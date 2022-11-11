ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

wbrc.com

Bo Scarbrough on Bama’s football issues this season

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Bo Scarbrough is a two-time college football national champion and also a member of the inaugural team to win a USFL title, so he knows something about winning and what it takes. So when he spoke Monday about some of the things he has seen lacking...
247Sports

Everything Nick Saban said after Alabama's win over Ole Miss

OXFORD, Miss. – No. 9 Alabama defeated No. 11 Ole Miss, 30-24, Saturday. Shortly after the Crimson Tide’s SEC matchup at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, head coach Nick Saban spoke to reporters. Below is everything Saban said after Alabama advanced to 8-2 on the season. “Really, really proud of our...
Oxford Eagle

Kickoff time, TV listing announced for Egg Bowl

The Southeastern Conference announced the start times and television listings for its football games Thanksgiving weekend on Monday. Ole Miss and Mississippi State will kick off the weekend on Thanksgiving Day with the 119th edition of the Egg Bowl. The game will kick off at 6 p.m. CT and will...
thelocalvoice.net

Oxford Police Department Announces Alabama-Ole Miss Game Day Plans

To ensure that everyone has a fun and safe time celebrating, Oxford Police Department will have an increased presence in and around the downtown Square area. OPD’s goal is to be proactive in preventing any disturbances or unsafe activities, and as always, do not hesitate to contact us should the need arise.
truecrimedaily

Alabama man allegedly killed 61-year-old roommate whose body was found in shed

COTTONDALE, Ala. (TCD) -- A 24-year-old man was arrested and charged after allegedly killing his 61-year-old roommate during an altercation. According to Al.com, on Saturday, Nov. 12, Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a home in the 11000 block of Fork Lane to a perform a welfare check. Another person had called 911 and reported that they believed a man killed his roommate there, Al.com reports.
CBS42.com

Tuscaloosa family injured in July crash reunited at home

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A Tuscaloosa mother is speaking out after she and her children were injured in a serious car accident in July. On July 13, Martin was driving her minivan with her four kids inside and struck a tractor-trailer as she got off at the Cottondale exit to merge onto Skyland Boulevard.
Catfish 100.1

Bundle Up: Parts of West, Central Alabama Under a Freeze Warning

The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a FREEZE WARNING which starts on Saturday, November 12, at 9:00 p.m. through Sunday, November 13, at 9:00 a.m. Sub-freezing temperatures near 30 degrees are expected. IMPACTS. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, and other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected...
CBS 42

Cottondale man arrested, charged with murder

COTTONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — A Cottondale man was arrested Saturday afternoon and charged with murder. Deputies arrived to check on Barry Sartain, 61. The other resident, Daniel Raines, 24, allegedly said that Sartain had left several days ago and hadn’t returned and he gave deputies consent to search. Deputies then located Sartain’s body in an […]
wtva.com

One shot overnight in Barnes Crossing area of Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Tupelo say an argument led to an overnight shooting near the mall that sent a man to the hospital. Officers found the victim with a gunshot wound to one of his legs outside Holland's Bar and Grill in the 3900 block of North Gloster Street around 1 a.m. Saturday.
Tuscaloosa Thread

Structure Fire at Reported Northport Lumber Yard, Smoke Visible for Miles

A fire at a lumber yard in Northport blanketed Tuscaloosa County with smoke Monday morning, but it appears no one was hurt and the fire has been contained. First responders told Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa's traffic reporter "Cap" Ray Allen that Northport Fire Rescue crews were battling a fire at Richardson Building Supply on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard around 10 a.m. Monday.
wbrc.com

What’s next for outgoing Northport Mayor Bobby Herndon?

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s an all familiar question in Northport right now - what’s next for Mayor Bobby Herndon?. Herndon shocked the town and his own city council by resigning in the middle of a council meeting last week. Mayor Herndon says he’s not looking back. He’s...
