Dream Wife share fierce new single Leech: "We wanted to write something that feels like letting an animal out of a cage"

Dream Wife have shared a new single, Leech, noting "As our first song to be released in a while, we wanted to write something that feels like letting an animal out of a cage. It’s out. And it’s out for blood…”

"It’s an anthem for empathy," the trio say in a joint statement. "For solidarity. Musically tense and withheld, erupting into angry cathartic crescendos. The push and pull of the song lyrically and musically expands and contracts, stating and calling out the double standards of power. Nobody really wins in a patriarchal society. We all lose. We could all use more empathy."

On Twitter, the band describe the release of the single as the start of a 'New Dream Wife era...'

The opening lyrics of the song run:

The leech is out for blood

The leech knows everyone and everyone seems to knows the leech

They wave and they smile politely with their false teeth while the heads and behinds are patted, the wine is poured, the endless drops of small talk is devoured

The gatekeepers, the so called legends

ya boys gonna let the girls play

Or are they merely ornaments on display?

Speaking to NME, Icelandic vocalist Rakel Mjöll says, "It was really important that Leech was the first song we shared because it’s such a heavy statement. The lyrics are incredibly truthful and personal. It’s a collective shared experience between the three of us, as we look backward as well as forwards."

"I think it’s so exciting," she adds. "It’s true, it’s raw, and it’s rock. I’ve had it with being polite."

Watch the video for Leech below:

Dream Wife play a one-off gig at London’s Peckham Audio on November 25. Tickets are on sale now.

