HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Federal prosecutors said a man pleaded guilty on Monday to crimes arising from a drug-related shootout in Huntington. Austin Bruce Jeffreys, 28, of Chesapeake, Ohio, pleaded guilty to using and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime and conspiracy to use and carry a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia.

HUNTINGTON, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO