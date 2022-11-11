Read full article on original website
Related
kidnewsradio.com
3 things to know this morning – November 14, 2022
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Monday. 1. The city of Blackfoot is still under a boil order this week. Several water samples tested positive for E. coli. Officials recommend boiling water for one full minute, and then allowing it to cool. The city hopes to have the matter resolved by the end of the week.
kidnewsradio.com
Wall of Warmth locations ready to go
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Walls of Warmth officially open tomorrow, and some people got an early start after they were all set up on Sunday night. The tradition of giving out coats on these walls has been a part of Eastern Idaho for five years now. They...
kidnewsradio.com
Idaho Fall’s fall brew
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – People gathered at the broadway plaza on Saturday afternoon to enjoy food and country music at the Fall Brew in Idaho Falls. ‘Predawn flight’ and ‘scratch’ both local musicians performed in front of a crowd with a good turnout. Attendees were...
kidnewsradio.com
Local students gift a home to a Ukrainian Family
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Students from Thunder Ridge High School’s National Honor Society spent the beginning of their fall semester raising funds to provide the Pruzhansky family a modular home for the winter. The war on Ukraine is still raging on as winter approaches. Because numerous families...
kidnewsradio.com
Parker-Egin Elementary students get a warm surprise
PARKER, Idaho (KIFI) – Excited voices filled the air as Parker-Egin Elementary School students were the recipients of brand new warm winter socks and winter boots Monday. The Boots came from Optum Idaho’s ‘Give cold feet the Boot’ campaign. Optum Idaho partners with Cal-Ranch and D&B...
kidnewsradio.com
East Idaho Community Band is getting back together
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – After a two year intermission because of COVID-19, the East Idaho Community Band, formerly known as Idaho Falls Community Band, is getting back together. They will be performing their first concert since the hiatus, which is free for the public to attend. It will...
kidnewsradio.com
After months of preparation the Festival of Trees is ready to open its doors
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- The annual tradition at the Elks Lodge the Festival of Trees is making its return. Its theme this year is a Winter Wonderland. The Lodge has been hard at work for months trying to get everything for this year’s festival ready. “We’ve been working on...
kidnewsradio.com
New task force of county leaders launched to address housing affordability and stability
JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) — Jackson/Teton County Housing Director April Norton has been appointed to the National Association of Counties (NACo) Housing Task Force, comprised of more than 30 county leaders from across the United States. The group will identify county-led solutions and innovations for addressing America’s housing affordability and stability crisis.
kidnewsradio.com
Flying for Thanksgiving? Here’s what you should know
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Many Americans are making their Thanksgiving travel plans, and AAA is sharing some tips to help them navigate the challenges of booking flights. While most people start booking their flights for Turkey Day early, waiting until it gets closer could bring cheaper airfares, with a possible average savings of up to $75 per ticket. However, there are risks and trade-offs in taking this approach.
Comments / 0