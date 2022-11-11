Read full article on original website
Nor'easter hits tomorrow; More rain than snow
The latest trends for our next weather-maker bring the center of the storm further north as it moves through Maine. This means rain and sleet will reach further inland, cutting into snow totals. The Western Maine Mountains and all of New Hampshire are under a Winter Weather Advisory that will be in effect from 1 AM until 6 PM Monday with most of the snow expected to fall during the morning and midday hours.
Clouds increase ahead of Wednesday’s rain and snow storm
How’s the weather looking for your Tuesday? Get your latest Maine’s Total Weather video forecast from Meteorologist Roger Griswold.
The Week Ahead: Much colder with winter storm brewing on Wednesday
We've made it to just about the halfway point of November and so far escaped virtually everything that month usually has to offer. That party of unseasonably warm temperatures has come to a screeching end, and much colder and stormy times await in the coming days and perhaps weeks. After a wet Sunday with even a taste of winter in the mountains we clear out into Monday and wake up to bright sunshine with blue skies, but leaving without the winter gear tomorrow (heavy jacket, gloves, scarf, hat) will be quite the mistake.
Wednesday's Nor'easter: More rain, less snow for Maine
Temperatures have returned to normal for mid-November with sub-freezing mornings in the forecast this week and afternoons in the 30s and 40s. A Nor'Easter will bring cold rain, sleet, and snow to Maine and New Hampshire on Wednesday. While Southern Maine will see mainly cold rain, the mountains could pick up 3-6" of snow for the first time this season.
Maine snow crews say they're ready for the coming winter
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — With the first snow expected to hit greater Portland later this week, the Maine Turnpike Authority and Department of Public Works say they're ready for the winter. Whether it's slick roads, flurries, or even snowstorms, officials said trucks are fueled, full of salt and ready...
Snow Falls in Northern Maine; More Likely to Come for Parts of New England
It's that time of the year. Snow was falling at a pretty good clip Sunday night in northern Maine. A video posted to Twitter by the National Weather Service's bureau in Caribou shows the wet flakes falling, and even sticking to the ground. Workers at the National Weather Service reported...
Looming 2,000 Mile Long Storm Track Will Bring Snow To Maine
About a week ago, we told you that Maine could see its first real snowfall of the 2022 / 2023 winter season toward the end of this coming week. Now, it looks like that first snow will begin falling even earlier than we thought. According to AccuWeather, a massive storm...
New Hampshire hourly timeline: Futurecast maps show where snow, rain could fall Wednesday
VIDEO: Take a look at a pair of hour-by-hour looks at how the winter weather system could take shape for Wednesday. Read the full forecast here.
Clouds increase tonight, lows drop into the 40′s
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We dry out by tonight, but clouds stick around, overnight lows drop into the low to mid 40′s. Sunday, a low-pressure system develops off the coastline to bring us the chance for some scattered showers throughout the day on Sunday. Some areas of far northwestern Maine in higher elevations could see a few flakes mixed in by the late afternoon, little no snow accumulation is expected.
Heating Oil Price Hits Record High in Maine
The cost for a gallon of heating oil in Maine has hit a record high. Mainers should expect to pay an average of $5.71 per gallon for number two heating oil and $7.07 per gallon of kerosene, according to Gov. Janet Mills‘ energy office. That’s the highest price in...
'We're coming after you': 10 hoax active shooter calls made to Maine schools
SANFORD, Maine — Ten active shooter hoax calls were made to school districts throughout Maine, officials confirmed during a press conference outside Sanford High School. Sanford Communications Coordinator Jordan Wilson says a call came into the Regional Communications Center around 8:20 a.m. Tuesday. The call came from an untraceable number, reporting there was an active shooter dressed in a black coat and black pants with a gun on the first floor of the high school. The caller told authorities they were locked in a staff room.
Multiple Maine schools report threats Tuesday
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The York County Emergency Management confirms a reported incident of an active shooter at Sanford High School Tuesday morning was a hoax. According to officials, a call came into the Sanford Regional Communications Center around 8:30 a.m. from an untraceable number. The call reported there was...
