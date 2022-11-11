Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 14 games, beats No. 4 Nebraska 3-1The LanternColumbus, OH
Nebraska Football: QB Logan Smothers plays well in defeatThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant has productive day in lossThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Casey Thompson will be game-time decision SaturdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mark Whipple gives update on progress of Chubba PurdyThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
iheart.com
Omaha South 13th St. Fire Cause Determined
Omaha Fire Investigators say a fire in southeast Omaha Tuesday morning started in the kitchen area of a house and was determined to be accidental in nature due to an electrical problem. The fire was around 6:45 in a secured, vacant, one-story, single family house near 13th and Bancroft Streets.
iheart.com
Council Bluffs Man Dies In Blackstone Car Crash
(Omaha, NE) -- A man from Council Bluffs is dead after an early morning car crash in Omaha's Blackstone District. Police say 27-year-old DJ Myers was driving the wrong way down Harney Street around 12:20 a.m. when he lost control of his car and hit a small tree and then a big tree near 37th Street. Myers died in the crash and police say speed was likely a factor.
iheart.com
Omaha assault case upgraded to homicide after victim dies from his injuries
(Omaha, NE) -- An Omaha assault case is upgraded to a homicide after the victim dies from his injuries. Omaha Police say just after 4:00 the afternoon of Halloween, officers were called to the area of 38th and Hamilton for a report of a person down. OPD says once on the scene, the officers found 62 year old Daniel Price unresponsive, suffering from a head wound. Price was taken to Nebraska Medicine, where he died from his injuries on Saturday November 12th. Investigators say following Price's death, the case was upgraded from an assault to a homicide.
iheart.com
Omaha Police officer under investigation resigns
(Omaha, NE) -- An Omaha Police officer accused of vandalizing his neighbor's vehicle resigns from the force. The Omaha Police Department says on Monday, officer William Klees resigned in advance of his internal affairs interview, which was scheduled for Monday. The department says his resignation is accepted and that it will provide documentation to the Crime Commission, seeking a revocation of his law enforcement certificate. "Officer Klees has completely disrupted the peace and sense of safety for Ms. Valentine. His actions are not indicative of the values of the hard-working women and men of the Omaha Police Department. His conduct is unbecoming of an officer and warrants his removal from the OPD." - Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer.
iheart.com
Omaha Police Investigate Early Monday Assault
Omaha Police are investigating a cutting that occurred around 4 a.m. Monday south of 105th and Boyd, to the west of I-680. Police say officers encountered a suspect, 60-year old Lynnelle Lamay-Poe, and the stabbing victim, 60-year old Eddie Poe Jr. Investigators say Eddie Poe Jr was taken to a...
iheart.com
Woman killed in north Omaha mass shooting identified
(Omaha, NE) -- The woman killed in a north Omaha mass shooting is identified. Omaha Police say 20 year old Karly Wood was shot and killed at an after-hours party near 33rd and Ames Avenue just after 4:00 Sunday morning. Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer says it's believed a party was going on at the house when the shooting occurred. "It is imperative OPD pieces together what took place so resolve can come for the victims and their families. At this point in the investigation, an after-hours party was occurring and a confrontation took place resulting in gunfire. There is no indication it was a random shooting. Extra OPD resources are being utilized and police presence will increase for the time being."
iheart.com
Omaha Police Chief Says Ames Ave. Shooting Not Random
The investigation continues after one person dies and seven others are injured in a weekend shooting in Omaha in a case that leads to statements from the Mayor and Police Chief. Officers were called to the area of 33rd and Ames Avenue early Sunday morning and found two victims suffering...
iheart.com
P!nk to bring her Carnival Stadium Tour to Omaha's Charles Schwab Field
(Omaha, NE) -- P!nk is bringing her Summer Carnival 2023 Tour to Omaha. On Monday, P!nk announced that she'd be bringing her tour to stadiums across the U.S. and Canada alongside special guests, Brandi Carlile and Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo on select dates. Grouplove and KidCutUp will also perform on all dates.
Comments / 0