Governor Abbott Calls For an Investigation in the 2022 Election
An 8-Year-Old Girl Goes Missing After Father Takes Custody
Governor Abbott reacts to Harris County election problems in Katy and many other locations
James Click out as Astros GM in Unprecedented Move – Assistant GMs Re-sign Montero
Losing GM Click Shouldn't Mean The Astros Resurrecting His Tainted Predecessor
fox26houston.com
Houston man raising awareness about situation in Iran
HOUSTON - The situation is getting worse in Iran with the government there sentencing 15,000 protestors to death as a "harsh lesson" for all rebels. The protests are calling for social freedom and political change, and they have been happening daily since September when Mahsa Amini, 22, was allegedly killed after being arrested by the morality police officers for apparently violating the Islamic Republic’s dress code.
fox26houston.com
Black fraternity gives back to Houston community for Thanksgiving
HOUSTON - Members of the Houston community are doing their part to give back this holiday season. The Houston-area Eta Rho Sigma chapter of the Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc., a historically Black fraternity part of the National Pan-Hellenic Council, will be providing 300 turkeys to families in the coming weeks.
fox26houston.com
USPS warns of thieves targeting mailboxes amid upcoming holiday season
HOUSTON - As the holidays approach, and cards and gifts arrive through the mail, the United States Postal Service (USPS) is warning customers to be careful where and when they send packages. PREVIOUS: Law enforcement prepares for 'Porch Pirate Season' ahead of holidays. Just like so-called 'porch pirates', who can...
hotelnewsresource.com
Minute Suites Opens at George Bush Intercontinental Airport
Minute Suites had its grand opening for its first location in Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH). The new site is located near Gate C14. This location has 5 suites, a bathroom, and a shower, open 24 hours daily. Minute Suites were designed as a place to get work done...
fox26houston.com
Seasonal jobs in Houston for 2022
The holidays are here, and that means some businesses will need extra help. Here's a look at some seasonal jobs here in Houston.
texasstandard.org
All 10 Houston, Harris County bond proposals pass, authorizing nearly $1.7 billion in funding
Voters in Houston and Harris County overwhelmingly supported bond packages totaling nearly $1.7 billion, which will provide for improvements to a range of government services – from roads, parks and trails to public health and wellness to facilities upgrades for police officers, firefighters and court personnel. County bonds. All...
fox26houston.com
Harris Co. GOP party sues county, election administrator
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - The Harris County GOP party has filed a 22-page lawsuit against the county and its Election Administrator, Clifford Tatum. This announcement came on the same day Governor Greg Abbott called for an investigation. "The plaintiff is the Harris County Republican Party and the defendants are the...
fox26houston.com
Missing Ridge Cole, 28, last seen in Houston near Brays Bayou, Texas Medical Center
HOUSTON - Texas EquuSearch is looking for a missing 28-year-old man who was last seen in Houston on Friday evening. According to the organization, Ridge Cole was last seen near the 1900 block of Holcombe Blvd in the Texas Medical Center area. Texas EquuSearch is asking for joggers, cyclists, kayakers...
Lesley Briones flipped the Harris County Commissioners Court. What’s next?
The former judge reveals her biggest priorities joining the body's bulletproof 4-1 Democrat majority.
Click2Houston.com
‘I feel like I failed my husband,’ Widow of Vietnam war veteran duped out of $2K, husband’s remains still missing
When the body of Barbara McFadden’s husband was picked up from Methodist West Hospital, she thought she’d be getting his ashes shortly after, but about a month and a half later she says she still has no idea where the Vietnam war marine veteran’s remains are. ”I...
Click2Houston.com
DRAINED: KPRC 2 Investigates demands answers for you - about water bill issues in Houston
From Acres Homes to Houston’s Energy Corridor and up north in the Crosby area, water customers say they are feeling drained over stressful water bill issues. We hear your complaints about paying too much for water. We hear your frustration and fears about unanswered billing concerns, murky brown water from your tap, poor customer service, and costly water meter issues.
fox26houston.com
Abbott calls for investigation into Harris County's 2022 midterm elections
HOUSTON - Nearly a week after Election Day for the 2022 midterm elections, tensions remain high over widespread issues facing Harris County voters. For this reason, Governor Greg Abbott issued a statement Monday calling for an investigation into the issues voters faced including delays, insufficient paper ballots in Republican precincts, and staffing problems.
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Investigates demands answers about water bill issues all across the Houston area
HOUSTON – Our KPRC 2 Investigates team has heard your complaints about your City of Houston water bills. These concerns include everything, from excessive water bills to outrageous and irregular meter readings. Customers are feeling “drained” and frustrated that there is no apparent recourse, and many are finding it hard to get answers from the city. It’s why all this week, the KPRC 2 Investigates team is taking a hard look at these issues and pushing city leaders for solutions.
Houston Chronicle
Texas workers filed over 90,000 COVID claims, with $121 million paid out in benefits
DALLAS – The COVID-19 pandemic halted a 20-year trend in Texas of declining workers’ compensation claims. From the start of the pandemic through early August, insurance carriers reported more than 90,000 COVID-19 claims and 459 COVID-related deaths to the Texas Division of Workers’ Compensation, part of the state insurance department. Eighty percent of the fatal claims involved men.
fox26houston.com
Inside Armand Bayou's Martyn Farm Harvest Festival with FOX 26's 7-year-old guest reporter
HOUSTON - Residents southeast of Houston got to step outside and enjoy the cool weather as a former farm came to life. The Armand Bayou Nature Center opened the doors to its 42nd annual Martyn Farm Harvest Festival this weekend in Pasadena and FOX 26's photojournalist Dalene Fares got to capture the moments with our brand new guest reporter, 7-year-old Noah Ventura.
fox26houston.com
6 cats found dead, poisoned in west Houston townhome community
HOUSTON - In one west Houston townhome community, at least six cats have been found poisoned in the last few weeks and no one has been found responsible so far. The nightmare for Lynda Plant started on Oct. 24 at the Walkers Mark townhome community where she lives. She regularly feeds the area’s feral cats and on that day, some were found dead by poison.
The World’s Largest Bounce House Is In Texas Through Thanksgiving Weekend
Sometimes we all wish we could go back and be kids again but the way our bodies hurt after doing the slightest physical activity keeps us acting like our age and not our shoe size. But if you want to feel like a kid again and bounce around like you used to when you were young then you need to get ready for something that's super fun that's in Texas for the next couple of days!
KWTX
US Navy sailor sentenced to life in prison for killing pregnant Texas girlfriend
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - A US Navy sailor has been sentenced to life in prison without parole after being convicted of in the capital murder of his Houston girlfriend who was pregnant with twins. Marcus Levail Murphy, 36, drove from his home in Virginia to Charlotte, NC, then flew to...
Planes that crashed mid-air during Dallas air show were out of Houston area, officials confirm
DALLAS — Two historic military planes collided and crashed to the ground Saturday during a Dallas air show, federal officials said, sending plumes of black smoke billowing into the sky. It was unclear how many people were on board the aircraft. Dallas Fire-Rescue told The Dallas Morning News that...
natureworldnews.com
Texas Tracks Two Weather Systems Bringing Severe Weather with Threats of Flooding, Hail, Tornadoes
Two weather systems are being monitored as they pass through southeast Texas, bringing with them the potential for tornadoes, damaging winds, coastal flooding, hail, and thunderstorms. Southeast Texas. Monday forecast data shows an area of low pressure in south Texas and a cold front in west Texas are both making...
