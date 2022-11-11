Read full article on original website
Look: Lane Kiffin Reveals He Called Ole Miss Quarterback's Mom To Apologize
Ole Miss put a scare into Alabama on Saturday, but Lane Kiffin was ultimately unable to upset Nick Saban, his former boss. Ole Miss jumped out to an early 17-7 lead, but the Crimson Tide stopped the Rebels in the red zone late in the fourth quarter to win 30-24. Kiffin emerged from the loss ...
wbrc.com
Bo Scarbrough on Bama’s football issues this season
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Bo Scarbrough is a two-time college football national champion and also a member of the inaugural team to win a USFL title, so he knows something about winning and what it takes. So when he spoke Monday about some of the things he has seen lacking...
Everything Nick Saban said after Alabama's win over Ole Miss
OXFORD, Miss. – No. 9 Alabama defeated No. 11 Ole Miss, 30-24, Saturday. Shortly after the Crimson Tide’s SEC matchup at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, head coach Nick Saban spoke to reporters. Below is everything Saban said after Alabama advanced to 8-2 on the season. “Really, really proud of our...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Ole Miss player appears to fake an injury against Alabama as Tide near goal line
Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin has been quite outspoken during his tenure in Oxford about what he has referred to as “fake injuries” by opposing defensive players. He believes it’s a tactic that has been used by opposing teams in an attempt to slow down his fast-paced offense.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Lane Kiffin ripped on social media for 4th-quarter decisions in Alabama loss
Lane Kiffin has done an exceptional job at Ole Miss. There’s no denying it. But in the Rebels’ biggest games, Kiffin hasn’t gotten it done at this point. And his efforts have often been plagued by questionable decisions, most notably trying to convert curious 4th-down attempts. That...
Oxford Eagle
Kickoff time, TV listing announced for Egg Bowl
The Southeastern Conference announced the start times and television listings for its football games Thanksgiving weekend on Monday. Ole Miss and Mississippi State will kick off the weekend on Thanksgiving Day with the 119th edition of the Egg Bowl. The game will kick off at 6 p.m. CT and will...
thelocalvoice.net
Oxford Police Department Announces Alabama-Ole Miss Game Day Plans
To ensure that everyone has a fun and safe time celebrating, Oxford Police Department will have an increased presence in and around the downtown Square area. OPD’s goal is to be proactive in preventing any disturbances or unsafe activities, and as always, do not hesitate to contact us should the need arise.
Oxford, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Oxford. The Ashland High School basketball team will have a game with Oxford High School on November 15, 2022, 15:00:00. The Ashland High School basketball team will have a game with Oxford High School on November 15, 2022, 15:55:00.
Alabama man allegedly killed 61-year-old roommate whose body was found in shed
COTTONDALE, Ala. (TCD) -- A 24-year-old man was arrested and charged after allegedly killing his 61-year-old roommate during an altercation. According to Al.com, on Saturday, Nov. 12, Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a home in the 11000 block of Fork Lane to a perform a welfare check. Another person had called 911 and reported that they believed a man killed his roommate there, Al.com reports.
Memphis man gets 12 years for killing father, daughter in Pickwick Lake boat crash
SAVANNAH, Tenn. — A Memphis man who admitted to killing a father and his daughter in a boating crash on Pickwick Lake was sentenced Monday to 12 years in jail, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. Matthew Swearengen, 34, pleaded guilty to two counts of vehicular homicide by...
CBS42.com
Tuscaloosa family injured in July crash reunited at home
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A Tuscaloosa mother is speaking out after she and her children were injured in a serious car accident in July. On July 13, Martin was driving her minivan with her four kids inside and struck a tractor-trailer as she got off at the Cottondale exit to merge onto Skyland Boulevard.
Mississippi officials investigating after train collides with vehicle Sunday
Mississippi authorities are investigating after a train collided with a vehicle Sunday afternoon. Officials with the Nettleton Police Department report that the collision occurred at approximately noon Sunday afternoon near Will Robbins Highway and Buchanan Street. Officials say the vehicle was reportedly stuck on the tracks when it was hit...
Bundle Up: Parts of West, Central Alabama Under a Freeze Warning
The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a FREEZE WARNING which starts on Saturday, November 12, at 9:00 p.m. through Sunday, November 13, at 9:00 a.m. Sub-freezing temperatures near 30 degrees are expected. IMPACTS. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, and other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected...
Cottondale man arrested, charged with murder
COTTONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — A Cottondale man was arrested Saturday afternoon and charged with murder. Deputies arrived to check on Barry Sartain, 61. The other resident, Daniel Raines, 24, allegedly said that Sartain had left several days ago and hadn’t returned and he gave deputies consent to search. Deputies then located Sartain’s body in an […]
wtva.com
One shot overnight in Barnes Crossing area of Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Tupelo say an argument led to an overnight shooting near the mall that sent a man to the hospital. Officers found the victim with a gunshot wound to one of his legs outside Holland's Bar and Grill in the 3900 block of North Gloster Street around 1 a.m. Saturday.
Mississippi man charged with molestation of minor in assault that reportedly happened several years ago
A Mississippi man has been charged with molestation in an assault on a minor that reportedly happened several years ago. Kevin Hilliard, 44 of Oxford, was arrested and charged with Molesting – Touching a Child for Lustful Purposes. On October 26th, 2022, the Oxford Police Department took a report...
Structure Fire at Reported Northport Lumber Yard, Smoke Visible for Miles
A fire at a lumber yard in Northport blanketed Tuscaloosa County with smoke Monday morning, but it appears no one was hurt and the fire has been contained. First responders told Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa's traffic reporter "Cap" Ray Allen that Northport Fire Rescue crews were battling a fire at Richardson Building Supply on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard around 10 a.m. Monday.
wbrc.com
What’s next for outgoing Northport Mayor Bobby Herndon?
NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s an all familiar question in Northport right now - what’s next for Mayor Bobby Herndon?. Herndon shocked the town and his own city council by resigning in the middle of a council meeting last week. Mayor Herndon says he’s not looking back. He’s...
DeSoto County to spend millions to fix traffic jam on I-55
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It will take hundreds of millions of dollars to clear out the traffic clog on I-55 in DeSoto county. And County leaders are doing their best to get the state and Feds to foot the bill. As FOX13 found out, not just for economic reasons but...
wtva.com
Woman tricked victim and stole property during the night, Prentiss County sheriff says
BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A Chickasaw County woman is accused of tricking a man and stealing his property. Prentiss County investigators charged Summer Rutledge, 42, of Woodland, with grand larceny. Prentiss County Sheriff Randy Tolar said Rutledge met the victim online and wanted a place to stay. The sheriff said...
