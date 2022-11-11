High School Football | Northeastern squanders early lead, loses 2A second round to Wallace-Rose Hill

Aiming to make amends for losing to the same Wallace-Rose Hill football team in the postseason last year, Northeastern was off to a good start in Thursday’s 2A NCHSAA second-round playoff game.

The No. 5 Eagles built up a 19-0 home lead in the second quarter, but the No. 12 Bulldogs chipped away.

Eventually, Wallace-Rose Hill took its first lead at 28-25 and after a Northeastern response, the Bulldogs scored again to take the lead for good and earn a 35-31 road upset of the Eagles.

“Just came up short,” Northeastern head coach Antonio Moore said. “Two good teams. It’s really a fifth-round game if you ask me. Both our teams are regional-type caliber teams and I expect (Wallace-Rose Hill) to go to the eastern regional.”

In last year’s 57-22 third-round loss to Wallace-Rose Hill, the game got out of hand for the Eagles with four onside kicks going the way of the Bulldogs.

The bounce of the ball went Northeastern’s way to start this year’s game.

Wallace-Rose Hill tried an onside kick to open Thursday, but the Eagles (9-3) recovered it.

They quickly took advantage of the good field position as they went 49 yards on six plays that included a 17-yard pass from Jalen Melson to Tyquan Harney on fourth-and-3.

The drive ended on a Shamar Sutton 10-yard run to put Northeastern up 6-0 under three minutes in.

Northeastern then went for an onside kick of its own and succeeded with Alonzo Biddle securing the bounce of Johnathan Akers’s kick.

Five plays later, Devaughan Bell scored from two yards out as the Eagles led 12-0 with 7:24 left in the first quarter and Wallace-Rose Hill (10-2) still not having possessed the football.

The Bulldogs went three-and-out on their first possession and only gained one first down on their second before punting as Northeastern had to punt on its next two drives too.

Finally for Wallace-Rose Hill in the second quarter, their running game picked up to a point that Northeastern had trouble stopping it.

The promising drive, however, was stalled on a holding call and on second-and-18 from the NHS 48, Bulldogs QB Xzavier Pearsall scrambled far back to his left, lost the ball and the Eagles recovered it at the WRH 17-yard line.

Again, Northeastern capitalized on field position with another short Sutton run to make it 19-0 with 5:40 left in the half.

But the Bulldogs kept the momentum they found on their next drive with an eight-play, 53-yard drive full of runs and a three-yard score from Antwon Montgomery to make it 19-6 with 2:15 to go.

“They went to that (three-running back) set and on the ground went three yards, three yards, three yards and they break a couple and score,” Moore said. “At halftime, we knew if they score, it’s a game then. We had a couple missed opportunities that we didn’t get.”

Northeastern attempted an onside kick out of halftime and it backfired as Josh Love returned it for 30 yards to the NHS 20.

Shortly thereafter, Wallace-Rose Hill was within one possession with an Irving Brown 10-yard run to make it 19-13 just over a minute into the second half.

The Eagles took the two-possession lead back with a 10-play drive ending on a Bell eight-yard run to make it 25-13 with 4:53 on the clock, but again the Bulldogs’ offense kept it coming.

With the help of Pearsall rolling out and running on his own three separate times of nine or more yards, Wallace-Rose Hill was within 25-20 with 1:04 left in the third quarter.

Northeastern faced a fourth-and-3 around midfield to begin the final quarter and Melson was quickly sacked by the Bulldog defense to force a turnover on downs.

They used that stop to eventually take their first lead at 28-25 on a Montgomery 13-yard run and a two-point conversion with 9:50 to go.

The Eagles briefly stole back momentum when Tyell Saunders hauled in a screen pass to the left and ran it 43 yards on the first play of their next drive to the WRH 40-yard line.

Bell ran the ball 20 yards on the next play and after a momentary miscue on a snap the next play, a 23-yard completion to Sutton for his third touchdown put Northeastern back in front 31-28 with 8:16 left.

The Bulldogs lost a fumble on the first play of their next drive, seemingly giving the Eagles all the momentum in the world, but a targeting foul was called on Northeastern giving the road team a second opportunity and 15 extra yards.

It turned into a 12-yard touchdown run from Corbin Kerr with 2:51 left to give Wallace-Rose Hill a 35-31 lead and put the Eagles on the brink of elimination.

On their last chance, starting at their own 45-yard line, Bell ran two yards on two plays in a row and an incompletion left them needing six yards on one play to keep the game and their season alive.

Four receivers to the left, one to the right and Melson in shotgun, Northeastern tried to surprise the Bulldogs by sneaking it with Melson, but he was stopped three yards short.

“We wanted to have the ball in (Sutton’s) hands, but they had the whole field to his side,” Moore said. “So we felt like if we could get a quarterback draw since (Melson) hadn’t run the ball all night and probably not in six weeks… and we had five (linemen) on their four.

“It just didn’t work out for us tonight.”

Wallace-Rose Hill did not give the Eagles the ball back as the Bulldogs advanced to the third round.

OTHER SCORES

Whiteville 42, John A. Holmes 35: The No. 14 Aces (8-4) fell into a hole early against the No. 3 Wolfpack (11-1) in the 2A NCHSAA second round and couldn’t recover.

Whiteville was out to a 21-0 lead before Ireal Hills ran for a 15-yard touchdown to put Edenton back within 21-7 in the opening quarter, but the Wolfpack led 28-7 at halftime.

It was a 35-14 deficit after three quarters, as the Aces scored two unanswered touchdowns in the fourth quarter to get within a touchdown, but Whiteville added one more of its own to keep its distance.