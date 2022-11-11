ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ESPN

Inside the champion Astros' behind-the-scenes turmoil

In the six days between the Houston Astros winning a World Series and getting rid of their general manager, members of the organization, from players to coaching staff to front office, called one another trying to piece together what was happening. Over the past year, the disarray in the Astros'...
ESPN

Texas All-Star lefty Pérez accepts $19.65M qualifying offer

ARLINGTON, Texas --  All-Star left-hander Martin Pérez accepted a $19.65 million qualifying offer from the Texas Rangers before Tuesday's deadline. Pérez returned to the Rangers on a $4 million contract before the start of spring training earlier this year. He went 12-8 with a career-best 2.89 ERA in 32 starts.
