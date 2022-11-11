ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reidsville, NC

Comments / 5

Janice Sigmon
3d ago

This IS A 2 SIDED COIN!! I'M ALL FOR getting animals into a safe, unconditional loving home! Our shelters offering "free cats and dogs" IS BAD IDEA!! The ppl that come adopt ARE NOT VETTED & this is same as "dogfighters that constantly scour FB, CRAIGSLIST & other sources for *free* animals they use as *bait* in fighting pits! Responsible owners, shelters and rescues DON'T APPROVE OF THIS!Rescues advise ppl all the time to NOT offer "free pets" for this exact reason & here we have shelters do the irresponsible thing 😒

Reply(2)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
My Fox 8

Do you have space for an energetic, loving boy?

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An energetic boy who loves everyone is looking for a safe home!. Pedro has called the Davidson County Animal Shelter home for too long. He’s a super sweet boy who needs an active family and maybe another dog to play with. He loves everyone he meets.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

NC mother finds missing bracelet holding baby's ashes

CLEMMONS, N.C. — A mother whose viral post about a missing bracelet containing her baby's ashes is feeling some relief. Morgan Clodfelter found the bracelet that contains her baby's ashes in her car on Monday after going through one more final check. Clodfelter said she lost the bracelet a...
CLEMMONS, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Ring, ring! Salvation Army of Greensboro in need of bell ringers

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign returns to Greensboro Friday. The project raises money for shelter, food, childcare, and Christmas gifts for kids. Organizers need help from the community to ring the kettle bells. Captain Chris Raymer is the Corps Officer of the Salvation Army...
WXII 12

Winston-Salem organization is helping people stay warm this winter

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — People across the Triad woke up Monday morning to much colder weather, and many can expect their utility bills to rise as the temperature drops. That's where organizations like Crisis Control Ministries is stepping in to help. The non-profit works with people in Forsyth and Stokes...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
wfmynews2.com

2 The Rescue: Meet Tylee!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Meet Tylee the cat! Tylee is a domestic short hair. She's about 6 months old. One thing you should know about her is, she loves mouse toys and will hoard them!. Tylee loves the triple threat of being held, petted, and scratched. How spoiled!. This sweet...
FOX8 News

Pharmacy in Oak Ridge robbed over weekend

OAK RIDGE, N.C. (WGHP) — A pharmacy in Oak Ridge was broken into overnight this weekend. The manager told FOX8 it was not the only place that was hit. The front door of Crossroads Pharmacy is boarded up, and the glass door behind it is completely shattered. No one was there when the break-in happened, […]
WFMY NEWS2

Fire at Winston-Salem home on South Main Street

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Fire Department responded to a home on fire on South Main Street Sunday morning. No one was injured during the fire, according to officials. The cause of the fire is being investigated. MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2. Subscribe to our daily newsletter...
FOX8 News

Greensboro father lucky to be alive after falling asleep during fire

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro family is in need of a new home after a grease fire destroyed their kitchen Sunday night. Jerome Cook told FOX8 the fire started around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday. He said he was cooking dinner and accidentally fell asleep, and the fire started. Cook said he woke up to […]
WFMY NEWS2

City Manager discusses Greensboro issues

GREENSBORO, N.C. — People in Greensboro had a chance to get questions answered straight from the top Monday. City manager Taiwo Jaiyeoba held a town hall addressing some of Greensboro's big issues. WFMY News 2's Grace Holland was there as he let people know the city's plans for each...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Browns Summit church prepares Turkey giveaway

BROWNS SUMMIT, N.C. — Monticello United Church of Christ in Browns Summit is hosting its Turkey giveaway called Feeding Families at Thanksgiving starting November 19. A bag of food will be available for the first 150 people who arrive while supplies last. The bag includes a turkey, stuffing mix,...
BROWNS SUMMIT, NC
WFMY NEWS2

WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro, NC
42K+
Followers
12K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Greensboro local news

 https://www.wfmynews2.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy