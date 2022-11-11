ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Marcos, TX

Community Impact Austin

Via313 to serve up its Detroit-style pizza at new Kyle location

Via313 is slated to open at 19230 I-35, Kyle, in 2023. (Courtesy Via313) Austin-based Via313 is slated to serve its Detroit-style pizzas in 2023 at 19230 I-35, Kyle. Via313 was founded by brothers Brandon and Zane Hunt in 2011 with just a food truck in downtown Austin and have expanded their business to a handful of stores throughout the metro and in Utah. The menu features a variety of specialty, rectangular Detroit-style pizzas as well as "bar-style" pizza which comes with a thinner crust.
KYLE, TX
Community Impact Austin

‘World’s Best Bar’ The Dead Rabbit coming to downtown Austin in spring 2023

The Dead Rabbit, originally from New York City, began construction on its Austin location the week of Nov. 13. (Courtesy The Dead Rabbit) The New York City bar awarded "World’s Best Bar" by Tales of the Cocktail in 2016 is making its way to Austin in spring 2023. The Dead Rabbit has a menu just for Irish cocktails, several of them coffee based, and a menu with world cocktails that contain spirits and flavors from around the globe. Dead Rabbit also offers Irish grub, such as its Guinness-braised rib sliders, bangers and mash, and lamb stew.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

New eating options in Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto include Smokey Mo's, Sharetea and Mr. Gatti's Pizza

Sharetea opened Nov. 12 in Round Rock. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Here are the newest dining options in Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto. 1. Smokey Mo’s BBQ opened a second Round Rock location at 17280 N. RM 620 on Oct. 11. The restaurant occupies the second tenant space of the retail center The Pointe II at 620. Smokey Mo’s menu includes barbecue, breakfast tacos, sandwiches and salads. 512-610-7492. www.smokeymosbbq.com.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
fox26houston.com

Texas mother shares secrets to making $5 dinners every night

HOUSTON - As inflation has driven up food prices by 10% this year, a Texas mother has figured out a way to make 5 dollar dinners every night. She shares her secrets with us. One of the most important ways San Antonio mom Erin Chase saves money on groceries is through what she calls Freezer Cooking.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Community Impact Austin

D-Bat New Braunfels celebrates 5 years of business

The baseball and softball training facility originally opened in New Braunfels in November 2017. (Courtesy D-Bat New Braunfels) D-BAT New Braunfels located at 2147 Wald Road celebrated its five-year business anniversary Nov. 11. D-BAT is a baseball and softball training center featuring batting cages, youth camps, private lessons, equipment and apparel. 830-310-6715. www.dbatnewbraunfels.com.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Community Impact Austin

Round Rock Asian Mart now serving Round Rock area

The family-owned Filipino grocery store provides a wide variety of food, beverage and personal care items in addition to prepared meals. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Round Rock Asian Mart opened at 1800 N. Mays St., Ste. 110, Round Rock, on Sept. 2. The family-owned Filipino grocery store provides a wide variety of food, beverage and personal care items in addition to prepared meals. 737-209-0066. www.roundrockasianmart.com.
ROUND ROCK, TX
Community Impact Austin

Veteran owned eatery Smokin’ Joe's Tex-Mex Kitchen cooks up authentic food

Smokin' Joes Kitchen serves a wide variety of food cooked by owner Joe Ramos. (Sierra Martin/Community Impact) Smokin’ Joe's Tex-Mex Kitchen began serving a fusion of barbecue and Tex-Mex food to the New Braunfels community from a food truck three years ago. With the initial success of their business, the family-owned restaurant run by Joe Ramos and his wife, Perla, joined a partnership with the Select Stop Valero Gas Station in New Braunfels to expand into a full kitchen two years ago.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Community Impact Austin

Community Impact Austin

Austin, TX
Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/austin/

