Houston man raising awareness about situation in Iran

HOUSTON - The situation is getting worse in Iran with the government there sentencing 15,000 protestors to death as a "harsh lesson" for all rebels. The protests are calling for social freedom and political change, and they have been happening daily since September when Mahsa Amini, 22, was allegedly killed after being arrested by the morality police officers for apparently violating the Islamic Republic’s dress code.
Black fraternity gives back to Houston community for Thanksgiving

HOUSTON - Members of the Houston community are doing their part to give back this holiday season. The Houston-area Eta Rho Sigma chapter of the Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc., a historically Black fraternity part of the National Pan-Hellenic Council, will be providing 300 turkeys to families in the coming weeks.
USPS warns of thieves targeting mailboxes amid upcoming holiday season

HOUSTON - As the holidays approach, and cards and gifts arrive through the mail, the United States Postal Service (USPS) is warning customers to be careful where and when they send packages. PREVIOUS: Law enforcement prepares for 'Porch Pirate Season' ahead of holidays. Just like so-called 'porch pirates', who can...
Minute Suites Opens at George Bush Intercontinental Airport

Minute Suites had its grand opening for its first location in Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH). The new site is located near Gate C14. This location has 5 suites, a bathroom, and a shower, open 24 hours daily. Minute Suites were designed as a place to get work done...
Harris Co. GOP party sues county, election administrator

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - The Harris County GOP party has filed a 22-page lawsuit against the county and its Election Administrator, Clifford Tatum. This announcement came on the same day Governor Greg Abbott called for an investigation. "The plaintiff is the Harris County Republican Party and the defendants are the...
DRAINED: KPRC 2 Investigates demands answers for you - about water bill issues in Houston

From Acres Homes to Houston’s Energy Corridor and up north in the Crosby area, water customers say they are feeling drained over stressful water bill issues. We hear your complaints about paying too much for water. We hear your frustration and fears about unanswered billing concerns, murky brown water from your tap, poor customer service, and costly water meter issues.
Abbott calls for investigation into Harris County's 2022 midterm elections

HOUSTON - Nearly a week after Election Day for the 2022 midterm elections, tensions remain high over widespread issues facing Harris County voters. For this reason, Governor Greg Abbott issued a statement Monday calling for an investigation into the issues voters faced including delays, insufficient paper ballots in Republican precincts, and staffing problems.
KPRC 2 Investigates demands answers about water bill issues all across the Houston area

HOUSTON – Our KPRC 2 Investigates team has heard your complaints about your City of Houston water bills. These concerns include everything, from excessive water bills to outrageous and irregular meter readings. Customers are feeling “drained” and frustrated that there is no apparent recourse, and many are finding it hard to get answers from the city. It’s why all this week, the KPRC 2 Investigates team is taking a hard look at these issues and pushing city leaders for solutions.
Texas workers filed over 90,000 COVID claims, with $121 million paid out in benefits

DALLAS – The COVID-19 pandemic halted a 20-year trend in Texas of declining workers’ compensation claims. From the start of the pandemic through early August, insurance carriers reported more than 90,000 COVID-19 claims and 459 COVID-related deaths to the Texas Division of Workers’ Compensation, part of the state insurance department. Eighty percent of the fatal claims involved men.
Inside Armand Bayou's Martyn Farm Harvest Festival with FOX 26's 7-year-old guest reporter

HOUSTON - Residents southeast of Houston got to step outside and enjoy the cool weather as a former farm came to life. The Armand Bayou Nature Center opened the doors to its 42nd annual Martyn Farm Harvest Festival this weekend in Pasadena and FOX 26's photojournalist Dalene Fares got to capture the moments with our brand new guest reporter, 7-year-old Noah Ventura.
6 cats found dead, poisoned in west Houston townhome community

HOUSTON - In one west Houston townhome community, at least six cats have been found poisoned in the last few weeks and no one has been found responsible so far. The nightmare for Lynda Plant started on Oct. 24 at the Walkers Mark townhome community where she lives. She regularly feeds the area’s feral cats and on that day, some were found dead by poison.
The World’s Largest Bounce House Is In Texas Through Thanksgiving Weekend

Sometimes we all wish we could go back and be kids again but the way our bodies hurt after doing the slightest physical activity keeps us acting like our age and not our shoe size. But if you want to feel like a kid again and bounce around like you used to when you were young then you need to get ready for something that's super fun that's in Texas for the next couple of days!
