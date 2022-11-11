Ethel Schlueter Obituary

Ethel A. Schlueter, age 96, of Atlantic, IA, passed away on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at Cass Health in Atlantic, IA.

Memorial service for Ethel will be held at 11:00 a.m., with a visitation one hour prior, on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at Zion Lutheran Church with Rev. Kyle McBee officiating, a luncheon will be held following the service in the fellowship hall of the church. Interment will take place at Atlantic Cemetery.

Full obituary will be published once completed.

Services are handled with the Schmidt Family Funeral Home.