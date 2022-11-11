Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Antonio Brown posts screenshot of alleged text where Tom Brady keeps it real
In the message -- which appears to be from May 10, 2021 -- Brady, enjoying an afternoon off, sent Brown a lengthy message with some tough, necessary words for the chaotic wide receiver. "You are demonstrating very poor decisions and poor communication to so many people who have gone above...
Yardbarker
'It's the shoes': Why footwear is to blame for Cowboys' loss to Green Bay
Per Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News, tight end Dalton Schultz lamented the team's loss on everyone not being on the same page when it came to wearing cleats with long enough spikes. "Five guys didn't have their seven (inch) studs in. Got to prepare to play on grass....
Yardbarker
Antonio Brown shares supposed text message he got from Tom Brady
Antonio Brown’s time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers came to an abrupt end when he had a meltdown on the field last season, but it appears there were concerns about his commitment to the team long before that. Brown shared a screenshot on his Snapchat account Monday that purportedly...
Yardbarker
JT Daniels' journey hits another obstacle after benching
This past Saturday, Daniels was benched in West Virginia's 23-20 win against Oklahoma. He struggled mightily before coach Neal Brown turned to backup Garrett Greene. Daniels was 7-of-12 for 65 yards and an interception before being benched for good late in the first half. It took a series of unfortunate...
Yardbarker
Giants Announce Five Roster Moves
New York waived OT Devery Hamilton and CB Justin Layne in corresponding moves and also released OT Will Holden from the practice squad. Mondeaux, 27, wound up signing on with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Oregon back in May of 2018. He agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract, but was waived coming out of the preseason.
Yardbarker
Top 3 Steelers Quarterbacks of All-Time
The Pittsburgh Steelers are one of the most successful teams in the history of the NFL. Their legendary squad from the late 1970’s is considered one of the most formidable squads the game has ever seen. Today, we’ll be diving into the top three Steelers quarterbacks of all-time, and you will likely recognize them from some of their iconic teams of the past.
Yardbarker
Ron Rivera fights back tears after Commanders beat Eagles: ‘My mom would be proud’
The Washington Commanders handed the Philadelphia Eagles their first loss of the 2022 season. Following the 32-21 win on Monday Night Football, Commanders head coach Ron Rivera was overcome by emotion. “My mom would be proud,” Rivera muttered as he fought back tears. The Commanders presented him with a game...
Yardbarker
Fox Analyst Says Steelers Abysmal Offense Is ‘Predictable’ But Providing Rookie QB1 Kenny Pickett Unique Opportunity
The Pittsburgh Steelers play the New Orleans Saints on Sunday in Pittsburgh at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday at 1pm ET. Mark Schlereth joined The PM Team w/ Poni & Mueller Friday afternoon to discuss the upcoming matchup. The Steelers are hoping to turn the season around against the Saints and have to hope that the game analyst assigned to the game and the offense don’t share a common trait and “stink” on Sunday.
Yardbarker
The New York Giants have a superstar budding on the offensive line
The New York Giants‘ most valuable player may not be Saquon Barkley, Daniel Jones, or Xavier McKinney, but rather budding left tackle Andrew Thomas, who is having an incredible start to the 2022 season. In fact, over 606 offensive snaps this year, Thomas hasn’t given up a sack, allowing...
Yardbarker
REPORT: Chicago Bears switch tight end to defense in shocking twist
The Chicago Bears are trying out a lot of new things this year. The Bears overhauled their defense in the offseason. The offense has progressed rapidly from a conservative, bland scheme to one of the most explosive units in the NFL in the past month. Recently, the Bears made a former basketball player turned NFL tight end into a defensive player.
Yardbarker
Lions trio headline Pro Football Focus’ midseason All-Rookie Team
While the 32nd-ranked Detroit Lions defense has been the metaphorical punching bag of the NFL this season, the team appears to have found a trio of solid building blocks for the future. Pro Football Focus recently named its midseason All-Rookie Team with three Lions players — defensive end Aidan Hutchinson,...
Yardbarker
Colts' Jeff Saturday responds to Bill Cowher calling hiring 'a disgrace'
Indianapolis Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday has responded to comments made by former Pittsburgh Steelers coach Bill Cowher about his hiring. "I respect his opinion, you know? Here’s the thing. God is my defender, man. I don’t have to defend myself," Saturday told NBC Sports' Peter King after the Colts defeated the Las Vegas Raiders 25-20 to finish off the most controversial NFL coaching debut in recent memory. "I am absolutely comfortable in who I am. I respect all those guys. Whoever has whatever negative opinion, I can assure you, it’s not gonna change who I am or what I believe I’m called to do. I have no idea, and I still don’t, how successful I’ll be, but we’re gonna work hard at it and I believe I can lead men and lead the staff. I’m excited about the opportunity."
Yardbarker
Bears QB Justin Fields makes bold promise after Lions loss
It's a big claim for Fields to make, but his recent emergence shows that he's ready to back it up the best he can. Fields rushed for 147 yards and two touchdowns against Detroit's defense, averaging 11.3 yards a carry. That pairs with 167 yards and two touchdowns in the air, giving him 314 total yards of offense and four touchdowns in the loss.
Yardbarker
Bears Make Three Roster Moves
Pringle, 28, signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Kansas State in 2018. He ended up spending his first year on the Chiefs’ injured reserve list. Pringle made the Chiefs’ 53-man roster in his second season but ended up bouncing on and off the practice squad.
Yardbarker
Report: Commanders DE Chase Young to return Sunday
Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young is set to make his season debut Sunday against the Houston Texans, ESPN reported Tuesday. The news comes one year and one day after Young tore his right ACL and MCL in a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Young, 23, began the season...
Yardbarker
Packers cut fumble-prone return man Amari Rodgers
The Green Bay Packers released fumble-prone return specialist Amari Rodgers on Tuesday. The 23-year-old wide receiver was a third-round pick (85th overall) in the 2021 NFL Draft. Rodgers fumbled four times on special teams this season, including one that set up a Dallas Cowboys touchdown on Sunday. He played in...
Yardbarker
Fans roast Buffalo Bills over deleted tweet
The Buffalo Bills lost in heartbreaking fashion on Sunday, and no one was more stunned by the result than the person who was in charge of their Twitter page during the game. The Bills were leading the Minnesota Vikings 27-23 with just over two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter when Von Miller sacked Kirk Cousins on third down. That left the Vikings with 4th-and-18 on the other side of the two-minute warning. Whoever was tweeting about the game on the Bills’ official account thought Miller’s big sack came on fourth down and mistakenly called “game.”
Yardbarker
Tom Brady defends Colts' Jim Irsay over Jeff Saturday hire
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady defended Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay over his hiring of interim head coach Jeff Saturday. "Well, it was obviously unprecedented and to go from his role, what he was working on in media, to that in the middle of the season is something very unique," Brady said of Saturday during the latest edition of his "Let’s Go!" SiriusXM show with broadcaster Jim Gray, as shared by Ryan Gaydos of Fox News. "And, obviously, Jim Irsay had a great relationship with him. He felt like Jeff can come in and do some things that they hadn't been doing. And, you know, I think the owners always have at their discretion the ability to do what they want with their team.
Yardbarker
Chase Young, Commanders troll Eagles in locker room after win
First the Washington Commanders beat the Philadelphia Eagles on “Monday Night Football.” Next, some of their players rubbed it in. The Commanders won 32-21 to improve to 5-5, while handing the 8-1 Eagles their first loss of the season. After getting the win, the Commanders played Meek Mill’s...
