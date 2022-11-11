GARRETTSVILLE OH- The teams that got the closest to state in the basketball arena are coming in to 2022-2023 with hopes of taking that next step closer. Garfield falls in that category. Their girls were one of the few teams in the YSN family to still be alive in the Regional round. Although they fell short in Cuyahoga Falls, there are a ton of reasons to be confident they can get there again this season. They lost key pieces to graduation for sure, but they have players who are hungry to grab their opportunity to shine. Last season the G-Men finished with a record of 19-7 (11-3) which was 3rd in the MVAC. They start their campaign this season on November 19 as they host a good Bristol team.

AKRON, OH ・ 3 HOURS AGO