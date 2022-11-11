ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

ysnlive.com

FROM SLEEPING ON THE SIDEWALK TO WALKING ON SUNSHINE

CRANBERRY, PA- “Keep it Fresh” was some advice that a young Youngstown entrepreneur received in his early days of starting a business. Since those words were uttered, Sean Pregibon has delivered freshness in his restaurants, and in nearly everything he touches. Pregibon’s entrepreneurial story began when he was...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
ysnlive.com

HOGAN AND MITCHELL SIGN ON TO NEXT LEVEL

AUSTINTOWN OH- The Austintown Fitch Falcons softball team has two more players signing to the next level! As The Falcons left-side of the infield specialist, starting second baseman Caitlin Mitchell and the catcher for Austintown, McKenna Hogan have both made their college decisions! Both Fitch seniors will stay Falcons as they will be a part of Notre Dame College in Cleveland this time next year.
AUSTINTOWN, OH
whbc.com

Davis Resigns as Head Coach of Louisville

After three years at the helm, Troy Davis is resigning as Head Coach of the Louisville Leopards. As confirmed on louisvilleleopards.org. The Louisville City School District hired Davis away from Mount Union in 2020. Previous experience included playing and coaching for the Leopards. Davis leaves after a posting a 7-22...
LOUISVILLE, OH
ysnlive.com

LOUISVILLE LEOPARDS BASKETBALL COACH’S CORNER: (EP 1.) TOM SIEGFRIED

LOUISVILLE, OH- The Leopards boys’ basketball program is coming off an unbelievable run last season after winning the district final over Howland 63-56. The Leopards kept tournament hopes alive beating Glenville in a shootout 90-86 to advance to the regional final. The Leopards memorable season would end in the regional final, dropping the game to division two state champions, Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary.
LOUISVILLE, OH
ysnlive.com

GARFIELD GIRLS BASKETBALL COACH’S CORNER (EP 1) WITH AARON GILBERT

GARRETTSVILLE OH- The teams that got the closest to state in the basketball arena are coming in to 2022-2023 with hopes of taking that next step closer. Garfield falls in that category. Their girls were one of the few teams in the YSN family to still be alive in the Regional round. Although they fell short in Cuyahoga Falls, there are a ton of reasons to be confident they can get there again this season. They lost key pieces to graduation for sure, but they have players who are hungry to grab their opportunity to shine. Last season the G-Men finished with a record of 19-7 (11-3) which was 3rd in the MVAC. They start their campaign this season on November 19 as they host a good Bristol team.
AKRON, OH
ysnlive.com

JEFFERSON PUTS THEIR BEST FOOT FORWARD

CANFIELD OH- Jefferson played maybe their best game of the season when it mattered most. On Saturday at South Range, a place that has been haunting for the Falcons in league play became a place of a fever dream as they beat Canton South 49-35 to earn a spot in the Regional Final.
JEFFERSON, OH
ysnlive.com

NEWTON FALLS BOYS BASKETBALL COACH’S: (EP 1.) WITH ROY SEMBACH

NEWTON FALLS, OH- The Tigers boys basketball team has a lot coming back from a year ago. Newton Falls brought back three starters from a season ago including: point guard Mac Haidet, shooting guard Alex Pennington and post player Jake Kline. The Tigers also ave letter winners coming back from last season including: Dom Greathouse, Carmelo Moore and Dylan Mcgregor.
NEWTON FALLS, OH
ysnlive.com

EAST BOYS BASKETBALL COACH’S CORNER: (EP 1.) WITH CHIVAS WHIPPLE

YOUNGSTOWN, OH- The East Golden Bears have a lot to look forward to on the hardwood in 2022-2023. The Golden Bears return a ton of varsity basketball players from a year ago. The Golden Bears bring back sophomore point guard Jared Colon. As a freshman, Colon started every game and averaged just under 14 points per game. Other sophomores to look for are Michael Brogdon, Arjay Pierce, Jamari Crum and Michael Franklin jr. All of these guys got valuable varsity minutes last season for the Golden Bears.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Years Ago | November 12th

Vindicator file photo / November 12, 1971 | Two passersby comfort one of 13 people mowed down when a car jumped the curb on West Federal Street in downtown Youngstown 51 years ago. Seven people, including a 12-year-old girl, died in what was the city’s most deadly traffic accident.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
iheart.com

Flat Earther Fights Physicist at Kent State

Cops at Kent State University in Ohio were called upon to break up a bizarre brawl that erupted between a Flat Earth enthusiast and a scientist who took issue with the controversial conspiracy theory. The very strange incident reportedly occurred this past Tuesday when Peter Jarvio arrived on campus with a sizeable display which argued that the moon landings were a hoax and, in fact, our planet is not round. Stationed outside of a university building, the conspiracy theorist spoke to several students about his unique ideas until he caught the attention of one particular passerby who had his own passionate feelings about these subjects.
KENT, OH

