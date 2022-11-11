Read full article on original website
ysnlive.com
FROM SLEEPING ON THE SIDEWALK TO WALKING ON SUNSHINE
CRANBERRY, PA- “Keep it Fresh” was some advice that a young Youngstown entrepreneur received in his early days of starting a business. Since those words were uttered, Sean Pregibon has delivered freshness in his restaurants, and in nearly everything he touches. Pregibon’s entrepreneurial story began when he was...
ysnlive.com
HOGAN AND MITCHELL SIGN ON TO NEXT LEVEL
AUSTINTOWN OH- The Austintown Fitch Falcons softball team has two more players signing to the next level! As The Falcons left-side of the infield specialist, starting second baseman Caitlin Mitchell and the catcher for Austintown, McKenna Hogan have both made their college decisions! Both Fitch seniors will stay Falcons as they will be a part of Notre Dame College in Cleveland this time next year.
whbc.com
Davis Resigns as Head Coach of Louisville
After three years at the helm, Troy Davis is resigning as Head Coach of the Louisville Leopards. As confirmed on louisvilleleopards.org. The Louisville City School District hired Davis away from Mount Union in 2020. Previous experience included playing and coaching for the Leopards. Davis leaves after a posting a 7-22...
Boardman strip gets new auto dealer
There's a new auto dealer selling cars along the famed strip of dealerships in Boardman.
ysnlive.com
LOUISVILLE LEOPARDS BASKETBALL COACH’S CORNER: (EP 1.) TOM SIEGFRIED
LOUISVILLE, OH- The Leopards boys’ basketball program is coming off an unbelievable run last season after winning the district final over Howland 63-56. The Leopards kept tournament hopes alive beating Glenville in a shootout 90-86 to advance to the regional final. The Leopards memorable season would end in the regional final, dropping the game to division two state champions, Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary.
ysnlive.com
GARFIELD GIRLS BASKETBALL COACH’S CORNER (EP 1) WITH AARON GILBERT
GARRETTSVILLE OH- The teams that got the closest to state in the basketball arena are coming in to 2022-2023 with hopes of taking that next step closer. Garfield falls in that category. Their girls were one of the few teams in the YSN family to still be alive in the Regional round. Although they fell short in Cuyahoga Falls, there are a ton of reasons to be confident they can get there again this season. They lost key pieces to graduation for sure, but they have players who are hungry to grab their opportunity to shine. Last season the G-Men finished with a record of 19-7 (11-3) which was 3rd in the MVAC. They start their campaign this season on November 19 as they host a good Bristol team.
Playoff pairings, neutral sites for 8 remaining local high school football teams
Eight local teams in both Ohio and Pennsylvania have advanced to Week 14 of the high school football season
ysnlive.com
JEFFERSON PUTS THEIR BEST FOOT FORWARD
CANFIELD OH- Jefferson played maybe their best game of the season when it mattered most. On Saturday at South Range, a place that has been haunting for the Falcons in league play became a place of a fever dream as they beat Canton South 49-35 to earn a spot in the Regional Final.
WKBN reporter honored at Power to the People Awards
Power to the People" and was organized by Swag Sisters.
ysnlive.com
NEWTON FALLS BOYS BASKETBALL COACH’S: (EP 1.) WITH ROY SEMBACH
NEWTON FALLS, OH- The Tigers boys basketball team has a lot coming back from a year ago. Newton Falls brought back three starters from a season ago including: point guard Mac Haidet, shooting guard Alex Pennington and post player Jake Kline. The Tigers also ave letter winners coming back from last season including: Dom Greathouse, Carmelo Moore and Dylan Mcgregor.
ysnlive.com
EAST BOYS BASKETBALL COACH’S CORNER: (EP 1.) WITH CHIVAS WHIPPLE
YOUNGSTOWN, OH- The East Golden Bears have a lot to look forward to on the hardwood in 2022-2023. The Golden Bears return a ton of varsity basketball players from a year ago. The Golden Bears bring back sophomore point guard Jared Colon. As a freshman, Colon started every game and averaged just under 14 points per game. Other sophomores to look for are Michael Brogdon, Arjay Pierce, Jamari Crum and Michael Franklin jr. All of these guys got valuable varsity minutes last season for the Golden Bears.
Mahoning County announces surplus equipment auction
Mahoning County is looking to unload some old equipment and vehicles through an auction.
Report: Man found in Girard with missing teen girl
A Girard man is facing charges after being found with a 14-year-old girl reported missing from Cleveland.
WFMJ.com
Years Ago | November 12th
Vindicator file photo / November 12, 1971 | Two passersby comfort one of 13 people mowed down when a car jumped the curb on West Federal Street in downtown Youngstown 51 years ago. Seven people, including a 12-year-old girl, died in what was the city’s most deadly traffic accident.
ocj.com
Heritage Lane Farm: Using high tunnels to extend the growing season
Initially, Kevin and Sarah Swope focused on beef production for the Heritage Lane Farm in Columbiana County, but over three decades the 53-acre farm has evolved into a much more diverse crop and livestock operation. Kevin keeps 30 American bison, a small herd of American Milking Devon and Aberdeen Angus,...
iheart.com
Flat Earther Fights Physicist at Kent State
Cops at Kent State University in Ohio were called upon to break up a bizarre brawl that erupted between a Flat Earth enthusiast and a scientist who took issue with the controversial conspiracy theory. The very strange incident reportedly occurred this past Tuesday when Peter Jarvio arrived on campus with a sizeable display which argued that the moon landings were a hoax and, in fact, our planet is not round. Stationed outside of a university building, the conspiracy theorist spoke to several students about his unique ideas until he caught the attention of one particular passerby who had his own passionate feelings about these subjects.
ideastream.org
Akron residents voice environmental concerns over proposed new development at White Pond Drive
Akron residents are speaking out against a proposed new development that they say could harm the environment. In September, city council unanimously approved a permit for a mixed-use residential and retail development called White Pond Reserve to be built on green space on the city’s west side. But at...
WLWT 5
Shania Twain bringing her 'Queen of Me' tour to Ohio, Indiana
Country pop star Shania Twain is going on tour in 2023, and she is bringing her show to Ohio and Indiana. Her tour, titled "Queen of Me," is coming to the Blossom Music Center in Cuyahoga Falls on June 30 and the Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville on July 15.
Report: Canfield woman overdoses with 1-year-old in her care
They found her standing at a sink, moving her legs up and down and calling for help.
1 dead, 1 in critical condition after interstate crash
First News was on the scene of a fatal one-vehicle crash on a major interstate around 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
