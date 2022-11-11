ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

E! News

See North West Adorably Wrap Presents for Cousin Dream Kardashian’s 6th Birthday

Watch: North West Wraps Gifts for Dream Kardashian’s Birthday on TikTok. North West is a champ when it comes to the art of gift-giving. In the latest video posted to her and mom Kim Kardashian's joint TikTok account, the 9-year-old shared that her cousin Dream Kardashian was celebrating turning 6 on Nov. 10—and she's going all out for the occasion.
toofab.com

Kim Kardashian Lavishes Khloe with Praise, Says She's 'Skinnier Than Ever'

While designer Jeremy Scott tells her, "Your measurements are skinnier than the models who would do the show. You should know that — that little waist is teensy itsy bitsy." Khloe Kardashian is receiving new reactions to her weight loss. In a recent episode of Hulu's "The Kardashians," Kim...
Daily Mail

Mother-of-two reveals she is REFUSING to buy Christmas presents for her family because it is 'too stressful' amid cost-of-living crisis - while her children will receive 'second hand' gifts

A British mother has revealed how she will save thousands of pounds this Christmas – by refusing to buy people presents. Heidi Ondrak, 51, from Plymouth, used to splash out over £1,000 during the festive period but this year, as the cost of living crisis rages on, has decided to ditch the shopping altogether.
New York Post

The 25 best holiday gifts from QVC you can order online in 2022

When it comes to holiday shopping, we’re fans of quite a few retailers — Amazon, Anthropologie and Nordstrom, to name a few — but QVC is a standout brand that isn’t just ‘as seen on TV.’. Notably, QVC has an array of best-selling, perfectly gift-able...
RadarOnline

Kanye West Looks Worse For Wear In LA In First Sighting Since Moving Divorce From Kim Kardashian Forward

Kanye West was spotted out in Los Angeles looking exhausted as he walked into a meeting in a rare sighting of the embattled rapper, RadarOnline.com has learned. West, 45, was accompanied by two other men on the outing. The musician wore a black Balenciaga despite the fashion house cutting all ties with him after his antisemitic remarks. He finished off his look with a pair of black rain boots.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Elle

Khloé Kardashian Is Bringing Back The Nineties Bombshell Updo

I have no shame in saying that Khloé Kardashian will be my forever muse – in every way possible, that is. For not only is she a boss businesswoman, but she also knows how to seriously turn a look. Of course, there have been many a fashion statement...
TheStreet

The 10 Best Heartfelt Gifts to Give This Season

Studies show that spending may be down this holiday season due to the rising cost of living. Increases in home heating costs, gas, and groceries mean people may not be spending as much on gifts as they have in the past. In a recent CreditKarma study, 48% of Americans polled said they plan to spend less this year than last on gifts.
HollywoodLife

Chanel West Coast Shares 1st Photo Of Newborn Baby Girl & Reveals Her Name

Chanel West Coast officially introduced the world to her daughter on Nov. 8. The MTV star created an Instagram account for her newborn baby, revealing her name and first photo. The little one’s moniker is Bowie Breeze Fenison. In the baby’s first Instagram post, she’s wearing pink pants, a white shirt and adorable pink hat. “Hello world!” the image is captioned. “Welcome to my Instagram.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
ETOnline.com

Inside Rob Kardashian's Daughter Dream's Butterfly-Themed 6th Birthday Party

Dream Kardashian had the cutest celebration! On Saturday, Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna’s daughter had a butterfly-themed birthday party. "Welcome to Dreamy’s butterfly 6th birthday extravaganza," Khloe Kardashian said in a video shared on her Instagram Story. In the clip, the Good American founder is greeted by a set of pink butterfly streamers that lead to a hallway filled with pink and purple balloon arches filled with more butterflies.
SheKnows

Kris Jenner Dances With Her Granddaughters As Dream Kardashian Turns 6

Kris Jenner knows how to party when it comes to her grandkids’ birthdays!. The grandmother of 12 helped Dream Kardashian celebrate her sixth birthday this past weekend during the little girl’s butterfly-themed party. Aunt Khloé Kardashian recorded the festivities on her Instagram Story, sharing glimpses of the decor, Dream’s cake, and an adorable family dance party. Kris, Dream, and Khloé’s 4-year-old daughter, True, got their groove on to “Dance Party” by Tones and I, with the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan seeming to have a ball while celebrating Rob Kardashian‘s daughter.
ETOnline.com

Khloe Kardashian May Not Have Formally Named Her Infant Son Yet -- See His Cute Nickname

Khloe Kardashian might be keeping the details about her infant son private, but that doesn't mean he's not apart of her Halloween festivities. Over the weekend, the 38-year-old mother of two shared sweet videos of a special Halloween gingerbread house that her sister, Kourtney Kardashian, sent to her, featuring her name, her and Tristan Thompson's 4-year-old daughter, True's, name, and a little placard for her 2-month-old son reading, "Baby."
AOL Corp

Kim Kardashian Accepts The Giving Tree Award During 2022 Baby2Baby Gala

Kim Kardashian was pretty in pink as she arrived at the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell on Saturday in West Hollywood. The 42-year-old Kardashians star wore a chic pink cutout dress by Balenciaga as she strolled down the carpet, telling ET she was "excited" to be part of the ceremony. Kim had the support of her mother, Kris Jenner and baby sister, Kylie Jenner, as she accepted the night's highest honor.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA

