Early Black Friday deal cuts the 5-star Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones to £249

Looking for premium headphones with a low price tag? Well, you’re in luck as the best Black Friday deals have started early and there are brilliant deals on headphones and earbuds from a range of leading brands, including Sony, Bose, Jabra and Samsung.

If you’re unsure which brand to look at for a quality pair of headphones, Sony is considered the best of the best when it comes to audio. The best deal we’ve found on Sony headphones is on the 5-star Sony WH-1000XM4. Right now, the Sony WH-1000XM4 has had £101 taken off their original price in the best Amazon Black Friday deals .

View the Sony WH-1000XM4 deal at Amazon

Shop all early Black Friday deals at Amazon

Originally priced at £350, the Sony WH-1000XM4 are now 29% off, taking these wireless noise cancelling headphones down to just £249. While these headphones are still on the pricier side, the Sony WH-1000XM4 are some of the best wireless headphones on the market, with impressive noise cancellation, powerful audio and a full suite of tech features.

In our Sony WH-1000XM4 review , we gave these headphones 5 stars and commented that “by keeping the sound as good as it always was to satisfy music lovers and adding some extra features tech heads wanted, Sony manages to keep its nose just in front of Bose, Bowers & Wilkins and Beats by Dre.”

With up to 30 hours of battery life, rich high resolution audio and easy-to-use on-ear controls, the Sony WH-1000XM4 are incredibly intelligent and really pack a punch for just under £250. To view the Sony WH-1000XM4 deal at Amazon, click the link above or keep reading for more deals on Sony headphones.

Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones: £350 , £249 at Amazon

Save £101 on the Sony WH-1000XM4 noise cancelling wireless headphones in this early Black Friday deal. With the industry-leading HD noise cancelling processor QN1, these headphones block out unwanted noise for completely immersive audio and undisturbed listening. The Sony WH-1000XM4 also have acceleration and proximity sensors that detect the wearer and adjusts the sound… not bad for under £250! Available in black, silver or midnight blue colours. View Deal

If you like the look of the Sony WH-1000XM4 but fancy the latest version, the Sony WH-1000XM5 is also discounted in the best Black Friday sales . At Amazon, the 5-star Sony WH-1000XM5 has been given a 21% discount.

Now under £300, the Sony WH-1000XM5 are at the top of our list for the best noise cancelling headphones , so if you have some extra cash, treat yourself to the Sony WH-1000XM5 in the Black Friday sales – more details below.

Sony WH-1000XM5 Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones: £380 , £299 at Amazon

Get £81 off the Sony WH-1000XM5 noise cancelling wireless headphones at Amazon. In our 5-star Sony WH-1000XM5 review , we commented that they’re “the best active noise cancelling headphones of 2022” with their top-tier active noise cancellation, battery life, flawless ergonomics and eco-credentials. Available in black or silver. View Deal

For more Black Friday headphones deals, take a look through our deals widget below and if you’re not sure what to buy in this year’s sales, check out our top 5 predictions for Black Friday .