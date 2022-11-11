ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Comments / 12

Ronnie Price
4d ago

Not surprised at all that the Mayor and a majority of the City Council rejected the idea of continuing with another Review Monitor. The don't want to have the Racism of the Fort Worth PD looked into and exposed to the public.

Reply(5)
6
MAGA NATION
3d ago

Well let's face the truth, that officer made mistake but so did al involved . First the neighbor called because her door was open and said it could be a burglary and asked for a welfare check. Most of the time in a decent neighborhood people wouldn't think your house is being burglarized because your front door is open, so that tells you that it is a high crime area. He was a rookie cop who was most likely scared of being there in the middle of the night. It's not a good area because instead of looking out to see what the noise was she went to her room and got her gun, he was going to the back of the house to stop a possible burglar if he ran out the back of the house, the police did not announce it their presence because they were waiting for him to get into position. So why does this have to be considered RACIST and not a mistake?? Why because everyone is stuck on Goere Floyd!!

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox4news.com

Fort Worth police officer fired for lying about work at security job

FORT WORTH, Texas - A Fort Worth police officer has been fired after lying about how much work he was putting in at an off-duty security job. Officer Eddie Tellez submitted an invoice for the job claiming he worked almost five hours. Security camera footage showed Tellez only spending approximately...
FORT WORTH, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Royse City Police Department investigating homicide at a residence

ROYSE CITY, TX (Nov. 13, 2022) On Sunday, November 13, 2022 at approximately 5:45 AM, the Royse City Police Department responded to a disturbance in progress in the 5400 Block of County Road 2526 in Royse City, Hunt County, Texas. Officers arrived and observed a male subject laying in the driveway of residence with multiple gunshot wounds. The subject was transported by ambulance to a local hospital and pronounced deceased.
ROYSE CITY, TX
dallasexpress.com

Juveniles Allegedly Push Older Man into DART Bus

Four suspects got into an argument and altercation on Thursday with an older man and pushed the man into a passing DART bus, according to Dallas Police. Officers were called to Forest Lane and Meadowknoll Drive at about 1:50 p.m. on November 10 for a disturbance. When Dallas Police arrived...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Dallas one of 3 Texas cities on list of 100 best cities in the world

DALLAS — Dallas has been named one of the world’s best cities, according to a 2023 World’s Best Cities Report. Texas' largest metro came in at No. 47 on the list of 100 top cities. It was last, however, among the three Texas cities to make the cut. Houston was the highest-ranked Texas city at No. 42, and Austin came in right behind Houston at No. 43.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

DeSoto ISD Reviews Altercation Caught on Camera Between Security, Students

Troubling video is at the heart of a DeSoto Independent School District investigation after district personnel says one member of a security team fired pepper-ball pellets at students. The district said it started at DeSoto High School with a fight in the cafeteria and escalated. A viewer sent NBC 5...
DESOTO, TX
getnews.info

The Exquisite DWI Firm in Fort Worth, TX

Sparks Law Firm is an unrivaled firm in Fort Worth catering to the region’s legal needs of DWI offenders. The highly experienced attorneys noted they help their clients to fight the DWI charges and also get the DUI charge expunged from their records. In a recent update, Sparks Law Firm shared the top qualities that make the firm stand out as the best in the Texas region.
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Fort Worth shooting leaves 1 dead, suspect at-large

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are investigating an overnight shooting that left a man dead. A member of the victim’s family called 911 late Friday night to report the shooting. Officers found the wounded man inside a vehicle near East Lancaster Avenue, south of Interstate 30 in...
FORT WORTH, TX
fortworthreport.org

Made in Tarrant: Stone’s Throw Farm says save, save, save to start a business

What: A sustainable farm and grocery that sells fruits, herbs, vegetables, pickles and jams. The organization employs people with disabilities. Company founded: October 2020 by Trish and Jack Stone. Where: 9560 Crowley Plover Road, Fort Worth, TX, 76126. Website: https://www.stonesthrowfarmco.org. Phone: (469) 502-8963. Fort Worth Report spoke with Trish Stone...
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

WFAA

Dallas, TX
49K+
Followers
389
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Dallas local news

 https://www.wfaa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy