Inside Nova
Arc of Northern Virginia gears up to welcome new executive director
Melissa Heifetz, described as an experienced leader of non-profit organizations and a passionate and dedicated advocate for the rights of people with disabilities, has been tapped as the next executive director of The Arc of Northern Virginia. Heifetz will assume her new duties on Jan. 1 upon the retirement of...
Inside Nova
FCPS lauded for school system's commitment to military families
Forty Fairfax County public schools have been recognized by the Virginia Department of Education and the Virginia Council on the Interstate Compact on Educational Opportunity for Military Children as 2022 “Purple Star Schools.”. The designation is awarded to military-friendly schools that have demonstrated their commitment to meeting the needs...
Inside Nova
Around Prince William: Filling big shoes in local conservation
“You have some big shoes to fill!” That was the refrain Court Squires, the new executive director of the Prince William Conservation Alliance, kept hearing from folks calling to congratulate her. Squires is replacing Kim Hosen, who is retiring Jan. 1 after founding the alliance and serving as its...
WJLA
Tiffany Polifko projected winner of Loudoun County School Board Broad Run District race
LEESBURG, Va. (7News) — Tiffany Polifko is the projected winner of the Loudoun County School Board race in the Broad Run District. Although Election Day is over, the battle for the Loudoun County School Board seat was still up in the air on Monday. Last week, Republican Tiffany Polifko...
Inside Nova
New highway marker dedicated to first soldier to plant flag on foreign soil in wartime
A new historic highway marker has been dedicated to the first man to raise a U.S. flag on foreign soil during wartime. The new highway marker was installed in Marshall, the birthplace of Lt. Presley O’Bannon. O’Bannon is known for his acts of bravery in the Bey of Tripoli in 1805 and was given a Mameluke Sword by Prince Hamet Karamanli, a symbol that has been worn by Marine Corps officers since 1825. Three Navy ships and a building on the Marine Corps Base Quantico have been named in O’Bannon’s honor.
Inside Nova
Arlington government seeking support for annual holiday-gift-card event
The Arlington County government’s “Secret Santa” program will be accepting donations of gift cards that will be used to support those in need across the community. Those making the donation are asked to ensure each card does not exceed $25, but can submit as many as they like. Financial contributions, made out to “Arlington County Treasurer – Secret Santa,” are also accepted and will be used to purchase gift cards for distribution.
royalexaminer.com
Culpeper, VA resident arrested after investigation by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force
The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force has concluded a lengthy investigation with the arrest of a Culpeper, VA resident. On Friday (Nov 4), Spicy D. Penn, 32, was arrested by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force following a search warrant along the 400 block of Virginia Avenue in the town of Culpeper. As a result of the operation, cocaine was seized along with a firearm and $6,432 in currency. Penn was arrested and charged with one felony count of possession of schedule I/II drug, and one felony count of possession of a firearm while in possession of schedule I/II drug. Penn was transported to the Culpeper County Jail where he was held on a secured bond.
Inside Nova
Culpeper realtors donate coats
Greater Piedmont REALTORS® announced the donation of over 1,400 winter accessories to homeless shelters in Fauquier, Culpeper and Madison counties. Its Cares Committee was very excited about this opportunity to help by recognizing that clothing is a basic need so many do without. In response, they decided to “Share the Warmth.”
ffxnow.com
Fast-food chain Roy Rogers, named after Hollywood’s cowboy king, was born in Fairfax County
(Updated at 4:20 p.m.) On an April day in 1968, Roy “King of the Cowboys” Rogers and his wife — “Queen of the West” Dale Evans — appeared in front of thousands along Leesburg Pike in Bailey’s Crossroads to open America’s first Roy Rogers.
WTOP
Exhibit spotlights stories of African American WWI soldiers from Virginia
There’s a new World War I exhibit in Fairfax, and it’s offering visitors an up-close experience with history. The “True Sons of Freedom” traveling exhibition from the Library of Virginia is now on display at the Fairfax Museum and Visitor Center. It commemorates Black soldiers from...
NBC Washington
Fredericksburg's Oldest African American Families Learn Their Ancestry Through DNA Project
The ancestral roots of the ten oldest African American families in Fredericksburg, Virginia, were revealed Friday as part of a project created to recognize the city's Black residents. Representatives of families with deep roots in Virginia gathered together on the auditorium stage at James Monroe High School. They submitted their...
Cook Out officially opens in Manassas Park
MANASSAS, Va. — The wait is finally over!. A regional fast-food chain popular in Southern states has open its first Northern Virginia location in Manassas Park on Nov. 4. The Cook Out is located in 8502 Centreville, Road, Manassas Park, Virginia, 20111. The new location sits on Route 28 near Manassas Drive, right by a Sheetz gas station.
dcnewsnow.com
Person shot, another hit outside restaurant, bar in Montgomery County
Police said they were investigating a shooting that took place outside a popular dining destination in Chevy Chase early Monday morning. Person shot, another hit outside restaurant, bar …. Police said they were investigating a shooting that took place outside a popular dining destination in Chevy Chase early Monday morning.
Inside Nova
Vienna Rotarians seeking boost for holiday youth initiative
The Rotary Club of Vienna is seeking community support for its Shelter Children’s Holiday Party, to be held on Dec. 10 in support of homeless and at-risk youth. “It is our policy to never say ‘no’ to additional children,” club officials said, pointing to a “huge increase” in the number of chilldren eligible to participate this holiday season to underscore the need for additional support.
Inside Nova
Warrenton mayor's lead narrows to 13 votes as ballots continue to be counted
Update: Nov. 14, 4:11 p.m. Fauquier County Registrar Alex Ables told FauquierNow shortly before 4 p.m. that provisional results have been posted to the state Department of Elections website, while the Central Absentee Precinct is still in progress. As of 4 p.m. Monday, Warrenton's incumbent Mayor Carter Nevill held a...
Man found shot dead in vehicle in Prince William County
According to the Prince William County Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of Williamstown Road and Old Triangle Road in the Dumfries area at around 5:35 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12 for a report of shots fired in the area.
theriver953.com
Frederick County begins construction on convenience center
Construction will begin Monday, November 14th in Gore for Frederick County’s new convenience center. Construction activity on Sand Mine Road will continue for the next few months. The project will include the expansion of the facility to improve traffic flow, addition of a trash compactor, and replacement of current...
restonnow.com
Fairfax County extends farmers market season into December for three sites
While the onset of winter usually heralds the end of farmers markets, Fairfax County announced last week that three markets around the county will brave the chill to continue into December. “The Fairfax County Farmers Markets have extended the season at three popular market locations,” the Fairfax County Park Authority...
loudounnow.com
School Board Outlines Priorities to State Lawmakers
The county School Board on Thursday presented its legislative priorities to members of Loudoun’s General Assembly delegation their annual breakfast meeting. “These are important topics as you get down to Richmond to reflect back on the values provided by Loudoun County Public Schools. We wanted to make sure you knew where our emphasis was,” School Board Chair Jeff Morse (Dulles) said.
fredericksburg.today
Mary Washington Healthcare Graduate Medical Education program earns accreditations
Mary Washington Healthcare Graduate Medical Education program earns accreditations. Mary Washington Healthcare’s (MWHC) new Graduate Medical Education (GME) program has earned accreditations from the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME) for internal medicine and family medicine specialties. Medical interns and residents accepted into MWHC’s GME program will begin...
