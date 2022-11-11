ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GamesRadar

Ash Ketchum's "first" Pokemon world championship win in 25 years is mired in controversy

By Dustin Bailey
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05U4iE_0j7bQNLC00

After more than two decades of effort, upstart trainer Ash Ketchum has just claimed his first Pokemon world championship - and if that news sounds familiar to you, you're about to step into the sports controversy that's rocked the Pokemon community.

The most recent episode of Pokemon Journeys: The Series - titled The Finals 4: Partner - aired in Japan on November 11. Throughout the previous episodes, Ash has advanced to the finals of the World Coronation Series, competing against Leon for the title of Monarch. The battle ultimately comes down to a lavishly animated duel between Ash's Pikachu and Leon's Charizard.

See more

Ash and Pikachu prevail. While the episode is unlikely to air outside of Japan for another six months or so, the English-language Pokemon Twitter was quick to promote the trainer's win worldwide, saying "He's done it! Ash has become a World Champion!"

Some were quick to celebrate that Ash had finally won his long-sought world championship after 25 years of trying - an awe-inspiring feat of perseverance for a 10-year-old. But a cursory look at the structure of Pokemon competition will reveal that the Pokemon League is an absolute shambles, and any effort to declare a proper 'world' champion is ultimately meaningless.

You see, there is no singular 'Pokemon League'. Instead, many Pokemon Leagues are spread out across various regions, each of which has its own champion and organizing principles. Each league has conference championships, which typically see trainers with eight of a region's gym badges invited to a single-elimination tournament, with the winner declared that Pokemon League's champion.

This is how we've defined being a Pokemon League champion for the 25 years that Ash has been vying to 'be the very best'. Or, really, I should say 22 years - because Ash won a Pokemon League championship back in 2019, reaching the top echelon of the Alola Pokemon League. It was a big deal. CNN even wrote about it.

The World Coronation Series, the subject of Ash's most recent win, is a recent invention. Can we truly say Ash has been striving to meet this goal for 25 years when the idea of a "world" champion when that title did not exist for the vast majority of that time? Folks, I say we cannot.

Ash became Pokemon champion in 2019, and let no one tell you otherwise. (Unless you're prepared to talk about the disrespect we've all been showing the Orange League , which Ash won way back in 1999.)

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are launching soon, but extensive leaks have been revealing almost everything the games have to offer.

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Pokemon Brings Poke Ball Snacks to 7-Eleven

Pokemon is on a high right now, and it looks like the team at 7-Eleven is ready to help celebrate the series ahead of the holidays. With a new game on the horizon and Ash having been crowned a world-class trainer, things are on the up and up. So of course, how better could 7-Eleven celebrate than by bringing Poke Ball snacks to its stores?
The Associated Press

Photos of the Official Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet Partner Pokemon Debut at Nintendo NY Store Are Available on Business Wire’s Website

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 14, 2022-- Ahead of the launch of the PokémonScarlet and Pokémon Violet games for the Nintendo Switch family of systems on Nov. 18, the partner Pokémon (Sprigatito, Fuecoco and Quaxly) made their official stateside debut this past Friday, Nov. 11, at Nintendo New York in Rockefeller Plaza. Trainers that missed their first appearance may also catch them at the midnight launch at Nintendo New York on Friday, Nov. 18. Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet are the newest entries in the Pokémon RPG series, where players may explore freely in a richly expressed open world. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221114005404/en/ In this photo provided by Nintendo of America, Valentina P. and her mother Karina P. of New York excitedly meet the newest partner Pokémon, as Nintendo New York in Rockefeller Plaza celebrates the upcoming arrival of Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet. Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet are the newest entries in the Pokémon RPG series, where players may explore a wide-open world at their own pace and traverse land, water and air. The games launch exclusively for the Nintendo Switch family of systems on Nov. 18. (Photo: Business Wire)
NEW YORK STATE
ComicBook

Pokemon: Ash's English Voice Actor Celebrates His Biggest Victory

Pokemon Journeys has changed the game as Ash Ketchum officially defeated Leon during the Masters 8 Tournament, making him the new world champion. While fans are reeling at this moment that some have waited decades to see, one important voice has also shared their thoughts on Ketchum's big win as Ash's English Voice actor, Sarah Natochenny, has chimed in. While we don't know when the English version of this colossal battle will arrive on Netflix, many Pokemon fans will be counting down the days.
SVG

Pokémon Is No Longer The Best-Selling Game In Japan

The "Pokémon" franchise is massive around the globe, but especially in Japan. The games have historically been some of the best-selling titles in the country, and their success can be seen in other areas, too – like "Pokémon" airplanes, almost all of which were in Japan. "Pokémon Red," "Green," and "Blue" have been the best-selling games in the country, but just recently, another Nintendo game has taken over: "Animal Crossing: New Horizons."
ComicBook

Beloved Nintendo 64 Game Coming to Modern Consoles

Over the last year, a lot of classic Nintendo 64 games have found a new audience thanks to Nintendo Switch Online. The 1998 platformer Glover won't be coming to the subscription service, but publisher Qubyte Interactive has announced that the game will be seeing a release on modern platforms, including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The game's return was announced during Qubyte Connect, and it will be a part of the publisher's "Qubyte Classics" series. As of this writing, no release date has been revealed for the game.
otakuusamagazine.com

Manga About Small Senpai with Big Assets Gets TV Anime

(lit “Story of a Small Senior in My Company”), a manga about a small senpai with some, uh, big assets is getting the anime treatment. The manga, by Saisou, has been serialized online since 2020. It currently has five collected volumes. It’s about a new office employee and his short, charming senpai.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Pokemon’ fans take to the streets as Ash Ketchum finally achieves his life’s goal

One of the biggest events that happened in Pokémon history was given the sports-like treatment it deserved. During one of the most intense and highly-anticipated battles in the entire franchise, Ash and Leon’s battle was not only broadcast on everyone’s TVs at home, but the showdown was also shown on one of Japan’s busiest streets.
ComicBook

Pokemon Go Reveals Team Go Rocket Takeover and New Shiny Pokemon

Team Go Rocket is up to its old tricks again, and Pokemon Go players will have to stop them! Starting next week, the Team Go Rocket Takeover will begin in the game, and players will have the chance to take part in a new Special Research story. Completing the story will give players a Super Rocket Radar, which they can then use to track down Giovanni and his Shadow Mewtwo. Team Go Rocket leaders Sierra, Cliff, and Arlo will all have different Shadow Pokemon this time, and Rocket Grunts will be using Pokemon that have never been available as Shadow Pokemon!
ComicBook

Pokemon Finally Brought Back Missing Fan Favorites for Ash's Big Win

Pokemon Journeys has officially given Ash Ketchum his biggest win in the anime's 25 long years of history to date, and the newest episode of the series used the opportunity to bring in the best cameos in the series so far! The newest iteration of the anime has been much different than many of the others in the franchise thus far as the 25th Anniversary has allowed the anime to dig deep into its history to bring back many familiar faces, places, and Pokemon from the past for new adventures. Now that has all come full circle for Ash as he goes for his biggest win yet.
TechRadar

Pokemon needs a Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild-scale reinvention

Pokemon needs a renaissance. The pocket monsters themselves are a visual delight, and the intricate choice-driven battle system continues to provide all sorts of meaningful decision points for players. But the series’ formula is beginning to show its age. Every three years, a new mainstream Pokemon title is released....
otakuusamagazine.com

Arrest Made Over Bootleg Shonen Jump Issue with Dragon Ball Debut

A 30-year-old man in Japan says that he recently bought a copy Weekly Shonen Jump for 180,000 yen (approximately $1,230). That’s a lot more than your average issue of Shonen Jump, but the price was so high because this issue happened to be the fifty-first issue from 1984, which had the very first chapter of the manga Dragon Ball.
Cheddar News

In Entertainment: 'Black Panther' Preview Haul, Mark Cuban on Musk & Ash Ketchum the Very Best

"Wakanda Forever PreviewsThe talk of the town is clearly Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The sequel opens in theaters this weekend but is already leaving its mark in previews with $28 million earned on Thursday. It lands at being the 15th highest preview haul, surpassing the first film in 2018, which took in $25 million. The movie is projected to make up to $200 million in its opening weekend, which would make it the biggest opening of the year.Mark Cuban on Elon MuskDallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said Elon Musk killed the most valuable part of Twitter by allowing users to...
ComicBook

Every God of War Game Ranked

God of War has been one of PlayStation's biggest properties for nearly two decades at this point. First beginning back on the PS2, God of War has gone on to receive numerous entries across virtually all PlayStation platforms that have existed since the turn of the century. However, not all of these outings with Kratos have been superb, as the series has definitely seen its ups and downs.
Polygon

Don’t accidentally skip God of War Ragnarök’s first good side quest

God of War Ragnarök is an even bigger game than God of War (2018), which itself was bigger than all of the previous mainline God of War games combined. It’s packed with side activities and quests to help flesh out its world. But unlike God of War (2018), Ragnarök is about more than just Kratos’ journey to personhood. It’s about an ensemble cast bouncing off of one another as they explore a vast world and confront their individual mistakes.
wegotthiscovered.com

A Netflix thriller shot past ‘Rings of Power’, ‘House of the Dragon’ to nab top spot on streaming rankings

Netflix is back in the absolute number one across streaming, putting the sword to two major fantasy franchises by channeling their true crime strengths with The Watcher. The Watcher has toppled both Amazon Prime’s The Rings of Power and HBO Max’s House of the Dragon, proving the original is sometimes the best when it comes to streaming. According to the latest Nielsen ratings, The Watcher saw a ridiculous 2.3 billion minutes viewed in the last week, firing it well and truly ahead of all its competition.
ringsidenews.com

Cora Jade Fangirls Big Time Over Rare Resurfaced Shield Video

Cora Jade worked hard to become one of the most popular stars in all of NXT since her debut last year. She has seen considerable growth over the past year or so. Cora Jade also recently fangirled over The Shield in a video as well. Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins and...
dexerto.com

God of War Ragnarok photo mode shows parts of Kratos nobody needs to see

YouTuber Speclizer managed to access God of War Ragnarok’s unfinished photo mode, though some of the features show parts of Kratos no one needs to see. Despite the feature’s boom in popularity, Kratos’ 2018 adventure launched without a Photo Mode in tow. Developer Santa Monica Studio didn’t leave virtual photographers hanging permanently, however.
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

32K+
Followers
36K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy