The Golden State Warriors are in a sticky spot with James Wiseman. First and foremost, they're trying to win a championship, but they're also deep in the business of trying to develop Wiseman, whom they drafted No. 2 overall in 2020. They would love to allow Wiseman the freedom on the court that he needs to grow, but the fact is he's not good enough to get on the court in the first place for a team with Golden State's aspirations.

SANTA CRUZ, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO