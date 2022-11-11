Read full article on original website
Costco Announces New Store in Kyle, TexasBryan DijkhuizenKyle, TX
Kaitlin Armstrong: Judge sets trial date after tossing defense motions to suppress evidenceLavinia ThompsonAustin, TX
Tesla workers allege they were exploited at Texas gigafactoryAsh JurbergAustin, TX
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Cowboys Open Season With Win Over Texas LutheranHardin-Simmons UniversitySeguin, TX
Pops Soda & Sweets food truck now serving dirty sodas to Georgetown community
Pops Soda & Sweets held its grand opening Oct. 29. (Courtesy Pops Soda & Sweets) Pops Soda & Sweets had a grand opening Oct. 29. The food truck serves dirty sodas—sodas served with cream, flavorings or fruit—as well as sweet tea, lemonade and other treats. Co-owner Cherie Hogan...
Eater
A Team of Austin Hospitality Greats Turns Spider House Cafe Into a New Bar
A new bar, Tweedy’s, is opening in the former Spider House Cafe space near the University of Texas campus. Tweedy’s is open as of November 4 at 2906 Fruth Street in the North Campus neighborhood. Tweedy’s will serve cocktails, wine, and draft beer, with food truck Golden Tiger...
Via313 to serve up its Detroit-style pizza at new Kyle location
Via313 is slated to open at 19230 I-35, Kyle, in 2023. (Courtesy Via313) Austin-based Via313 is slated to serve its Detroit-style pizzas in 2023 at 19230 I-35, Kyle. Via313 was founded by brothers Brandon and Zane Hunt in 2011 with just a food truck in downtown Austin and have expanded their business to a handful of stores throughout the metro and in Utah. The menu features a variety of specialty, rectangular Detroit-style pizzas as well as "bar-style" pizza which comes with a thinner crust.
‘World’s Best Bar’ The Dead Rabbit coming to downtown Austin in spring 2023
The Dead Rabbit, originally from New York City, began construction on its Austin location the week of Nov. 13. (Courtesy The Dead Rabbit) The New York City bar awarded "World’s Best Bar" by Tales of the Cocktail in 2016 is making its way to Austin in spring 2023. The Dead Rabbit has a menu just for Irish cocktails, several of them coffee based, and a menu with world cocktails that contain spirits and flavors from around the globe. Dead Rabbit also offers Irish grub, such as its Guinness-braised rib sliders, bangers and mash, and lamb stew.
The Toasted Yolk Cafe makes debut in Cedar Park with Nov. 14 grand opening
Known for its famous churro donuts and other menu items, The Toasted Yolk Cafe held its grand opening Nov. 14 in Cedar Park. (Courtesy The Toasted Yolk Cafe) The Toasted Yolk Cafe, a breakfast, brunch and lunch restaurant chain, opened its Cedar Park location Nov. 14. Based in Houston, this...
This Might Be Austin’s Best Burger. Here’s How to Make It.
Austin’s recently opened NADC (Not a Damn Chance) Burger comes from Michelin-starred chef Phillip Frankland Lee — who’s also behind Sushi by Scratch Restaurants and Pasta Bar — and professional skateboarder Neen Williams. It’s a labor of love. “Neen and I have been working on...
New eating options in Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto include Smokey Mo's, Sharetea and Mr. Gatti's Pizza
Sharetea opened Nov. 12 in Round Rock. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Here are the newest dining options in Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto. 1. Smokey Mo’s BBQ opened a second Round Rock location at 17280 N. RM 620 on Oct. 11. The restaurant occupies the second tenant space of the retail center The Pointe II at 620. Smokey Mo’s menu includes barbecue, breakfast tacos, sandwiches and salads. 512-610-7492. www.smokeymosbbq.com.
fox26houston.com
Texas mother shares secrets to making $5 dinners every night
HOUSTON - As inflation has driven up food prices by 10% this year, a Texas mother has figured out a way to make 5 dollar dinners every night. She shares her secrets with us. One of the most important ways San Antonio mom Erin Chase saves money on groceries is through what she calls Freezer Cooking.
Angela Ronzoni’s Pizzeria prepares to open in new Liberty Hill shopping center
Angela Ronzoni’s Pizzeria is planning to open near Georgetown in early 2023. (Courtesy Pexels) Angela Ronzoni’s Pizzeria, a locally owned and operated pizza shop, will open in early 2023 at 9073 W. Hwy. 29, Ste. 102, Liberty Hill. The new dining option will be located in the Vista...
D-Bat New Braunfels celebrates 5 years of business
The baseball and softball training facility originally opened in New Braunfels in November 2017. (Courtesy D-Bat New Braunfels) D-BAT New Braunfels located at 2147 Wald Road celebrated its five-year business anniversary Nov. 11. D-BAT is a baseball and softball training center featuring batting cages, youth camps, private lessons, equipment and apparel. 830-310-6715. www.dbatnewbraunfels.com.
Round Rock Asian Mart now serving Round Rock area
The family-owned Filipino grocery store provides a wide variety of food, beverage and personal care items in addition to prepared meals. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Round Rock Asian Mart opened at 1800 N. Mays St., Ste. 110, Round Rock, on Sept. 2. The family-owned Filipino grocery store provides a wide variety of food, beverage and personal care items in addition to prepared meals. 737-209-0066. www.roundrockasianmart.com.
Happy Hour? Have You Been To This TEXAS H-E-B Which Has A Bar?
Who Knew? A little grocery shopping, some BBQ, and a Cold One? If you go shopping at this H-E-B in Texas, you can definitely order a drink before you hit up Aisle 5 or 6, or 7!. • H-E-B IN AUSTIN FEATURES A BAT AT MUELLER CONNECTED TO IT!. Look,...
Morning Glory to open in Lakeway in first quarter of 2023
Morning Glory, an Italian-inspired brunch and coffee restaurant, will be opening in Lakeway in February or March. (Courtesy Gabriel Chaparro) Morning Glory, a brunch and specialty coffee restaurant, will be opening at 2121 Lohmans Crossing Road in Lakeway in February or March. Gabriel Chaparro, co-owner and chef of Morning Glory,...
LIST: Holiday light events in Central Texas for 2022 season
Here is a list of light events in the Central Texas area you can enjoy with your family this year.
Veteran owned eatery Smokin’ Joe's Tex-Mex Kitchen cooks up authentic food
Smokin' Joes Kitchen serves a wide variety of food cooked by owner Joe Ramos. (Sierra Martin/Community Impact) Smokin’ Joe's Tex-Mex Kitchen began serving a fusion of barbecue and Tex-Mex food to the New Braunfels community from a food truck three years ago. With the initial success of their business, the family-owned restaurant run by Joe Ramos and his wife, Perla, joined a partnership with the Select Stop Valero Gas Station in New Braunfels to expand into a full kitchen two years ago.
4 Southwest Austin businesses that recently celebrated anniversaries
From left: District 7 Council Member Leslie Pool gives Austin Diagnostic Clinic CEO Bob Bush a proclamation Oct. 22, declaring the day as "Austin Diagnostic Clinic Founder's Day." (Courtesy Austin Diagnostic Clinic, Tyler Schmitt) Austin Diagnostic Clinic celebrated its 70th anniversary Oct. 22. The clinic, which has locations throughout Austin,...
Guess the rent of this San Antonio 2-bedroom apartment near the River Walk
How much does it cost to live in the Museum Reach area?
Scottsdale Crossing development in Leander to gain two industrial buildings
Stakeholders held a groundbreaking for new industrial buildings at Scottsdale Crossing on Sept. 22. (Courtesy Cadence McShane) Developers broke ground on two industrial spaces—buildings E and F—at Scottsdale Crossing on Sept. 22. The project, a collaboration among TIG Real Estate Services Inc., Studio 8 Architects and Cadence McShane...
80-story tower planned for Downtown Austin would be tallest in city, state
AUSTIN, Texas — A new tower planned for Downtown Austin could become not only the tallest building in the city but the tallest in the state. Local developer Wilson Capital has announced new plans for Wilson Tower, a multifamily high-rise expected to be built at the site of Avenue Lofts on East Fifth Street.
A Matthew McConaughey-Inspired Ranch Opened An Hour Away From Austin
Hard liquor and ranch life usually get along pretty well, but if you add Matthew McConaughey to the equation things start to get weird. And by the equation, we mean a Matthew McConaughey-inspired ranch that a bourbon distillery recently opened an hour away from Austin. The Longbranch Ranch was opened...
