ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

Comments / 1

Related
wchstv.com

Suspect in two homicide investigations indicted on murder charges in Meigs County, Ohio

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — A man who is a suspect in homicide investigations in two different counties was indicted on murder charges Monday in Meigs County, Ohio. Wayne Leib Jr., 40, of Pomeroy, is accused of killing Dwayne E. Qualls, on Sept. 30, according to the Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. He was indicted on aggravated murder and murder charges in the death on Monday.
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
wchstv.com

Man pleads guilty to charges stemming from drug-related shootout in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Federal prosecutors said a man pleaded guilty on Monday to crimes arising from a drug-related shootout in Huntington. Austin Bruce Jeffreys, 28, of Chesapeake, Ohio, pleaded guilty to using and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime and conspiracy to use and carry a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia.
HUNTINGTON, WV
wchstv.com

Three sentenced for roles in death of former UC football player

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — UPDATED, 8:17 a.m. 11/15/22. The Meigs County prosecutor said three men have been sentenced to prison for their roles in the death of a former University of Charleston football player. Jaquan Hall, 22, of Charleston and Keontae Nelson, 20, of South Charleston were each...
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Project underway in Nitro to clean up, demolish vacant commercial property

NITRO, W.Va. (WCHS) — A demolition project in the city of Nitro is underway. Mayor Dave Casebolt said he thinks this will attract new business and families to the city. The plan to bring down dilapidated properties started Tuesday morning. Officials said this is phase-one of the project, which...
NITRO, WV
wchstv.com

Lawsuit filed in Logan County alleges negligence caused fatal helicopter crash

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A lawsuit filed in Logan County Circuit Court Friday naming multiple defendants alleges negligence led to the death of six people after a helicopter crashed during the Huey Reunion, an annual event that allowed attendees the opportunity to fly in a former Vietnam War-era military helicopter.
wchstv.com

Holiday traditions: Area communities schedule Christmas parades

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Many communities in the region will be ramping up holiday spirits with a tradition that are always crowd favorites - Christmas parades. Following is a list of some of the Christmas parades that have been announced in the region. This list will be updated as more information becomes available:
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Comedian Rodney Carrington to bring 2023 tour to West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Comedian Rodney Carrington is bringing his tour to West Virginia in 2023. Carrington is set to perform at the Charleston Municipal Auditorium on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, according to a news release from organizers. Known for his witty and sarcastic humor that he blends into...
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Appalachian Power Park to be renamed GoMart Ballpark

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The home of the Charleston Dirty Birds has a new name. The team announced Monday that it has entered a 10-year deal with Go Mart Inc. to rename Appalachian Power Park to GoMart Ballpark, according to a news release. The name change is set to go into effect for the upcoming 2023 season.
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Fancher throws 2 TDs; Marshall beats Appalachian St. 28-21

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Cam Fancher threw two touchdown passes and Marshall beat Appalachian State 28-21 on Saturday. Fancher threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Corey Gammage to give Marshall a 28-14 lead midway through the third quarter. Chase Brice's 14-yard TD pass to Henry Pearson to open the fourth pulled Appalachian State to 28-21.
BOONE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy