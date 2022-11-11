ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
God of War Ragnarok's Thor is proving more popular than Chris Hemsworth's

By Hope Bellingham
 3 days ago

God of War Ragnarok has only been out for a few days, but fans have already decided that Sony has the superior version of Thor… sorry Chris Hemsworth.

Without spoiling anything, in case you didn't know, the God of War series is based on both Greek and Norse mythology, with God of War Ragnarok opting for the latter this time around. As you probably already know, Thor is a prominent figure in both mythologies and has been portrayed in media in several different ways over the years. Following the long-awaited sequel's release though, it seems as though fans have a new favorite Thor.

"God of War Thor is the best Thor in all media," one Twitter user boldly states. "I might be overreacting but Thor’s introduction and fight in God Of War Ragnarok is one of the best things I’ve ever experienced in media," another shared , "I’ve literally had to put the game down for 10 minutes to recover from THAT." That being one of God of War Ragnarok's most surprising moments ( mild spoilers )

The love for Santa Monica Studio's Thor is so strong in fact, that many players have begun denouncing Marvel's Thor - played by Chris Hemsworth for the last 11 years - as demonstrated in the tweets below. If you were wondering, the person responsible for bringing Thor to life in the game is actor Ryan Hurst, who you may recognize from The Walking Dead or Sons of Anarchy. If you're curious about the other performers, we've listed them all in our God of War Ragnarok actors list.

If you're still on the fence about trying out Kratos' latest adventure, take a look at our glowing God of War Ragnarok review to help you decide.

