Fremont County, ID

3 things to know this morning – November 14, 2022

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Monday. 1. The city of Blackfoot is still under a boil order this week. Several water samples tested positive for E. coli. Officials recommend boiling water for one full minute, and then allowing it to cool. The city hopes to have the matter resolved by the end of the week.
Wall of Warmth locations ready to go

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Walls of Warmth officially open tomorrow, and some people got an early start after they were all set up on Sunday night. The tradition of giving out coats on these walls has been a part of Eastern Idaho for five years now. They...
Idaho Fall’s fall brew

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – People gathered at the broadway plaza on Saturday afternoon to enjoy food and country music at the Fall Brew in Idaho Falls. ‘Predawn flight’ and ‘scratch’ both local musicians performed in front of a crowd with a good turnout. Attendees were...
Local students gift a home to a Ukrainian Family

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Students from Thunder Ridge High School’s National Honor Society spent the beginning of their fall semester raising funds to provide the Pruzhansky family a modular home for the winter. The war on Ukraine is still raging on as winter approaches. Because numerous families...
Parker-Egin Elementary students get a warm surprise

PARKER, Idaho (KIFI) – Excited voices filled the air as Parker-Egin Elementary School students were the recipients of brand new warm winter socks and winter boots Monday. The Boots came from Optum Idaho’s ‘Give cold feet the Boot’ campaign. Optum Idaho partners with Cal-Ranch and D&B...
East Idaho Community Band is getting back together

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – After a two year intermission because of COVID-19, the East Idaho Community Band, formerly known as Idaho Falls Community Band, is getting back together. They will be performing their first concert since the hiatus, which is free for the public to attend. It will...
New task force of county leaders launched to address housing affordability and stability

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) — Jackson/Teton County Housing Director April Norton has been appointed to the National Association of Counties (NACo) Housing Task Force, comprised of more than 30 county leaders from across the United States. The group will identify county-led solutions and innovations for addressing America’s housing affordability and stability crisis.
Flying for Thanksgiving? Here’s what you should know

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Many Americans are making their Thanksgiving travel plans, and AAA is sharing some tips to help them navigate the challenges of booking flights. While most people start booking their flights for Turkey Day early, waiting until it gets closer could bring cheaper airfares, with a possible average savings of up to $75 per ticket. However, there are risks and trade-offs in taking this approach.
