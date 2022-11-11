Read full article on original website
NYC Subway rider robbed and slashed in broad daylight.Newsing the StatesNew York City, NY
Kids Mugging Kids in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Disturbing Video Shows Scooter thieves Dragging a 12-Year-Old Girl For Her NecklaceAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
‘Crazy Eyes’ Beat Female Worker with Metal Pipe for No ReasonBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
Herald Community Newspapers
Seaford nets repeat championship
The Seaford girls’ volleyball team achieved its goal of a repeat county title and established a dynasty in the process. The Vikings once again hoisted the championship plaque after a four-set win against third-seeded North Shore in the Nassau Class B finals Nov. 9 at Farmingdale State College. It marked Seaford’s third county title in four seasons.
New Suffolk Legislative Maps Approved
The Suffolk County Legislature approved new boundaries for districts this week after a drawn-out process that lasted for months. Huntington will be represented by five legislators; three Republicans and two Democrats. The new districts take effect in January 2024 with voters picking legislators in November Read More ...
Herald Community Newspapers
Baldwin falls short against Massapequa
The No. 9 preseason seed in Nassau Conference I football, Baldwin fell about a yard short of reaching the county championship game. The Bruins closed within a point of two-time defending champion Massapequa with 1:24 remaining in Saturday night’s semifinal at Hofstra and decided to try for the go-ahead two-point conversion.
manhassetpress.com
NYU Langone To Reportedly Move Into Lord & Taylor
NYU Langone is reportedly moving into the old Lord & Taylor space on Northern Boulevard in Manhasset. According to a spokesperson for the Town of Hempstead, “An application was submitted for the proposed conversion of an existing commercial retail building to an ambulatory care center with associated site improvements to be operated by NYU Langone Health. It has been reviewed, and an omission letter has been issued. A response to the omission letter was made, and a review will be forthcoming.”
Woman Seriously Injured in Jericho Turnpike Collision
A Melville woman was seriously injured Monday in a two-car collision on Jericho Turnpike in Huntington Station. Suffolk County Police said that Rebecca DeWitt was driving a 2021 Honda south on Schiller Avenue when she attempted to turn left onto Jericho Turnpike. Her vehicle was Read More ...
Herald Community Newspapers
Calhoun rallies for first county championship
For a while, it looked like South Side would make quick work of Calhoun in the Nassau Class A girls’ volleyball title match Nov. 9 and justify its top seeding. But the resilient Colts refused to go down quietly and escaped with the program’s first-ever county championship. Julia...
Herald Community Newspapers
Calhoun regains county title
A year after Roslyn spoiled Calhoun’s hopes of back-to-back Nassau Division II boys’ volleyball championships, the Colts returned the favor. Top-seeded Calhoun used a balanced attack and took advantage of a second-set lineup gaffe by the Bulldogs to reclaim the county title Nov. 8 at Farmingdale State College, 25-22, 25-19, 25-20.
3070 Purchase Street, Harrison, NY 10577, Harrison, NY 10577 - $20,000
HARRISON, N.Y. — A property at 3070 Purchase Street, Harrison, NY 10577 in Harrison is listed at $20,000. The data relating to real estate for sale on this web site comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the OneKey™ MLS. Real Estate listings held by brokerage firms other than this broker are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers. This information is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use, that it may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing.
fox5ny.com
High cost of groceries sends Long Island families to food banks
COMMACK, N.Y. - When it comes to the cost of food at the supermarket, the holiday season is hitting households a lot harder this year. Grocery prices climbed about 13% over the past year with certain items, including meat, eggs and butter, even higher. "The reality is, the cost of...
longisland.com
Police: 911 Calls About Bear Possibly Sighted in Bohemia
People in Bohemia got a scare from a bear, according to Suffolk County Police. Cops say that officers responded to a report of a possible bear sighting in Bohemia on Monday night. “Police canvassed the area of Louis Kossuth Avenue at approximately 8:30pm and did not see a bear,” police...
Man with beer punches, bites officers in Long Island highway clash: police
A Long Island man brawled with cops—punching one in the face and biting another—after they stopped him for walking down the Sunrise Highway with an open beer on Sunday night, police said.
2 Killed In Separate Crashes In Islip
Police are investigating after two people were killed in separate overnight Long Island crashes on Saturday morning. Nov. 12. Just before 1 a.m., state police responded to a crash on the eastbound Southern State Parkway west of exit 42S in the town of Islip. A preliminary investigation revealed that a...
Town of Hempstead Animal Shelter kicks off ‘pups-giving’ adoption event
Anyone who adopts can also get a free dinner at the Coral House in Baldwin.
NBC New York
Suffolk County Police Searching for Man Stealing Gasoline
Suffolk County Police Searching for Man Stealing Gasoline. Suffolk County Police are searching for a man who stole gasoline from a Brookhaven gas station. He was last seen at USA Gas on Montauk Highway, where he asked an employee to fill up his tank and then left without paying. Police...
PIX Panel: Gov. Kathy Hochul’s close win, red wave in Brooklyn, LI
NEW YORK (PIX11) — PIX11 reporter Ayana Harry and Gotham Gazette’s Ben Max talk about what’s next for Gov. Kathy Hochul after her big win over Rep. Lee Zeldin. Harry and Max joined PIX on Politics Sunday to recap all the big news from election night. Watch the discussion in the video player above.
Take 5 lottery tickets worth more than $10,000 sold in Bronx, Brooklyn
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Check your tickets if you played Take 5 in the Bronx or in Brooklyn. Tickets worth more than $10,000 each were sold in the boroughs for Saturday’s midday drawing. The one sold in the Bronx is worth $10,243.50 and the one sold in Brooklyn is worth $10,263. The Bronx ticket was […]
Herald Community Newspapers
North Bellmore man indicted on murder charges
A North Bellmore man was indicted today on murder charges for the stabbing death of his wife at their home in October. According to the Nassau County District Attorney’s office, Anthony Paruolo, 37, was arraigned today before a judge on charges including second degree murder and endangering the welfare of a child.
Long Island man dead after crashing car into tree: police
ISLIP, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Long Island man died when he crashed his car into a tree in Suffolk County overnight, police said. The fatal crash happened on the Southern State Parkway west of exit 42S in Islip before 1 a.m. Saturday, according to New York State Police. Gustavo Santos, a 25-year-old Bay Shore resident, […]
longisland.com
The State Police Responded to Two Separate Fatal Crashes Overnight
On November 12, 2022, before 1:00 AM, the State Police responded to a crash on the eastbound Southern State Parkway west of exit 42S, town of Islip, Suffolk County. Preliminary investigation revealed, a 2020 Toyota Scion, driven by Gustavo Santos, 25 of Bayshore, NY, was traveling eastbound on the Southern State Parkway in the right lane when he went off the roadway onto the right shoulder. Santos’ vehicle then spun around and struck a tree on the driver’s side, killing Santos instantly.
NBC New York
First Snow of Season Nears As Wintry Weather Comes to NY: How Much Will We Get?
At least there's one rollercoaster open year-round. The New York area is bracing for a blast of the wintriest weather it has seen yet in the 2022-23 season, though, that's not saying much, of course, given the record-breaking daily heat that just "scorched" some spots a week ago. While Monday...
