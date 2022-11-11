Kris Jenner knows how to party when it comes to her grandkids’ birthdays!. The grandmother of 12 helped Dream Kardashian celebrate her sixth birthday this past weekend during the little girl’s butterfly-themed party. Aunt Khloé Kardashian recorded the festivities on her Instagram Story, sharing glimpses of the decor, Dream’s cake, and an adorable family dance party. Kris, Dream, and Khloé’s 4-year-old daughter, True, got their groove on to “Dance Party” by Tones and I, with the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan seeming to have a ball while celebrating Rob Kardashian‘s daughter.

1 DAY AGO