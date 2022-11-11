Love Is Blind season 3 was a hit amongst fans and although their were wedding bells — it also came with explosive wedding drama.

From Andrew's fake crying scandal to Bartise and Cole upsetting fans , Love Is Blind season 3 had viewers hooked as new contestants from Dallas went on the search to find The One behind a pod wall and get engaged without ever seeing their partners.

But did any of them work out? The Love Is Blind season 3 reunion revealed all on which couples stayed together after the altar.

This time, season 3 was filmed in Dallas, Texas, while season 1 was filmed in Atlanta in 2018, but didn't premier until two years later in February 2020. Meanwhile, Love Is Blind season 2 was based in Chicago, where they filmed from April to June 2021.

In the meantime, if you wanting to know when was Love Is Blind season 3 filmed, you can read below.

Raven and SK on Love Is Blind season 3. (Image credit: Netflix)

When was Love Is Blind season 3 filmed?

Love Is Blind season 3 was filmed immediately after season 2 wrapped in the summer of 2021, according to Variety , so the singletons had no idea on what to expect from the previous season or watch the drama unfold between the contestants — which had fans threatening to cancel their Netflix subscription if Shane and Natalie got together.

Although the cast may have only seen Love Is Blind season one, the series co-host Vanessa Lachey said that the season 3 cast acted very differently compared to the last two seasons.

Talking to Bustle , Vanessa said: “In Season 1, no one knew what was going on. So they were afraid to ask physical questions, but asking like, ‘Where are you from?' 'What is your background?’ I felt like Season 2 got more specific into the physical. And for some reason, in Season 3, there was a couple that when they finally met, she was like, 'You have a beard!’

“[The Love Is Blind Season 3 cast] really, truly wanted to do the experiment on an emotional, and psychological level."

Love Is Blind season 3 is available to watch on Netflix now.