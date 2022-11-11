Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
ktoo.org
Alaska Department of Corrections reports 17th death of the year
A 51-year-old man became the 17th person to die in Alaska Department of Corrections custody this year. Khari Wade died on Friday morning at the Mat-Su Regional Medical Center, the department announced Monday. He’d been convicted of unlawful exploitation of a minor. Wade’s death brings the total number of...
ktoo.org
Good news, Alaskans: Your emus are legal now
Emus are pretty exceptional birds. Averaging almost six feet tall, they’re the second tallest bird in the world, only after ostriches. They weigh more than 100 pounds, and they can’t fly. But, like more conventional chickens and turkeys, they’re also considered poultry. They’re harvested for meat, leather and...
ktoo.org
Alaska gas prices are among the highest in the US despite producing most of it in-state
Across the country, Americans have seen record high gas prices this year, but the spikes haven’t been distributed evenly. Many southern states are paying around $3 a gallon at the pump, but a few western states, including Alaska, are averaging nearly $5 a gallon. Anchorage Daily News reporter Alex...
ktoo.org
Predator reduction efforts have not increased moose harvests, study says
A new scientific paper looks at predator reduction efforts in a large area of the Interior and South-Central Alaska and finds they have not increased hunter moose harvest over several decades. The recently published research looked for longterm correlation between predator control and moose harvest in Game Management Unit 13....
ktoo.org
2 Alaska lawmakers ask FTC to block Kroger-Albertsons merger
Two Democratic Alaska lawmakers are urging the Federal Trade Commission to block a proposed merger between grocery giants Kroger and Albertsons. Reps. Ivy Spohnholz and Zack Fields co-chair the Alaska House Committee on Labor & Commerce. On Oct. 31 they sent a letter to FTC Chair Lina Khan requesting the intervention.
ktoo.org
Officials to update Alaska election results on Tuesday
Alaska election officials plan to publish another update to the state’s unofficial election results late Tuesday afternoon. Last Thursday, they finished tallying first place votes from regular ballots cast in person on Election Day. The 217,835 ballots counted so far also include some early vote and absentee ballots. That...
