AP Trending SummaryBrief at 5:38 p.m. EST
Guatemala expat community roiled by relic smuggling charges. ANTIGUA, Guatemala (AP) — Two Americans, one a photographer and the other a connoisseur of Mayan folk art, are facing charges of smuggling pre-Hispanic artifacts in Guatemala. The case has roiled the normally tranquil tourist-magnet town of Antigua, where travelers and expats live among centuries-old ruins of colonial buildings and soaring volcanic peaks. Photographer Stephanie Allison Jolluck has been detained twice in the space of a few days for carrying Mayan relics. The first time she was caught trying to take two thousand-year-old Mayan ceremonial carvings on a flight out of the country. She said she thought they were cheap reproductions.
Trump Planning A Run For President Again Despite Criminal Probes Into Coup Attempt
The former president is under active criminal investigation for actions on and leading up to Jan. 6, 2021. Polls say he could win the 2024 GOP nomination.
Katie Hobbs declared winner of Arizona Governer race
ARIZONA - Democrat candidate Katie Hobbs has maintained the lead against Republican candidate Kari Lake, and MSNBC has called the race for Hobbs. With 98 percent of votes counted, Hobbs received 1,265,331 votes (50.4%), and Lake received 1,244,850 votes (49.6%). AP News also officially called the race around 6:30 p.m....
Control of the House still up in the air, but Republicans edge closer to majority
(The Center Square) – With several races still uncalled, Republicans are on the verge of taking the 218 seats needed for a majority in the U.S. House of Representatives. So far, 217 House seats have been called for Republicans, according to The Associated Press, opposed to 205 for Democrats, leaving a little more than a dozen seats up for grabs, mostly in California, and along with it control of the House.
Leaders quietly work to ramp up pressure on N. Korea at G-20
NUSA DUA, Indonesia — (AP) — With all the big issues dominating this week’s meeting of leaders of the world’s biggest economies — war, famine, poverty, to name just a few — there’s been little public discussion of North Korea and its pursuit of nuclear-armed missiles.
'Like Christmas morning': Fervent Trump supporters await big announcement
Waving flags and adorned in Donald Trump paraphernalia from head to toe, thousands of die-hard supporters of the former US president waited for hours outside his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida with bated breath. As if to contradict her, an advertising plane flew above Mar-a-Lago with a banner reading: "You lost again Donald.
Trump files paperwork to run for president just before Mar-a-Lago speech
Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission declaring himself a candidate for president in 2024, two years after losing reelection and amid growing signs that his popularity within the Republican Party has dipped.
Poland military on alert after 'Russian-made' missile blast
Poland put its military on high alert Tuesday after what the country's president said was "most probably" a strike by a Russian-made missile. Poland put its military on heightened alert after an emergency national security council meeting.
Mad Minute stories from Monday, November 14th
(CNN) In the latest incident of C-suite execs behaving poorly, Tyson Foods Chief Financial Officer, John R. Tyson, was arrested over the weekend after he allegedly wandered into the wrong home and fell asleep in a bedroom. Tyson, 32, was arrested Sunday morning in Fayetteville, Arkansas and booked into the...
