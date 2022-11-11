ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nets star Kyrie Irving met with owner Joe Tsai, nearing return

By Josh Matthews
 4 days ago
Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving has come under heat after promoting an antisemitic film on Twitter. As part of the required mandates, he met with team owner Joe Tsai.

Sources tell Nets insider Ian Begley that the meeting was positive and it allows for a return to the court for Irving in the near future. The 7-time All-Star is not allowed to return to team activities for at least one more game, but meeting with both Clara and Joe Tsai suggests that Irving could return to the hardwood soon.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver spoke to Irving and reflected on the conversation, declaring that Irving isn’t antisemitic. Silver did admit that the league could have stepped in earlier, but feels that Irving isn’t hateful to any groups.

Former teammate LeBron James chimed in on the situation, criticizing the Nets’ requirements. James believes that Irving should be able to play and called his mandates excessive.

Irving’s relationship with Nike has recently come to an end following the massive amount of criticism from around the league.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

