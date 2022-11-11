ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
God of War Ragnarok is the series' biggest launch in the UK

By Hirun Cryer
 4 days ago

God of War Ragnarok already holds the title of the series' biggest-ever launch in the UK.

As GamesIndustry.biz reports, God of War Ragnarok has taken the UK charts by storm, and it hasn't even been out for three whole days. Projected to debut at the number one position atop the UK charts for the week regarding boxed sales, Ragnarok has managed this projection after just two days' worth of sales.

This means that when Ragnarok inevitably emerges as the best-selling boxed game for the week, it'll be the fourth God of War game to manage the feat. GfK, who supplied GamesIndustry.biz with the data, claims that Ragnarok is the biggest game launch throughout the whole franchise in the UK.

"Day one physical sales were already greater than any other full-week launch sales for other titles in this franchise," GfK head Dorian Bloch says. That's an outstanding achievement for Ragnarok, one which Bloch also credits to the fact that it's the first cross-gen launch title in the God of War series.

Considering there have been 12 total God of War games released in the UK since the series began in 2005, including compilations and spin-offs, Ragnarok shows the series revival is going strong four years after 2018's reboot.

Head over to our full God of War Ragnarok review to see why we awarded Sony Santa Monica's sequel with 4.5 stars out of five.

If you're playing through the new adventure for yourself, you can check out our God of War Ragnarok Ravens guide for details on how to track down Odin's spies.

