The owners of Ambiance GR Kitchen and Lounge, 106 Pearl...
Michigan Grinch: Complaints Won’t Dim The Lights On This Christmas Display
It might only be November, but many Michiganders are already getting into the holiday spirit by listening to Christmas music and planning out what they're going to put up for decorations. One Michigan house is known for having amazing seasonal yard displays, but recently a couple of grinches have tried...
Less than a year later, Ambiance GR closes over safety concerns
A downtown Grand Rapids nightclub has closed over safety concerns.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Developer breaks ground on Grand Haven apartments
A five-story residential project in Grand Haven is underway. Cherette Group announced Wednesday, Nov. 9, it has begun construction on The Tribune Lofts, a five-story apartment building on the corner of Columbus Avenue and Third Street in Grand Haven. Named in honor of the Grand Haven Tribune, which operated on...
mibiz.com
567 condos, single-family homes planned at Kent County golf course
ALPINE TWP. — A West Michigan residential construction firm seeks to gradually replace a Kent County golf course with more than 500 single-family homes and condo units. In yet another example of developers repurposing a Grand Rapids-area golf course with housing, executives with Wyoming-based home builders JTB Homes LLC and Interra Homes LLC seek to construct 567 housing units at Gracewil Country Club in Alpine Township, about eight miles northwest of downtown Grand Rapids.
Fox17
Grand Rapids police identify body of man found in Grand River
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The body of a man found in the Grand River last week has been identified. The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says 41-year-old Scott Hardy was found dead under the Bridge Street bridge on Friday, Nov. 11. Police say they are still waiting on autopsy...
Detroit News
Muskegon die cast facility to close, laying off 244
Pace Industries Inc. is closing a Muskegon facility by the end of this year, resulting in the loss of 244 jobs, the company said in a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification filing with the state. Pace, a die casting company with 18 manufacturing facilities and more than 4,000 employees across...
WZZM 13
Grand Rapids man's glorious beard lands him Guinness World Record
A Grand Rapids native is now part of a world record. Or, at least, his facial hair is.
What’s under construction near Rivertown Crossings Mall? Big plans are underway
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A new home goods store and quick service restaurant are coming to an area near Rivertown Crossings shopping mall in the Grand Rapids suburb of Grandville. The new businesses are located at 4625 Wilson Ave., across from Uccello’s Ristorante Pizzeria & Sports Lounge. The spot is just west of Macy’s department store at Rivertown Crossings.
Santa Claus Girls secure new space, asking community for help
The Santa Claus Girls are back in action this Christmas and they are operating out of a new location.
‘He took me for a beautiful ride,’ father says of son slain near Western’s campus
KALAMAZOO, MI — Hours before 21-year-old Bryce Salter was shot and killed over a disagreement near Western Michigan University, he had been out for a meal, enjoying chicken wings and nachos with his dad. “I was able to give him a hug and tell him I loved him before...
Authentic Mexican Restaurant Expands with New West Michigan Location
A local, authentic Mexican restaurant is expanding with a new location. Tacos El Cuñado to Open Restaurant in Cedar Springs. Grand Rapids Business Journal reports that Tacos El Cuñado is coming to Cedar Springs. The new restaurant is located at 4116 17 Mile Road NE in Cedar Springs.
‘Not okay’: West Michigan man finds metal in pizza
A West Michigan man is warning others to beware of what they’re eating after he says he bit into a sharp piece of metal while eating a slice of pizza.
No cause of death yet for homeless man found in river
Grand Rapids police have released the name of a homeless man whose body was found in the Grand River Friday.
WOOD
Police in standoff with armed, barricaded suspect in Grand Rapids
Police in standoff with armed, barricaded suspect …. Police are at the scene of a standoff in Northwest Grand Rapids. (Nov. 14, 2022) November is Alzheimer’s Awareness month, and with the holidays fast approaching, there are some tips that you may want to consider for those dealing with dementia. (Nov. 14, 2022)
Save 25% to 60% on your grocery bill by shopping at food outlet stores
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Perhaps one of the most obvious places that inflation is hitting Americans is at the grocery store. 13 is ON YOUR SIDE with an easy way to save a full 25 to 60 percent or more. You've heard of outlet shopping for clothing and shoes...but...
Impact of The Docks marina, home development on Muskegon Lake topic of upcoming state hearing
MUSKEGON, MI – Plans for The Docks development on Muskegon Lake that include a new marina and 240 homes are the subject of a public hearing hosted by the state’s water resources division. The Docks, planned for 80 acres in the former Pigeon Hill area near Lake Michigan,...
There Are Rumors of Mountain Lions Being Spotted In Holland
Probably the last thing you want to encounter while walking around Holland is a mountain lion, but according to some rumors that have been milling around, that might happen. A conversation that came up recently in a group of people and happenings in Holland led to people sharing what they feel may be good evidence that there could be some BIG cats located in the area.
Fox17
GRPD: Two arrests made in recovery of stolen car
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police are responding to an incident on State Street, in the area of Cherry Street and Washington Street. On Monday afternoon, police say they recovered a stolen vehicle near State Street around 4:30 pm. Police also told FOX 17 that two arrests were...
