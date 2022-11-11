ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kevin Conroy, the iconic voice of Batman, has died aged 66

By Molly Edwards
 2 days ago

Kevin Conroy, the actor famously voiced Batman for decades, beginning with Batman: The Animated Series in the '90s, has died aged 66.

Warner Bros. Discovery, the studio behind the Batman series, confirmed the news in a press release. "Actor Kevin Conroy, the most beloved voice of Batman in the animated history of the character, died Thursday at age 66 after a short battle with cancer," the company said, noting that Conroy voiced Batman in almost 60 projects, including 15 films, another 15 animated shows consisting of over 100 hours of TV, and multiple video games. Conroy also played Batman in live-action for the Crisis on Infinite Earths Arrowverse crossover. The actor also penned a moving story for DC Comics' 2022 Pride Anthology, titled 'Finding Batman', about his life as a gay actor and how he came to voice the Caped Crusader.

Tributes from Conroy's co-stars and admirers have been pouring in. "Kevin was perfection," said Mark Hamill, who frequently voiced the Joker opposite Conroy's Batman. "He was one of my favorite people on the planet, and I loved him like a brother. He truly cared for the people around him – his decency shone through everything he did. Every time I saw him or spoke with him, my spirits were elevated."

"Kevin was a brilliant actor," Hamill added. "For several generations, he has been the definitive Batman. It was one of those perfect scenarios where they got the exact right guy for the exact right part, and the world was better for it. His rhythms and subtleties, tones, and delivery – that all also helped inform my performance. He was the ideal partner – it was such a complementary, creative experience. I couldn't have done it without him. He will always be my Batman."

"Kevin brought a light with him everywhere," said Batman: The Animated Series producer Paul Dini, "whether in the recording booth giving it his all, or feeding first responders during 9/11, or making sure every fan who ever waited for him had a moment with their Batman. A hero in every sense of the word. Irreplaceable. Eternal."

"Kevin was far more than an actor whom I had the pleasure of casting and directing – he was a dear friend for 30+ years whose kindness and generous spirit knew no boundaries," said Andrea Romano, casting and dialogue director on Batman: The Animated Series. "Kevin's warm heart, delightfully deep laugh and pure love of life will be with me forever."

"I struggle to find the words to describe how much Kevin Conroy and his voice mean to me," wrote comic book writer Mitch Gerads . "BATMAN TAS changed my life both professionally + personally, in a very real way. I always meant to meet him at a show and tell him how important his work was to me, but never did. Dammit."

"Very sad news: our beloved voice of Batman, Kevin Conroy, died yesterday," wrote Diane Pershing , voice of Poison Ivy in The Animated Series. "He's been ill for a while but he really put in a lot of time at the cons, to the joy of all of his fans. He will be sorely missed not just by the cast of the series but by his legion of fans all over the world."

"Completely heartbroken over this one," wrote comic book writer James Tynion IV . "RIP Kevin Conroy. The only Batman voice I’ll ever hear in my head."

Legions of Batman fans have also taken to the internet to share their heartbreak and their tributes to the late actor. Conroy is survived by his husband, his sister, and his brother.

