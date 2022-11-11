ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zoe Kazan is pregnant! The actress, 39, is expecting her second child with partner Paul Dano, 38, as she shows off her bump while promoting She Said

The 39-year-old actress already has a daughter, born in 2018, with her partner of over 10 years, 38-year-old actor Paul Dano.

The star showed off a baby bump in a cream colored dress when walking the red carpet for her film She Said at the 60th New York Film Festival in NYC last month.

And she was seen cradling her baby bump while in Marie Claire this month.

With child: Zoe Kazan is pregnant with her second child. The 39-year-old actress already has a daughter, born in 2018, with her partner of over 10 years, 38-year-old actor Paul Dano

After meeting on the off-Broadway play Things We Want in 2007, the talented pair have seen their respective careers flourish alongside their private relationship, culminating this year in two critically-acclaimed performances.

In addition to being pregnant with her second Child, Zoe is riding a wave of momentum as she earns strong reviews for her role in the 'tense, fraught, and compelling' biographical drama film She Said.

She Said tells the story of the two New York Times reporters who first broke the saga of Harvey Weinstein's now-legendary crimes.

The film follows Kazan and Carey Mulligan, 37, on their quest to uncover and expose the infamous producer's history of sexual misconduct and abuse against women.

Kazan's turn as journalist Jodi Kantor has been lauded as 'the film's standout performance' and she has been widely pegged as a front runner for an Oscar nomination.

Radiant mom, glowing actress: The star showed off a baby bump in a cream colored dress when walking the red carpet for her film She Said at the 60th New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center in NYC last month
Working mother: She did not confirm the pregnant until she posed for Marie Claire this month with Carey Mulligan for the film She Said

Prominently displaying her bump on the cover of Marie Claire Magazine, Zoe opened up about the difficulty of balancing a thriving career with the demands of motherhood.

'Everyone talks about work-life balance, but it's also really hard to balance your priorities,' Kazan told Marie Claire.

'I wanted to be the person who took my daughter to her first day of preschool, and I couldn't do that because I felt like this job, this work was as important as that. And vice versa.'

The Big Sick star went on to connect her experience of being a working mom to the role of Jodi Kantor, 47, who is also a mother of two children.

'I was just really relieved to read a script where that was represented and where I could put that part of myself in there,' said Kazan.

Did someone say Oscar? She Said tells the story of the two New York Times reporters who first broke the saga of Harvey Weinstein's now-legendary crimes. The film follows Kazan and Carey Mulligan, 37, on their quest to uncover and expose the infamous producer's history of sexual misconduct and abuse against women
Going for the gold: Kazan's turn as journalist Jodi Kantor has been lauded as 'the film's standout performance' and she has been widely pegged as a front runner for an Oscar nomination

Zoe Kazan is not the only potential Oscar nominee in her and Dano's growing family.

Paul is earning solid reviews for his 'beautifully restrained' work in Stephen Spielberg's 'spellbinding' origin story The Fabelmans.

Playing a fictionalized version of the iconic director's father, the celebrated film sees Dano clash with Spielberg's young alter ego named Sammy Fabelman as he pursues his passion for moviemaking.

The Little Miss Sunshine star is no stranger to receiving critical acclaim as he has turned in a wide range of lauded performances in well-received films such as There Will Be Blood and 12 Years a Slave.

The Batman star has opened up in the past about his 'extreme' emotions surrounding fatherhood, sharing his experience of becoming a new parent during an appearance on The Tonight Show in 2018.

'I'm so tired and I'm so in love,' Dano told Jimmy Fallon. 'It's so extreme. Your heart has gone supernova in one sense.'

Spellbinder: Paul Dano is also earning solid reviews for his 'beautifully restrained' work in Stephen Spielberg's 'spellbinding' origin story The Fabelmans, playing a fictionalized version of the iconic director's father

