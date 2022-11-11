Not surprised at all that the Mayor and a majority of the City Council rejected the idea of continuing with another Review Monitor. The don't want to have the Racism of the Fort Worth PD looked into and exposed to the public.
Well let's face the truth, that officer made mistake but so did al involved . First the neighbor called because her door was open and said it could be a burglary and asked for a welfare check. Most of the time in a decent neighborhood people wouldn't think your house is being burglarized because your front door is open, so that tells you that it is a high crime area. He was a rookie cop who was most likely scared of being there in the middle of the night. It's not a good area because instead of looking out to see what the noise was she went to her room and got her gun, he was going to the back of the house to stop a possible burglar if he ran out the back of the house, the police did not announce it their presence because they were waiting for him to get into position. So why does this have to be considered RACIST and not a mistake?? Why because everyone is stuck on Goere Floyd!!
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
