Grand Rapids, MI

Grand Rapids Business Journal

Developer breaks ground on Grand Haven apartments

A five-story residential project in Grand Haven is underway. Cherette Group announced Wednesday, Nov. 9, it has begun construction on The Tribune Lofts, a five-story apartment building on the corner of Columbus Avenue and Third Street in Grand Haven. Named in honor of the Grand Haven Tribune, which operated on...
GRAND HAVEN, MI
mibiz.com

567 condos, single-family homes planned at Kent County golf course

ALPINE TWP. — A West Michigan residential construction firm seeks to gradually replace a Kent County golf course with more than 500 single-family homes and condo units. In yet another example of developers repurposing a Grand Rapids-area golf course with housing, executives with Wyoming-based home builders JTB Homes LLC and Interra Homes LLC seek to construct 567 housing units at Gracewil Country Club in Alpine Township, about eight miles northwest of downtown Grand Rapids.
KENT COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Muskegon die cast facility to close, laying off 244

Pace Industries Inc. is closing a Muskegon facility by the end of this year, resulting in the loss of 244 jobs, the company said in a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification filing with the state. Pace, a die casting company with 18 manufacturing facilities and more than 4,000 employees across...
MUSKEGON, MI
WOOD

Police in standoff with armed, barricaded suspect in Grand Rapids

Police in standoff with armed, barricaded suspect …. Police are at the scene of a standoff in Northwest Grand Rapids. (Nov. 14, 2022) November is Alzheimer’s Awareness month, and with the holidays fast approaching, there are some tips that you may want to consider for those dealing with dementia. (Nov. 14, 2022)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
103.3 WKFR

There Are Rumors of Mountain Lions Being Spotted In Holland

Probably the last thing you want to encounter while walking around Holland is a mountain lion, but according to some rumors that have been milling around, that might happen. A conversation that came up recently in a group of people and happenings in Holland led to people sharing what they feel may be good evidence that there could be some BIG cats located in the area.
HOLLAND, MI
Fox17

GRPD: Two arrests made in recovery of stolen car

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police are responding to an incident on State Street, in the area of Cherry Street and Washington Street. On Monday afternoon, police say they recovered a stolen vehicle near State Street around 4:30 pm. Police also told FOX 17 that two arrests were...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

