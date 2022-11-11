ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stevie May back for St Johnstone ahead of Motherwell match

By NewsChain Sport
 4 days ago
St Johnstone forward Stevie May will return for the visit of Motherwell after missing the midweek draw with St Mirren because of a sickness bug.

Defender Alex Mitchell begins a two-match ban after being sent off in Paisley.

Callum Booth is likely to have to wait until after the mid-season break to make his comeback from injury, while Chris Kane (knee), Murray Davidson (ankle) and Cammy MacPherson (thigh) remain out.

Motherwell have a number of fitness concerns after Kevin van Veen, Stuart McKinstry and Ross Tierney all picked up knocks during the midweek defeat by Celtic.

Bevis Mugabi picked up a painful knee injury and is set to miss out along with Paul McGinn, who damaged his knee in the previous game.

Attacker Joe Efford (quad) and left-backs Nathan McGinley and Jake Carroll (knee) are long-term absentees.

