Yellowstone season 5 release schedule: When does episode 3 air? Is the show coming to Paramount Plus?

Yellowstone season 5 kicked off with an explosive double premiere. The Dutton family is back, led by Kevin Costner as patriarch John Dutton , as they switch the dynamics of cattle ranching for the halls of power. Now John has been sworn in as Montana governor, it's sure to have a big impact on his children Kayce (Luke Grimes), Beth (Kelly Reilly), and Jamie (Wes Bentley). Meanwhile, it seems like trouble is continuing to brew for the ranch after another tragic death...

Thankfully it won't be a long wait until the next episode reveals what all this means for the powerful family. To make sure you don't miss a moment, we've broken down everything you need to know about how to watch it. In our Yellowstone season 5 release schedule, we cover where it's streaming, when it's released wherever you're watching, and how many episodes there are.

When is Yellowstone season 5 episode 3 releasing on the Paramount Network and Paramount Plus?

Yellowstone season 5 episodes 3 will be released on Paramount Network in the US on November 20 at 8pm ET/PT . Viewers will need to have a cable subscription that includes the channel. If you have one, you will also be able to stream the show online at ParamountNetwork.com with your cable account details.

It will not be immediately available on Paramount Plus , Hulu, or Netflix in the US. Other options for watching the show include subscriptions to places like Sling TV or Fubo TV , which have packages that include the Paramount Network channel. It’s expected that the show will then air weekly on Sundays.

Viewers in the UK will not have to wait much longer as the series begins on Paramount Plus on November 21 . It’s expected that new episodes will be available on the streaming platform from midnight GMT, as this is when new content is usually uploaded. In order to watch Yellowstone season 5, you will need a Paramount Plus subscription, which costs £6.99 per month.

Where can you watch Yellowstone season 5?

Watch Yellowstone season 5 from anywhere in the world

Yellowstone season 5 can be watched on almost any streaming service listed above. However, if you’re traveling, it may be geo-blocked when you try to access it. A VPN helps you to get around that obstacle.

So, if you're an Australian traveling away from home looking to watch Yellowstone season 5 on Stan, for example, you can get a VPN to set your location to Australia and then watch the show from anywhere in the world. We rate ExpressVPN as the best for streaming.

ExpressVPN | Try 100% risk free for 30 days

How many episodes are in Yellowstone season 5?

Yellowstone season 5 will be split into two installments for the first time ever. Each part will be seven episodes, making 14 episodes in total and the longest season of the show to date. Currently, the release dates have only been confirmed for Yellowstone season 5, part 1. Check out the breakdown of these below.

Yellowstone season 5, part 1

Yellowstone season 5 episode 1: ‘One Hundred Years is Nothing’ – Out now!

Yellowstone season 5 episode 2: ‘The Sting of Wisdom’ – Out now!

Yellowstone season 5 episode 3: ‘Tall Drink of Water’ – November 20 in US / November 21 in UK

Yellowstone season 5 episode 4: ‘Horses in Heaven’ – November 27 in US / November 28 in UK

Yellowstone season 5 episode 5: ‘Watch'em Ride Away’ – December 4 in US / December 5 in UK

Yellowstone season 5 episode 6: ‘Cigarettes, Whiskey, a Meadow and Fog’ – December 11 in US / December 12 in UK

Yellowstone season 5, part 2

Yellowstone season 5 episode 8: TBA

Yellowstone season 5 episode 9: TBA

Yellowstone season 5 episode 10: TBA

Yellowstone season 5 episode 11: TBA

Yellowstone season 5 episode 12: TBA

Yellowstone season 5 episode 13: TBA

Yellowstone season 5 episode 14: TBA

