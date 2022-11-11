Read full article on original website
KTVL
2022 Festival of Lights tickets on sale; display opens November 20
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Tickets are now on sale for the 30th season of the Umpqua Valley Festival of Lights, "one of the most recognizable and beloved events in Douglas County," organizers said in a press release. Launched by the Roseburg Rotary Club in 1993, the Festival continues to feature...
KDRV
Local business recovering after weekend fire
MEDFORD, Ore. – Import Parts Center is recovering after its repair shop was destroyed in a fire on Sunday. The owner says the fire started in a car while he was working on it but the Medford Fire Department says the exact cause is still under investigation. Owner Larry...
KTVL
Sams Valley residents battle over Traunesian Access Road
WHITE CITY — Traunesian Sanctuary residents are in a long-standing battle with a property owner who claims the Traunesian Access Road is his land and that he will close access to Meadows Road. According to Jackson County public record, as of 1916, the original property owner, George Stacy signed...
KTVL
Fire at Import Parts Center closes North Pacific Highway in Medford
MEDFORD — UPDATED @ 4:15 p.m. The fire at Import Parts Center on North Pacific Highway between Elm Avenue and Hazel Street has been contained and the highway is now reopened. The investigation into the cause of the fire in still underway and fire investigators will be on scene...
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 62 Fatal, Jackson Co., Nov. 15
On November 5th, at approximately 6:29PM, a green Ford F250, operated by Kenn Alan Biando (37) of Shady Cove, was traveling west on Hwy 62 near MP 31, when it lost control, resulting in a roll-over crash. The driver of the vehicle was in critical condition and life-flighted to Rogue Regional Medical Center. The driver later died at the hospital on Nov 8th.
KDRV
Holiday market kicks off the holiday season
MEDFORD, Ore. -- The holiday market at the Expo is where people can get all things Christmas related. The market consists of more than 200 vendors in three different buildings. Operations manager, Rob Holmbeck said this is a way to get people in the mood for the holiday season. "We...
kpic
Roseburg Outlaw Kart Racing brings commerce to Douglas County
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Douglas County commissioners say local kart racing is bringing much needed commerce to local businesses such as hotels, campgrounds, restaurants, grocery stores and auto parts stores in the community, according to a press release from Douglas County government. The Roseburg Outlaw Kart Racing (ROKR) winter indoor...
nbc16.com
Roseburg shelter waives fees for cat adoption
A reminder if you are interested in adopting a cat. The ‘Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center’ in Roseburg is waiving the fee for cats through Saturday, November 12th. Because the shelter is so full and running out of room. Instead of a fee, they're accepting donations instead. Managers...
KTVL
New gun control enforcement measure not supported by some Oregon sheriffs
SOUTHERN OREGON — Sheriffs across Oregon and the Rogue Valley are calling into question their ability to enforce some of the new gun control regulations voters approved last week in Measure 114. Among other requirements, the measure will prohibit magazines of more than 10 rounds. Already, sheriffs in Southern...
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Medford Oregon
The city of Medford in southwestern Oregon near the northern California border is known for wine and pears. With 90,000 residents, it’s a homey destination that’s not too overwhelming, and there are interesting things to do in Medford for everyone. There’s plenty of history to absorb from historic buildings and museums.
KTVL
Southern Oregon sees increase in RSV cases
Jackson County — Jackson County is seeing a rise in Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) in infants and adults that come into the emergency rooms. Governor Kate Brown used her executive authority to declare an emergency to bring in additional doctors and nurses to assist with the rise in RSV cases. As a way to combat the numbers, hospitals and urgent cares are recommending that patients get tested for RSV, Covid-19, and Influenza.
Community still looking for answers in violent 2011 murder of David Grubbs on Ashland, Oregon bike path
23-year-old David Grubbs was brutally murdered on his way home from work at the local Shop’n Kart in Ashland, Oregon on November 19, 2011. Tighe O’Meara, one of the responding officers, is now the chief of police for the Ashland Police Department. “Pretty much all of my 2012...
KDRV
Medford Fire Department responds to structure fire, North Pacific Highway temporarily closed
MEDFORD, Ore. -- The Medford Fire Department is responding to a structure fire at Import Parts Center. North Pacific Highway is currently closed between Hazel Street and Elm Avenue. The Medford Fire Department is advising the public to avoid the area. According to PulsePoint, reports of the fire came in...
KTVL
Animals keep their instincts sharp with enrichment
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Keeping active and their instincts sharp is important for the animals at Wildlife Images. Whether they are there for a short stay in the clinic or as a long-term animal ambassador, all the wildlife at the park benefit from the curated comfort their keepers bring.
focushillsboro.com
Voter Suppression And Fraud Allegations Brought Against The Oregon Secretary Of State And County Officials
Voter Suppression And Fraud: Clackamas, Washington, Multnomah, Lane, Linn, Marion, Jackson, Deschutes, Yamhill, Douglas, Coos, and Klamath counties, as well as the Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan, are the targets of a lawsuit alleging voter suppression and failure to investigate charges of voter fraud. Voter Suppression And Fraud Allegations...
KDRV
Central Point woman died as Jackson County Jail inmate
MEDFORD, Ore. -- A Central Point woman's death is under investigation tonight. She died in the Jackson County Jail. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) says today 34-year-old Sabrina Renee Decker was in the jail awaiting trial when she died last night. JCSO says its corrections deputies recognized an...
kqennewsradio.com
OUT BUILDINGS AND FIFTH WHEEL A TOTAL LOSS AFTER SUNDAY FIRE
Two small out buildings and a fifth wheel are a total loss after a fire early Sunday morning in Melrose. Battalion Chief Scott Richardson of Douglas County Fire District No. 2 said crews were dispatched at 5:20 a.m. following the report that two barns were possibly on fire in the 200 block of Snowberry Road. Richardson said firefighters arrived and found one out building on fire, with flames spreading to another out building and the RV. Crews verified that all residents were accounted for and out of the buildings and the trailer.
opb.org
Oregon’s sole native crayfish faces new invasive threat
In May, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife received a tip that an unusual-looking crayfish was spotted in a creek around Lithia Park in Ashland. Biologists from the state agency laid out traps and confirmed the presence of Northern crayfish which are native to the Midwest. It marks the fourth invasive species of crayfish now found in Oregon waterways. Sampling conducted by ODFW scientists found that Northern crayfish had moved from the Ashland canal to Bear Creek near Medford, 15 miles away, and they could already now be in the Rogue River. Rick Boatner is the invasive species coordinator for the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. He shares with us how the aggressive crustaceans are proliferating in Southern Oregon and the threat they pose, not only to native Signal crayfish but also to endangered steelhead and salmon.
woodworkingnetwork.com
Roseburg resumes veneer mill operations after devastating fire
WEED, Calif. -- After a devastating fire on Sept. 2 at a mill in Weed Calif., that damaged the mill and caused extensive damage to the nearby communities, Roseburg Forest Products began full operations of its veneer manufacturing plant Wednesday, Nov. 9, including returning 145 team members to full schedules.
KDRV
I-5 southbound reopened between Rogue River and Grants Pass
GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- Oregon Department of Transportation's Southwest Oregon advisory tonight (Thursday night) is updated, saying the left-hand lane of southbound Interstate 5 is open now. ODOT says Interstate 5 at mile post 52 southbound, just south of Grants Pass, has its southbound fast lane open to traffic after...
