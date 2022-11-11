ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Falls, MN

Little Falls Lions provide vision screenings for Lindbergh students

Morrison County Record
Morrison County Record
 4 days ago

The Little Falls Lions conducted vision screenings for Lindbergh Elementary School students with 464 students screened.

Lions volunteers use a quick and easy advanced camera device that can detect potential issues in young eyes. One of Lions clubs most important missions is to improve vision and provide the gift of sight.

Lions achieve that in a number of ways through vision screenings to children, provision of eyewear to those in need, eye tissue donations, and funding vision related research.

Little Falls Lions, this year, have also screened students at the Little Falls Middle School and Lincoln Elementary School.

Morrison County, MN
ABOUT

Morrison County Record is the official publication for all school districts, city governments and county government in Morrison County. Published Sundays by APG of East Central Minnesota since 1968. 24/7 local coverage found online at www.mcrecord.com

 https://www.hometownsource.com/morrison_county_record/

