Little Falls Lions provide vision screenings for Lindbergh students

The Little Falls Lions conducted vision screenings for Lindbergh Elementary School students with 464 students screened.

Lions volunteers use a quick and easy advanced camera device that can detect potential issues in young eyes. One of Lions clubs most important missions is to improve vision and provide the gift of sight.

Lions achieve that in a number of ways through vision screenings to children, provision of eyewear to those in need, eye tissue donations, and funding vision related research.

Little Falls Lions, this year, have also screened students at the Little Falls Middle School and Lincoln Elementary School.