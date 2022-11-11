ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guatemala expat community roiled by relic smuggling charges. ANTIGUA, Guatemala (AP) — Two Americans, one a photographer and the other a connoisseur of Mayan folk art, are facing charges of smuggling pre-Hispanic artifacts in Guatemala. The case has roiled the normally tranquil tourist-magnet town of Antigua, where travelers and expats live among centuries-old ruins of colonial buildings and soaring volcanic peaks. Photographer Stephanie Allison Jolluck has been detained twice in the space of a few days for carrying Mayan relics. The first time she was caught trying to take two thousand-year-old Mayan ceremonial carvings on a flight out of the country. She said she thought they were cheap reproductions.
Katie Hobbs declared winner of Arizona Governer race

ARIZONA - Democrat candidate Katie Hobbs has maintained the lead against Republican candidate Kari Lake, and MSNBC has called the race for Hobbs. With 98 percent of votes counted, Hobbs received 1,265,331 votes (50.4%), and Lake received 1,244,850 votes (49.6%). AP News also officially called the race around 6:30 p.m....
Control of the House still up in the air, but Republicans edge closer to majority

(The Center Square) – With several races still uncalled, Republicans are on the verge of taking the 218 seats needed for a majority in the U.S. House of Representatives. So far, 217 House seats have been called for Republicans, according to The Associated Press, opposed to 205 for Democrats, leaving a little more than a dozen seats up for grabs, mostly in California, and along with it control of the House.
Mad Minute stories from Monday, November 14th

(CNN) In the latest incident of C-suite execs behaving poorly, Tyson Foods Chief Financial Officer, John R. Tyson, was arrested over the weekend after he allegedly wandered into the wrong home and fell asleep in a bedroom. Tyson, 32, was arrested Sunday morning in Fayetteville, Arkansas and booked into the...
