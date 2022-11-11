Is Heath still in Emmerdale and is a different actor playing him?

Emmerdale youngster Heath Hope (Sebastian Dowling) is the son of Bob Hope (Tony Audenshaw) and the late Viv Hope (Deena Payne), who has been in the soap since 2007 along with his twin sister Cathy (Gabrielle Dowling).

Heath currently lives with his dad's ex-wife Brenda Walker (Lesley Dunlop), who he sees as a mother figure after Viv was killed in an explosion at the Post Office in 2011.

The schoolboy is rarely seen on the soap, so fans are wondering if Heath is still in Emmerdale and if a different actor is playing him.

Is Heath still in Emmerdale?

Yes, in his most recent appearance at the café, fans were left stunned by his unrecognizable look as he sported long brunette hair — a drastic change to the usual baby-faced teen viewers are used to seeing on their screens.

So, even though Heath is rarely seen in Emmerdale , it seems he has continued growing up and living in the village — with a hair transformation along the way!

Heath looked drastically different with his new look. (Image credit: ITV)

Is a different actor playing Heath in Emmerdale?

Sebastian Dowling has played the role of Heath since 2007, landing the part when he was a baby and has remained on the soap ever since.

Sebastian and his sister Gabrielle were supposed to play Cathy and Heath from the characters' on-screen birth in 2007. However, Sebastian had to stay in hospital for one more week, so Lilith Kitching and Ella Whitehouse Downes played Cathy and Heath for a few appearances until the Dowling twins took over the roles.

Talking to Metro.co.uk , Gabrielle, who's played Cathy since she was four weeks old, said: "The studio and village have been a huge part of my life along with my brother’s [Sebastian, who plays Heath]). Having celebrated birthdays on set allowed me to feel close with the people around me and showed me how much of a family we are."

Twins Cathy and Heath in Emmerdale. (Image credit: ITV)

Are Cathy and Heath related in real life?

Yes — not only are Cathy and Heath on-screen twins, they're also twins in real-life too.

