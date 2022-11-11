Glouster Water and Electric office closed to public next week

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Crash along Route 35 causes travel delays
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in the area of Route 35 near Richmond Dale. According to reports, the call came in shortly after 10 a.m. Troopers with the patrol say a vehicle had struck a bridge spreading debris across the highway. No...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
DOE awards millions to restart nuclear operations in southern Ohio as contamination concerns continue
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — The United States Department of Energy has awarded $30 million to produce nuclear fuel at the Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion Plant in Piketon. The award comes with accolades from some and grave concerns from others. According to the DOE, the “$30 million cost share during the...
sciotopost.com
Breaking – Hit and Run at Circleville Fire Department
Circleville – A BOLO (Be on the Lookout) has been pushed to all Pickaway law enforcement looking for a vehicle that hit a Circleville Fire truck and left the scene. According to early reports around 12:15 pm a red (maroon) jeep Cherokee was heading Northbound on North Court street after losing control and striking Ladder 1 (Circlevilles ladder truck) and took off.
sciotopost.com
Nelsonville – Child Finds Loaded Handgun on Ground on Way to School
Nelsonville – A child did the right thing and notified someone when he saw something dangerous on his way to school. According to the Nelsonville Police department on 11-10-22 07:04 AM Officers responded to Crihfield Dr for a report of an investigative complaint. The caller reported that his grandson found a gun in the intersection of Burr Oak Blvd and Hillside Dr when walking to the bus stop.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Ohio Sheriff: “Non-human” creature slaughters horse found dead in creek
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A Sheriff in southern Ohio is reporting that a “non-human” creature slaughtered a horse overnight. It happened at a farm on Airport Road in Ross County. “[The farmer] stated today he found his barn torn apart and was missing a horse, he stated...
Hot commodity: Used cooking grease stolen from restaurants in Ohio, waste management company says
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Criminals are getting their hands dirty by stealing used cooking oil from restaurants across central Ohio. Sumit Majumdar, the president of Buffalo Biodiesel, reached out to NBC4 Investigates to get the word out about the slimy crime that he said has cost his company millions of dollars. “It’s ballooning. It’s wiping […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Rescue crews respond to a rollover accident in Jackson Co.
JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio — Just before 5 p.m., rescue crews in Jackson County were called to a motor vehicle accident. Initial reports say that the crash happened near the intersection of Horton Sisters Road and Route 139. The Ohio Highway Patrol says the crash remains under investigation. The names...
sciotopost.com
Ohio – Woman Injured After Deer Crashes Through Drivers Window and Out the Other Side
COSHOCTON – A woman was injured after a deer crash involving her vehicle on November 13n 2022. According to the Sheriff’s department on November 13th, 2022 at approximately 2:32 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call in reference to an injury accident in the 16000 block of State Rt 16 in Franklin Twp. Upon the arrival of emergency personnel, it was found that Kina Morris (52 y.o. from West Lafayette) was traveling eastbound on S.R. 16 in her 2010 Honda when a deer ran into the side of her vehicle. The deer went through the driver’s side window and exited through the passenger side window.
$250 million overflow tunnel project in Columbus making progress
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A $250 million project to install an overflow tunnel in the city of Columbus is moving forward. The construction process for the Lower Olentangy Tunnel Project began in 2021. City officials said the goal is to improve water quality and reduce the potential for human contact with waterborne pollutants by reducing overflows from the sewer system into the Olentangy River and diverting them to the city's water treatment plant on Jackson Pike.
WHIZ
Deer Causes Accident in Coshocton Co.
A deer caused an injury accident in Coshocton County Sunday afternoon. The sheriff’s office said around 2:30pm they were called to the 16000 block of State Route 16 in Franklin Township. When authorities arrived they found that 52-year-old Kina Morris of West Lafayette was traveling west on State Route...
WTAP
Four fire departments fight Parkersburg home fire
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Four fire departments responded to a Parkersburg home fire on School Street Monday afternoon. Eastwood, Waverly, Mineral Wells, and Blennerhassett fire departments lined the road leading to the house. Eastwood Fire Chief Ron Utt said they got the call around noon. When they got there, about...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Teens threaten customers with a gun at a Newark restaurant
NEWARK, Ohio — The Newark Police Department says two teens were arrested over the weekend after threatening to shoot a customer at a local Mcdonald’s restaurant. According to reports, a teen wearing a ski mask threatened to shoot a customer at the fast-food establishment. The victim, officials said, provided responding officers with a description of the vehicle and a license plate number.
Unusual Ohio deer crash causes injuries
A crash that occurred in Ohio caused some injuries on Sunday. The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call in reference to an injury accident in the 16000 block of State Rt 16 in Franklin Twp. The office says at the scene they found that Kina Morris, 52 years old from West Lafayette, […]
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County – Two People Arrested for OVI in Same Car After Hit and Run
PICKAWAY County – Two people were arrested driving the same car that was involved in a hit-and-run crash in North Pickaway County. Shortly after 11 PM Saturday night The Pickaway County Sheriff’s Department received a report of a crash on OH- 316 North of Water St in Darbyville.
WTAP
Vehicle caught on fire on Interstate 77
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A vehicle fire on Interstate 77 just south of the bridge to Marietta was called in around 3:45 P.M. on Sunday, according to 911 dispatchers. Williamstown Fire Department responded to the call, and officials say the fire has been put out. Williamstown Police and the Sheriff’s...
Missing in Ohio: Search team for Koby Roush, Raymont Willis ‘closer than ever’
A volunteer search-and-recovery team trudged through muddy farmland in rural Ohio Saturday, splitting away from a second group tasked with taping dozens of missing person fliers across the town of Waverly.
Lima News
Ohio judge holds up lawsuit targeting state ban on local gun-control ordinances
CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story reported that Judge Stephen McIntosh’s decision on Thursday stayed his preliminary injunction freezing Ohio’s ban on local gun laws. There is disagreement among the parties in the case about whether that is true. COLUMBUS—A Franklin County judge on Thursday halted proceedings...
WSYX ABC6
Family creates online fund to pay for military veteran's funeral who was stabbed to death
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The family of a Columbus Air Force veteran who was discovered stabbed to death in a South Columbus home last week is now raising money to give the soldier a proper burial. "This is just out of the blue, we didn't have any warning that...
WHIZ
Semi Accident on I-70
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a semi accident on Interstate 70. The accident took place before 2pm between the Adamsville and Airport Exit. Muskingum County Emergency Management Director Jeff Jadwin said that one semi is on its side and may be leaking. Jadwin said the eastbound passing lane...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Man arrested following a shooting in Pickaway Co.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — A Pickaway County man was arrested today following a shooting in Circleville. According to the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office, were dispatched to 1340 South Court Street Circleville on a possible shooting in the area of Lot 19. Sheriff Matthew O. Hafey said while deputies...
Athens Messenger
Athens County, OH
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
111K+
Views
ABOUT
The Athens Messenger is a multimedia news organization that serves Athens County, Ohio, and parts of the surrounding seven counties. Established in 1848, The Athens Messenger publishes online at athensmessenger.com and in print 3 days a week.https://adamspg.com/
Comments / 0