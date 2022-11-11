Read full article on original website
Related
wchstv.com
Suspect in two homicide investigations indicted on murder charges in Meigs County, Ohio
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — A man who is a suspect in homicide investigations in two different counties was indicted on murder charges Monday in Meigs County, Ohio. Wayne Leib Jr., 40, of Pomeroy, is accused of killing Dwayne E. Qualls, on Sept. 30, according to the Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. He was indicted on aggravated murder and murder charges in the death on Monday.
wchstv.com
Man pleads guilty to charges stemming from drug-related shootout in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Federal prosecutors said a man pleaded guilty on Monday to crimes arising from a drug-related shootout in Huntington. Austin Bruce Jeffreys, 28, of Chesapeake, Ohio, pleaded guilty to using and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime and conspiracy to use and carry a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia.
wchstv.com
City of Charleston announces changes to refuse collection during week of Thanksgiving
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The city of Charleston has announced changes to its refuse collection schedule for the week of Thanksgiving. Crews will be collecting trash on a slightly different schedule in the coming week to allow workers to enjoy Thanksgiving off, a news release from the city said.
wchstv.com
Marshals: Task force seeks help finding fugitives wanted in drug trafficking investigation
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — U.S. marshals said a task force in West Virginia is seeking the public’s help in finding two fugitives authorities are seeking in connection with an investigation of a drug trafficking organization with ties to criminal gangs. Tyjha Ali Watson , 27, of Charleston and...
wchstv.com
Public listening session for proposed sports complex to be hosted Tuesday, Nov. 15
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County officials will conduct a public listening session Tuesday evening for the proposed multimillion dollar sports complex for downtown Charleston. The meeting is set for 4 p.m. at Shawnee Sports Complex in Dunbar, according to an advisory from the County Commission. Officials said...
wchstv.com
Three sentenced for roles in death of former UC football player
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — UPDATED, 8:17 a.m. 11/15/22. The Meigs County prosecutor said three men have been sentenced to prison for their roles in the death of a former University of Charleston football player. Jaquan Hall, 22, of Charleston and Keontae Nelson, 20, of South Charleston were each...
wchstv.com
Project underway in Nitro to clean up, demolish vacant commercial property
NITRO, W.Va. (WCHS) — A demolition project in the city of Nitro is underway. Mayor Dave Casebolt said he thinks this will attract new business and families to the city. The plan to bring down dilapidated properties started Tuesday morning. Officials said this is phase-one of the project, which...
wchstv.com
Lawsuit filed in Logan County alleges negligence caused fatal helicopter crash
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A lawsuit filed in Logan County Circuit Court Friday naming multiple defendants alleges negligence led to the death of six people after a helicopter crashed during the Huey Reunion, an annual event that allowed attendees the opportunity to fly in a former Vietnam War-era military helicopter.
wchstv.com
Deputies looking for driver who crashed into cars at dealership and then drove off
CHAPMANVILLE, W.Va. (WCHS) — Logan County deputies are looking for the person who they said hit several cars at a car dealership over the weekend and then drove off. The incident happened at Thornhill Mitsubishi in Chapmanville sometime between Saturday night and Sunday morning. Deputies said the driver hit...
wchstv.com
Several injured, taken to hospital after school bus crash in Magoffin County, Ky.
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — A school bus crashed Monday morning in Magoffin County, Kentucky, injuring multiple people, WTVQ reported. The wreck occurred about 7:30 a.m. on Route 40, east of Salyersville, Pyle Howard, fire chief of Salyersville and the emergency management director. Howard said the bus, which had...
wchstv.com
Canvass of Kanawha votes completed; no significant changes to race totals reported
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 2:45 p.m. 11/14/22. County officials said there were no significant changes to any race totals in Kanawha County during the canvass of the votes. The Kanawha County Commission sat as the Board of Canvassers and reviewed provisional and absentee ballots. Commissioners said in a...
wchstv.com
Marshall community members gather to remember the 75 who lost lives in plane crash
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 2:06 p.m. 11/14/22. Marshall University’s community remembered the 75 on Monday. The annual Memorial Fountain ceremony was conducted at the school to reflect on the 75 players, coaches, staff and community members who lost their lives in a tragic plane crash 52 years ago on Nov. 14, 1970.
wchstv.com
Holiday traditions: Area communities schedule Christmas parades
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Many communities in the region will be ramping up holiday spirits with a tradition that are always crowd favorites - Christmas parades. Following is a list of some of the Christmas parades that have been announced in the region. This list will be updated as more information becomes available:
wchstv.com
SBA loan deadline approaches for W.Va. and Ohio residents affected by May 6 flooding
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Businesses and residents in West Virginia and Ohio affected by May 6 flooding eligible for Small Business Administration loans must file return applications for physical property damage by Monday, Nov. 14. The deadline for economic injury application is June 15, 2023. A disaster declaration from...
wchstv.com
Westbound I-64 lanes closed after crash near South Charleston; one person injured
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Westbound lanes of Interstate 64 were closed Monday afternoon after a crash near South Charleston, dispatchers said. One person was injured in the two-vehicle crash near the Montrose Drive exit, according to Kanawha County dispatchers. No information was provided on the extent of their injuries.
wchstv.com
Comedian Rodney Carrington to bring 2023 tour to West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Comedian Rodney Carrington is bringing his tour to West Virginia in 2023. Carrington is set to perform at the Charleston Municipal Auditorium on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, according to a news release from organizers. Known for his witty and sarcastic humor that he blends into...
wchstv.com
Hope Village international shopping experience returns to First Presbyterian Church
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Here is a chance to purchase goods in Charleston made by artisans from all over the world. First Presbyterian Church has announced details about its Hope Village shopping experience. All artisans are Fair Trade Federation partners and receive a fair and just wage for their craftmanship, church officials said.
wchstv.com
Appalachian Power Park to be renamed GoMart Ballpark
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The home of the Charleston Dirty Birds has a new name. The team announced Monday that it has entered a 10-year deal with Go Mart Inc. to rename Appalachian Power Park to GoMart Ballpark, according to a news release. The name change is set to go into effect for the upcoming 2023 season.
wchstv.com
POLL: What do you think of the new name for Appalachian Power Park?
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — When a Charleston Dirty Birds' player smacks a hit or makes a defensive play during a home game in the 2023 season, he will not be inside Appalachian Power Park. The player will be at GoMart Ballpark. Eyewitness News wants to know if you are...
wchstv.com
Fancher throws 2 TDs; Marshall beats Appalachian St. 28-21
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Cam Fancher threw two touchdown passes and Marshall beat Appalachian State 28-21 on Saturday. Fancher threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Corey Gammage to give Marshall a 28-14 lead midway through the third quarter. Chase Brice's 14-yard TD pass to Henry Pearson to open the fourth pulled Appalachian State to 28-21.
Comments / 1