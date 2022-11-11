ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kyle Walker misses out for Manchester City again

By NewsChain Sport
Manchester City are again without right-back Kyle Walker for the visit of Brentford in the Premier League.

The England international is still recovering from groin surgery last month but fellow full-back Joao Cancelo returns from suspension.

Aymeric Laporte was withdrawn against Chelsea on Wednesday as a precaution but the problem is not thought to be serious. Erling Haaland could be fit to start and Kalvin Phillips could again be involved after appearing off the bench in midweek.

Striker Ivan Toney is set to make his return to Premier League action after serving out a suspension during the Bees’ draw with Nottingham Forest.

Christian Norgaard came back from an Achilles injury in time for the Gillingham game and should be available to Thomas Frank, while Vitaly Janelt may also be fit to play.

Aaron Hickey (ankle), Pontus Jansson (hamstring) Kristoffer Ajer (knee), Shandon Baptiste (adductor) will remain sidelined until after the World Cup.

Manchester City provisional squad: Ederson, Ortega, Carson, Cancelo, Lewis, Laporte, Dias, Ake, Stones, Akanji, Wilson-Esbrand, Gomez, Rodri, Gundogan, Phillips, De Bruyne, Foden, Grealish, Mahrez, Silva, Palmer, Haaland, Alvarez.

Brentford provisional squad: Raya, Jorgensen, Mee, Pinnock, Roerslev, Dasilva, Norgaard, Jensen, Henry, Mbeumo, Toney, Canos, Wissa, Ghoddos, Onyeka, Lewis-Potter, Damsgaard, Janelt, Crama, Cox, Trevitt

