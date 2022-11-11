ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic, IA

Ethel Schlueter Obituary

By Sarah Archibald
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12n1Y1_0j7bR1tq00

Ethel A. Schlueter, age 96, of Atlantic, IA, passed away on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at Cass Health in Atlantic, IA.

Memorial service for Ethel will be held at 11:00 a.m., with a visitation one hour prior, on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at Zion Lutheran Church with Rev. Kyle McBee officiating, a luncheon will be held following the service in the fellowship hall of the church. Interment will take place at Atlantic Cemetery.

Full obituary will be published once completed.

Services are handled with the Schmidt Family Funeral Home.

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

Arlyn Lund Obituary

Arlyn L. Lund, age 84, of Anita, IA, passed away on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at Caring Acres Nursing Home in Anita, IA. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 18, 2022, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Anita, IA. Interment will take place at Evergreen Cemetery. Luncheon will be held following the committal service in the fellowship room of the St. Mary’s Catholic Church.
ANITA, IA
Western Iowa Today

Vera Schneider Obituary

Vera Schneider, 87, of Greenfield passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022. Funeral services are pending at the Lamb Funeral Home in Greenfield. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.lambfuneralhomes.com.
GREENFIELD, IA
Western Iowa Today

Jim Headlee Obituary

Funeral services for 74-year-old Jim Headlee of Atlantic will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 19, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Atlantic, with the Pastor Lauri Boysen officiating. Visitation with family present will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., on Friday, November 18, at the Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. Burial with military honors by the Atlantic Color Guard will be held in the Atlantic Cemetery. Classic cars are welcome in the procession to the cemetery. The service will be recorded and available on the funeral home website by noon on Sunday. Memorials may be directed to the family for designation at a later date. The Roland Funeral Home is caring for Jim’s family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Erma Lange Obituary

Erma T. Lange, age 102, of Atlantic, IA, passed away on Wednesday, November 09, 2022, at Heritage House in Atlantic, IA. No services are planned at this time. Per Erma’s wishes, she selected to donate her body to Des Moines University. Interment will take place at a later date...
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Norma E. Schaaf Obituary

Norma E. Schaaf, 91, of Massena passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at Heritage House in Atlantic. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, November 14, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Massena with burial in the St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery. A Rosary Will be held at the St. Patrick’s Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m. on Monday. Father Phillip Bempong will officiate the service. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.lambfuneralhomes.com. The Lamb Funeral Home of Massena is in charge of professional arrangements.
MASSENA, IA
Western Iowa Today

Vehicle hits Casey’s General Store in Atlantic

(Atlantic) A vehicle struck the Casey’s General Store at 701 Poplar Street in Atlantic Monday afternoon. The Atlantic Police Department says Cody Baker was pulling up to the north side of the Casey’s building when the vehicle jumped the curb and ran into the building. After Officers checked on occupants in the vehicle and inside the store, it was found that everyone was ok. After speaking to the occupants, they advised the officers that they had been having trouble with the car not going into park and the engine revving up and moving forward.
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Mary Auten Joins SWIPCO as Grants Specialist

(Atlantic) The Southwest Iowa Planning Council (SWIPCO) welcomes Mary Auten to their staff in the role of Grants Specialist. At SWIPCO, grants specialists ensure that complex rules established by state and federal funding agencies are followed to maximize the impact of investments in their communities, reduce the administrative burden on their member communities, and increase the likelihood of future funding into their region.
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Grand Lighting Ceremony in Atlantic this Thursday

(Atlantic) The Annual Grand Lighting Ceremony is this Thursday, November 17, at the Historic Rock Island Depot in Downtown Atlantic. Bailey Smith is the Executive Director at the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce…. Grand Lighting kicks off at 5 PM with a free hot dog meal. There will be free...
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Jeff Gude appreciative of chance to be a Scrooge Candidate

(Atlantic) Jeff Gude, of First Whitney Bank, is in the running for Atlantic’s annual scrooge contest. He has learned a lot about how the Atlantic Food Pantry operates. “It really has been quite eye opening on the amount of volunteers that make this go. It’s really quite impressive to see a community our size come together this time of year and do this campaign. That’ goes back to Big ‘E’ Hoover and now her daughters are taking it over to make sure her legacy keeps going. It’s an honor to be a part of it.”
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

$53,150 Granted to Audubon County Community Projects

(Audubon) The Audubon County Community Foundation awarded $53,150 to Audubon County nonprofit organizations and community projects during its Fall 2022 Grant Cycle. Including these most recent grants, the Audubon County Community Foundation has distributed more than $2.8 million in grants and scholarships over the last. 25 years. The following organizations...
AUDUBON COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

$36,600 Granted to Cass County Community Projects

(Atlantic) The Cass County Community Foundation awarded $36,600 to Cass County nonprofit organizations and community projects during its Fall 2022 Grant Cycle. Including these most recent grants, the Cass County Community Foundation has distributed more than $2.6 million in grants and scholarships over the past 24. years. The following organizations...
CASS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Clint Bitting a 2022 Atlantic Hall of Fame Inductee

(Atlantic) Clint Bitting is one of three wrestlers that will be inducted into the 2022 Atlantic Wrestling Hall of Fame on Friday night. Clint is a 2001 Atlantic High School graduate. His accolades included; a two-time Hawkeye Ten Conference Tournament runner-up, a three-time Tri-Center Wrestling Tournament Champion, a one-time ADM Tournament champion, and twice finished second as a runner-up. Additionally, he twice appeared in the championship match at the John J. Harris Wrestling Tournament and concluded as a two-time runner-up at the Council Bluffs Tournament.
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Brad Schwenke 2022 Atlantic Wrestling Hall of Fame Inductee

(Atlantic) Brad Schwenke, a 2011 Atlantic High School graduate, will be inducted into the 2022 Atlantic High School Wrestling Hall of Fame on Friday. While perusing through the Trojan record book, Schwenke’s name appears in every category, including the fastest pin (:14), amongst some of the quickest on record. He pinned 30 opponents his sophomore year and 31 during his senior season wrestling in the 140-pound weight class ending his career with 97 falls, and 46 takedowns.
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Multiple-Vehicle Accident in Atlantic

(Atlantic) Rescue Crews responded to a multiple-vehicle injury accident at 7th and Walnut Street in Atlantic. Cass EMS transported at least one male victim to the Cass County Memorial Hospital. Seventh Street is open. Atlantic Police Chief Devin Hogue. The Atlantic Police, Atlantic Fire Department, Cass County Sheriff’s Office, and...
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Blum and Wieser impressed by generosity through Srooge Contest

(Atlantic) Donations for Atlantic’s scrooge contest are being accepted until noon on November 22nd. Lori Blum and Joyce Wieser are teaming up as candidates representing Brown’s Shoe Fit. Wieser admits it has been a fun process. “I think it’s been really a lot of fun. We’ve gotten to see a lot of people that normally we wouldn’t run into. It’s really kind of humbling to see the generosity of people in the community when they come in with cash or food items or checks. It’s just nice to see people open their hearts to others in the community.”
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Winter Weather Advisory

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 9 p.m. this evening to 6 p.m. Tuesday for the following counties in southwest Iowa: Guthrie, Adair, Adams, Union, Taylor and Ringgold. The National Weather Service in Des Moines says two to five inches of total snow accumulations is expected. Locally higher...
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic Police Report

(Atlantic) The Atlantic Police Department reports seven arrests and three citations between October 18 and November 13. Rinanten Amo, 35, of Atlantic, was arrested November 13 for Public Intoxication. Logan Russell, 23, of Atlantic, was arrested November 12 for Operating While Under the Influence 1st and Driving While License Denied...
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Glenwood Police Report

(Glenwood) The Glenwood Police Department arrested 43-year-old Jeffrey Hartley, of Glenwood, on Sunday for Domestic Abuse Assault. Hartley was held on no bond until seen by a Magistrate Judge. Glenwood Police also arrested 26-year-old Codie Exley, of Council Bluffs, on Sunday on a Mills County warrant. Exley posted the $1,000...
GLENWOOD, IA
Western Iowa Today

Men from Woodbine and Ida Grove injured in Highway 175 crash

(Onawa) The Iowa State Patrol reports a head on collision in Monona County that resulted in injuries to both drivers. The accident happened at 12:22 p.m. on Wednesday. 82-year-old Larry Davis, of Woodbine, was traveling east on Highway 175 just east of Mango Avenue when his 2003 Ford F-250 crossed the center line and entered the west bound lane. The pickup struck a west bound 2022 Ford EC4 driven by 52-year-old Brady Bakker, of Ida Grove.
MONONA COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
19K+
Followers
23K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy