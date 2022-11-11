Read full article on original website
EAST PALESTINE BASKETBALL COACH’S CORNER (EP 1) WITH TRISTAN REYNOLDS
EAST PALESTINE, OH- The winds of change are blowing in Stream City, as Tristan Reynolds will take over an East Palestine program that has longed for consistency over the last 3 years. Reynolds will take over as the Bulldogs’ new head coach, and his first varsity opportunity after years of...
GARFIELD GIRLS BASKETBALL COACH’S CORNER (EP 1) WITH AARON GILBERT
GARRETTSVILLE OH- The teams that got the closest to state in the basketball arena are coming in to 2022-2023 with hopes of taking that next step closer. Garfield falls in that category. Their girls were one of the few teams in the YSN family to still be alive in the Regional round. Although they fell short in Cuyahoga Falls, there are a ton of reasons to be confident they can get there again this season. They lost key pieces to graduation for sure, but they have players who are hungry to grab their opportunity to shine. Last season the G-Men finished with a record of 19-7 (11-3) which was 3rd in the MVAC. They start their campaign this season on November 19 as they host a good Bristol team.
HOGAN AND MITCHELL SIGN ON TO NEXT LEVEL
AUSTINTOWN OH- The Austintown Fitch Falcons softball team has two more players signing to the next level! As The Falcons left-side of the infield specialist, starting second baseman Caitlin Mitchell and the catcher for Austintown, McKenna Hogan have both made their college decisions! Both Fitch seniors will stay Falcons as they will be a part of Notre Dame College in Cleveland this time next year.
In a close battle throughout the game, Youngstown State dropped a road matchup against Notre Dame 88-81.
A Cleveland school district is mourning the loss of a student that was killed in Warren Friday evening.
West Branch overcomes slow start to topple Buchtel
The Warriors improve to 12-2 on the season and advance to the Regional Championship game next Saturday against Jefferson. West Branch overcomes slow start to topple Buchtel. The Warriors improve to 12-2 on the season and advance to the Regional Championship game next Saturday against Jefferson. Festive craft show happening...
NEWTON FALLS BOYS BASKETBALL COACH’S: (EP 1.) WITH ROY SEMBACH
NEWTON FALLS, OH- The Tigers boys basketball team has a lot coming back from a year ago. Newton Falls brought back three starters from a season ago including: point guard Mac Haidet, shooting guard Alex Pennington and post player Jake Kline. The Tigers also ave letter winners coming back from last season including: Dom Greathouse, Carmelo Moore and Dylan Mcgregor.
Freshman JJ Starling hit a pair of key 3-pointers late in the second half Sunday afternoon for host Notre Dame,
AUSTINTOWN FITCH GIRLS BASKETBALL COACH’S CORNER (EP 1) WITH NATALIE LYNN
AUSTINTOWN OH- It’s a new era of basketball in Austintown. While searching for a new coach, the Falcons girls program turned to a familiar face. They found their coach in former Falcon Natalie Lynn. It’s always a bonus having an alumnus be a coach. No one will take more care of the program’s success than someone who has played in it. Coach Lynn has plenty of tools in her new tool chest this season to work with. The Falcons return a ton of talent to the floor, and with the rest of the AAC graduating some of their key pieces, Fitch looks to make some waves in the conference. Last season Fitch ended the year at 14-9 (4-4). The Falcons open their new campaign on November 11 at home against Ashtabula Lakeside.
Davis Resigns as Head Coach of Louisville
After three years at the helm, Troy Davis is resigning as Head Coach of the Louisville Leopards. As confirmed on louisvilleleopards.org. The Louisville City School District hired Davis away from Mount Union in 2020. Previous experience included playing and coaching for the Leopards. Davis leaves after a posting a 7-22...
Boardman standout Carson Essad has officially signed a National Letter of Intent to continue his soccer career at Marshall University.
Eight local teams in both Ohio and Pennsylvania have advanced to Week 14 of the high school football season
Meet Youngstown Mayor Jamael Tito Brown
Mayor Jamael Tito Brown of Youngstown, Ohio was inspired to run for office because he wanted to make a difference in his community. After losing his first race, his community urged him to run again, and now he's been mayor for two terms. Brown claims that Youngstown invented grit. His...
15 Free Things to Do in Youngstown, OH
Youngstown is a breath of fresh air from the traditional cityscape scene and luxury. This city is the seat of Mahoning County, Ohio. It is also a vibrant travel destination that exceeds every tourist’s expectations. Known primarily for its entertainment centers and recreational spots, this city is a central...
The Mahoning Valley Irish Festival hosted its first Christmas in Killarney craft show on Sunday.
A Girard man is facing charges after being found with a 14-year-old girl reported missing from Cleveland.
Akron event teaches dads how to do their children's hair
AKRON, Ohio — Under the instruction of a hair care professional, Aamir Spaulding was one of several fathers who learned how to braid their daughter’s hair at a special class hosted at Hair Geek Studio on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. “Pull it tight?” Spaulding asked the hair stylist....
A festive event happening in Austintown Sunday. It's the Holiday Market and Craft Show.
Youngstown Christmas tree delivered Downtown
Youngstown's official 2022 Christmas tree is in place and waiting for decorations. Diamond Steel Construction will donated the manpower and crane to help the city Park and Recreation Department bring the tree from Austintown to Central Square on Tuesday. Stevan Popovich donated the blue spruce from his property on Winthrop...
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Akron Area
If the answer is yes, you should visit these places in Greater Akron. If you want a great example of the famous Barberton chicken, you can't go wrong with this local favorite, which has been around for several decades. Check out their signature classic 4 piece dinner, which comes with a juicy and tender breast, thigh, leg, and whole wing. It also comes with a side of "hot sauce" (actually a spicy rice and tomato mixture), vinaigrette coleslaw, and fresh fries. They also offer a tasty chicken sandwich and homemade chicken noodle soup.
