fox4now.com
'From a very broken heart to an upbeat heart.' Hurricane Ian survivors reflect on the last six weeks
Hurricane Ian was the deadliest hurricane to strike the state of Florida in nearly a century, and people are still only beginning the clean-up process. Debris piles tower over sidewalks throughout Lee County, where Fort Myers is located. Countless homes have tarps covering portions of the roof, if not the whole thing.
Marconews.com
3 To Do: Drive thru light show, comedy on Marco, library event
New holiday season exhibit kicks off Nov. 18 at Collier County Fairgrounds, 751 39th Ave. NE, Naples. The drive-through, holiday-themed display will feature dozens of displays, illuminated canopies, and digital animation, all constructed with more than a two million lights. See it daily from 6 to 10 p.m. beginning Friday,...
WINKNEWS.com
Clothes giveaway held for Ian survivors in Cape Coral
A community giveaway to help those affected by Hurricane Ian is taking place on Sunday morning at the Torched Bar & Grill in Cape Coral. Save the Closet is a Florida disaster relief organization based in Panama City Beach where Michael hit in 2018. People who experienced Hurricane Michael in...
WINKNEWS.com
Second location for Aqua restaurant launches in Bonita Springs
The second location for Aqua restaurant and lounge debuted last week in the former Perkins Restaurant & Bakery in Bonita Springs. The space had been vacant since May 2020, when Perkins permanently closed that corporate-run location after operating it for about 25 years on the northeast corner of U.S. 41 and Bonita Beach Road.
Photos show contaminated water plaguing southwest Florida
Aerial photos revealed massive plumes of red tide stretching along much of southwest Florida's coast days after Tropical Storm Nicole passed over the state.
St. Matthew's House announces November food distributions
St. Matthew's House has announced food distribution Locations for the month of November. Below are the the times and dates of the distribution locations.
WINKNEWS.com
Red Cross closes hurricane shelter in Collier County
The Red Cross has closed its last emergency shelter at the North Naples Regional Park. The shelter had been operating to help families displaced by Hurricane Ian. It housed families for six weeks until Monday when they were asked to leave. Some were provided with money for a hotel while others were provided with tents and sleeping bags.
WINKNEWS.com
Post-Ian grace period to claim derelict boats in SWFL ends Tuesday
Hurricane Ian left boats scattered everywhere—on streets, in swales, even in people’s yards—and Tuesday is the last day for owners to get their boats out of derelict conditions before they are destroyed and taken to a landfill. Frank Colaco tells WINK News he has been waiting almost...
Red tide brings coughing, dead fish to Venice beach in Sarasota
FWC said that red tide is showing up in Manatee and Sarasota counties, and on Venice Beach, dead fish are scattered along the coastline.
Florida Weekly
Lynyrd Skynyrd to headline Hurricane Ian Benefit Concert
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame group Lynyrd Skynyrd will headline a Hurricane Ian Benefit Concert at Hertz Arena – The Hoffmann Family of Companies, in Estero, on Thursday, Dec. 1. The night will also feature performances by Ira Dean, Brian Kelley (of Florida Georgia Line), Tracy Lawrence, and Ted Nugent. Naples resident comedian Jim Breuer will host the evening.
Englewood beachgoers feel impacts of red tide
Beachgoers say they definitely feel the impact after the FWC announced it found elevated levels of red tide algae in 16 beaches.
WINKNEWS.com
McCollum Hall restoration efforts in Dunbar
Saturday was a big step forward in terms of restoring the historic McCollum Hall in Dunbar. It’s been a long time since the building’s glory days with performers like Louis Armstrong and Duke Ellington taking the stage, but the goal is to bring all of it back. Developers...
islands.com
The Ritz-Carlton Sarasota Turns the Family Vacation into a Circus
When it comes to planning a great vacation to Sarasota, most families are primarily focused on the beautiful Keys, including Longboat, Manasota, and, of course, Siesta. Spots like Crescent Beach and Stump Pass are beloved by travelers from all over the U.S., and the immense natural beauty of this destination has made it a no-brainer for parents, couples, and solo wanderers seeking very long weekend escapes.
Mysuncoast.com
Red Tide Alert issued for parts of Charlotte County
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - DOH-Charlotte has joined Sarasota and Manatee counties in issuing a health alert for red tide bloom near Whidden Key, east of Lemon Bay and Buccaneer Bend west of ICW. A water sample was taken on Nov. 7 that triggered the alert. Residents and visitors are...
WINKNEWS.com
Bike Bistro reopens after Hurricane Ian in time for 10th anniversary
Three days after Hurricane Ian wrecked The Bike Bistro, the bicycle shop owner took stock of tasks he needed to complete to reopen. He did this while standing in several inches of mud and muck that entered the store with about 27 inches of storm surge. . Steve Martin founded the...
WINKNEWS.com
Water debris removal in Collier County
Pieces of people’s homes, docks, and chunks of boats are in the Southwest Florida water. From the surface, our beaches may look okay, but it’s what is underneath that we need to look out for after Hurricane Ian. People want to get back to swimming in the Gulf,...
WINKNEWS.com
Sanibel Toy Box to fulfill boat, car storage needs after Hurricane Ian
Chris Beane grew up on Sanibel Island. After spending 15 years as a commodities trader on Wall Street and then developing a marina in Portland, Maine, returning home resonated with him. In 2018, Beane began envisioning the Sanibel Toy Box, a luxury storage facility for boats, cars and whatever people...
Southwest Florida teen caught killing alligator with machete on camera
A criminal investigation is underway after a video was shared on social media showing a Southwest Florida teenager using a machete to torture and kill an alligator.
WINKNEWS.com
Dunbar residents invited to community engagement event on McCollum Hall future
On Saturday morning, neighbors in the City of Fort Myers, especially in Dunbar, are invited to give feedback on the future plans for McCollum Hall. The plan is to rename the historic building and call it the THIRTY8 Collective, an homage to 1938, when the building was built. The plan...
Mysuncoast.com
Red tide affects blooming and cooler air returns (Soon!)
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Red tide continues to hit our southern beaches hardest. Nokomis, Venice and Manasota beaches all reported Intense respiratory irritation and many dead fish Saturday. From Siesta Key north to Anna Maria Island have only Slight respiratory irritation and, so far, no dead fish reported. These conditions will fluctuate for the coming week, but red tide is likely to linger for some time. Cooler air could help lessen the red tide and fortunately we have slightly cooler air. We’re tracking a series of cold fronts moving into Florida. Most of these will be dry for us, but it will be cooler to end the week and next weekend.
