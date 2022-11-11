Save up to $800 during Casper's Black Friday mattress sale

Casper is one of the leading mattress brands on the market. If you’ve been sleeping on a mattress that doesn't have the comfort factor you’re after, it's easy to dream about one that does. That being said, we also understand that investing in a brand-new bed can be costly.

That’s why there’s no better time to buy than now. Black Friday sales have officially kicked off at Casper, with some of the best deals we’ve seen. From now until Black Friday on November 25th and through to Cyber Monday, the 28th of November, Casper has the chance for you to save up to $800 on a mattress. Oh, and there’s 25% off sheet sets, big money off weighted blankets, and discounts on pillows, too.

Not only is the Casper mattress backed by a 100-night free trial, free shipping, and a 10-year warranty, but it also holds a spot in our best mattress guide . So if you’re wanting to upgrade your entire sleep set-up for less, then Casper is the place to check out this month.

Black Friday Casper deals live now

Casper | Up to $800 off mattresses for Black Friday

Need a new mattress? Casper's Black Friday Sale has arrived with discounts on all of its best-selling models, be it an Original, the Hybrid, the Nova, or the Wave. Make the most of this offer as it won't be around forever!

Mattress prices (The Original):

Twin: $895 $805

Queen: $1295 $1165

King: $1,695 $1520

Deal ends: unknown View Deal

Casper | 25% off full-price sheets for Black Friday

Save 25% on full-price sheets. There are fabrics to suit all seasons in a great range of colors — some of which have up to 70% off. So go ahead, there's nothing better than fresh sheets, other than when they're on sale. View Deal

Casper l An extra 25% off clearance

You heard it right, there's an extra 25 percent off of clearance items. From an old model mattress in the box to a topper that will make your current mattress feel as good as new, you'll find some great buys in the Casper clearance section. View Deal

What Real Homes recommends from Casper

Casper mattresses are some of the most popular on the US market. They're rated highly by customers all over the nation, but to make sure their claims are up to scratch, we had to put a couple of Casper mattresses in the hands of our expert tester Linda Clayton . She's tested both the much-loved Casper mattress as well as its hybrid alternative, rating the Original an impressive 5 out of 5, with the hybrid following behind with 4.5 stars.

Here's what she had to say:

Linda Clayton Expert mattress tester

By having my husband Nick reviewing an array of mattresses (such a tough job) alongside me, I've been able to create a balanced view of what each mattress is like for both men and women. We conducted some semi-scientific testing and tapped into all the spec details and more to know who Casper mattresses will suit and if it's worth the money! We really put these mattresses to the test:

Casper Original Mattress review: "The Casper comes out a top position on our best mattress guide, and we rate it highly for its optimal level of firmness and overall support. Soft enough to enjoy that ‘aaaand relax’ experience when you first climb in, but still supportive. The top layer is an open-cell foam that provides immediate bounce and has cooling properties too."

Caper Hybrid mattress review: "The Casper Hybrid mattress is a different beast to the Casper memory foam — but, for us — that's a good thing. We loved the memory foam model, but we think we might prefer the hybrid model. It feels firm to the touch but it's incredibly supportive and the memory foam top layer molds welcomingly to your body. A brilliant buy for side sleepers or anyone who suffers from back pain in particular."

More about Casper mattresses

(Image credit: Casper)

Casper's best mattress for all types of sleepers

Filling: Comfort foam/memory foam | Sizes available: Twin - Cal king | Depth: 11" | Comfort grade: Medium | RRP: $595–$1295 | Warranty: 10 years | Trial: 100 nights

(Image credit: Casper)

Casper Nova Hybrid

Suitable for all sleep positions AirScape cooling layer of perforated breathable foam increases airflow and reduces heat while you sleep 3 zones of support keep your spine aligned Softer than most memory foam mattresses

Casper's plushest mattress

Filling: Comfort foam/memory foam/springs | Sizes available: Twin - Cal King | Depth: 12" | Comfort grade: Plush | RRP: $1,095–$2,295 | Warranty: 10 years | Trial: 100 nights

More Casper mattress deals:

Both plush comfort while keeping you cool 7 zones of targeted support for healthy spinal alignment. 2 layers of AirScape Memory foam smell when you unpack Extra cost for cooling Snow Technology layer

20% off Military Discount

Active Duty, retirees, veterans, military spouses, and military family members are eligible for a 20% off discount. Use the ID.me button to verify your status and receive an exclusive code. View Deal

20% off for Healthcare Workers

Nurses, healthcare professionals, first responders, and hospital employees are eligible for a 20% off discount. Use the ID.me button to verify your status and receive an exclusive code. View Deal

20% off for Teachers and Students

Teachers and students are eligible for a 20% off discount. Use the ID.me button to verify your status and receive an exclusive code. View Deal

Casper bedding deals

Casper Pillow | $65 $29.95 (save $35)

Rated as one of the best affordable pillows to place your head, the Casper pillow currently has 55% off for Black Friday. It's a down-alterative that is soft to the touch and easy to throw in the wash. For those with allergies, this one is for you. View Deal

Casper Weighted Blanket | $179 , $99 (save $90)

A great weighted blanket not only helps with getting your best sleep yet but can help reduce anxiety symptoms, too. It's a bedding buy worth treating yourself or someone else to, especially while it has $90 off. View Deal

Casper Pet Bed| From $129

Reclaim your own bed by giving your dog its own sleeping pad. Casper makes one of our favorite pet beds because even our fur kids deserve to be cradled in supportive memory foam while they snooze. View Deal

Casper Bed Frames | From $249

From its essential metal frames that get your bed off the ground to aesthetically pleasing bed frames (pictured is the brand new Repose bed frame starting at $695), there's a best bed design out there for your space. Right now there is 10% off, too. View Deal